BLOODMOBILES
The American Red Cross — For information, call the Chestnut Ridge Chapter at (724) 834-6510 or the Indiana County Office at (724) 465-5678. If you are 16 years of age or older (16-year-olds must have parental permission), weigh at least 105 pounds and are in good health, you may donate blood every 56 days. For an appointment, call (800) RED CROSS or visit https://www.redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/greater-pennsylvania.html.
COMING EVENTS
• PA CareerLink, Indiana County will hold “Meet the New Veterans Representative”, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PA CareerLink, Indiana County, 300 Indian Springs Road, Indiana. Meet the new veterans representative at the CareerLink, Michael Kane, see what services he has to offer and learn what services the Dubois Mobile Vet Center has to offer. The Mobile Unit will be in the CareerLink parking lot.
• The 53rd Annual Newman Center Used Book Sale will be held Friday to Sept. 19 at St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana. For more information, visit their website at https://www.stmup.org/parish-life/Pages/Newmanbooksale.aspx
• The Ninth Annual Walk for a Wonderful Life Suicide Prevention Event will be held Sept 19 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Mack Park Fairgrounds Track. Registration opens at 1 p.m. and the Angel’s on Earth Ceremony begins at 2 p.m. Register before the event on-line as well. Sponsors are welcome. https://www.stf32.com
• United, We Care Super Bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Sept 19. at the Aultman VFD, 58 Seventh St., Aultman. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event benefits the United Way 2021 Campaign. Admission is $40 and must be purchase by Sept 10 or then admission is a cost of $50 at the door. Tickets are available at the United Way Office, http://bidpal.net/uwbingo or by calling (724) 463-0277.
• Indiana County Chamber of Commerce’s “Golf Outing” will be held Sept 23 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at The Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort, Blairsville. More information is available at (724) 465-2511.
• Breaking Down the Borders Tri-County Rally for Recovery, will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept 25 at the United Youth Baseball Field, Seward. This event will be focused on unity within recovery communities. National Recovery Speakers, live music, food vendors, softball tournament and more will be available. Call (814) 659-7410 or email jrilogio@gmail.com for more information.
MEETINGS
• The Arc of Indiana County will hold a Community Disability Awareness Workgroup Meeting via ZOOM at 8:30 a.m. Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. CDAW addresses that sometimes community members have heard about a disability and may want to know more about all that having a disability entails. Community members may be uncomfortable interacting with a person who has a disability. This Workgroup guides and educates individuals, professionals and community members about this amazing population that we are honored to serve and how we can improve their lives, while increasing community outreach and inclusion. Contact Michelle Jordan at mjordan@arcindi ana.org.
• The Arc of Indiana County will hold Parents with Purpose at 10 a.m. Thursday. This workgroup will be for parents of school-aged students with disabilities. The purpose of the workgroup is to provide parents with support and education related to secondary transition, special education and Aadvocacy. Meeting will be held via ZOOM. This will be the last meeting of the school year. mjordan@arcindi ana.org.
• The Arc of Indiana County will hold a Local Task Force 28 meeting:via ZOOM on Sept. 29. This group was previously known as the Local Task Force on the Right To Education and has re-organized. They are extending a welcome to new members. The group will advocate for students with disabilities and their families, and make recommendations to improve and strengthen services for students with disabilities in the public schools. For more information, email krode@iu28.org or mjordan@arcindi ana.org. Email for time and Zoom information.
CLASSES
Call for next scheduled class, cost and registration information for all classes unless otherwise noted. Most classes require early registration.
• Aging Services Inc. Exercise Classes for individuals age 60 and over will be held at five senior center locations. Call (724)-349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 for a location near you. You do not have to be a senior center participant. Classes will be conducted by a trained Instructor and are geared toward strengthening muscles, improving balance and staying limber.
• Aging Services Inc. Geri Fit Classes have resumed at the Indiana and Two Lick Valley social centers. Classes at the Indiana center are held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call ahead to reserve their spot due to limited capacity. For more information call (724) 465-2697. Two Lick Valley center classes will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at center. For more information call (724) 254-9820.
• AEA Arthritis Aquatics Program is held from 10 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday at IUP’S Lepley Pool at Zink Hall. Transportation is available on Fridays from the Two Lick Social Center and Zink Hall.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Babysitting is designed primarily for youth age 11 and older, this online course will prepare students to be better babysitters. Topics include how to provide care for infants and children; how to stay safe; what to do in an emergency; how to choose age-appropriate activities; and how to recognize and handle a variety of behaviors. Students will also learn the basics of starting a babysitting business. The course consists of six interactive modules featuring video, activities, games and tools babysitters can use to build their knowledge and skills and manage their babysitting business. This course, which includes a final exam at the end, takes about 4 hours to complete. Students who successfully complete the course will receive a printable certificate. This is an online course. For more information or to register, visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page or call (800) RED CROSS.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Advanced Child Care Training is an online course that teaches the knowledge and skills necessary to responsibly care for children and infants in and outside of the home. This includes training in leadership, child behavior and discipline, professionalism, safety, basic childcare (bottle feeding, holding, etc.). Learners will be engaged in virtual environments in which world-class animated characters respond specifically to choices made. Throughout, learning is supported through additional activities and informative videos. This program is not intended as certification for state licensed child-care providers and does not meet all state requirements for such certification. This is an online course. For more information or to register, visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page or call (800) RED CROSS.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches students to recognize and care for a variety of first aid emergencies such as burns, cuts, scrapes, sudden illnesses, head, neck, back injuries, heat and cold emergencies and how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies to help victims of any age — adults (about 12 years and older) and pediatric (infants and children up to 12 years of age). Students who successfully complete this course will receive a certificate for Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED valid for two years. Visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page to register for this fee based course or call (800) RED-CROSS and choose option 5.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers class is designed to train professionals to respond to cardiac and breathing emergencies for adult, child and infant victims. Consistent with the 2015 AHA Guidelines for CPR/ECC, BLS is the foundational CPR/AED program typically required for health care providers and public safety professionals. Through the use of lecture, skills demonstration and practice, case-based emergency response scenarios, and reflection and debriefing activities with a focus on team-based response, BLS builds the key critical thinking, problem solving, and team dynamic skills that are needed to drive better patient outcomes. Upon successful completion of the course, learners will receive a two-year “Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers” digital certificate with anytime, anywhere access to certificate and training history. Visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page to register for this fee based course or call (800) RED CROSS and choose option 5.
• Children in Between is a program started by the Center for Divorce Education. The parenting education class is effective at changing both parents’ attitudes and behavior about divorce-related problems faced by their children. For information and to register, call the Community Guidance Center at (724) 465-5576. Class size is limited due to social distancing.
• AARP Driver Safety Program provide adults age 50 and beyond with a driving refresher. Dates and times vary. For information and to register, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www. excelahealth.org.
• Excela Health offers a variety of Childbirth/Infant Care Classes. Class times and locations vary. For information and to register, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• A recurring series, Living with Diabetes, provides diabetes management information. Most insurance companies cover the costs. A physician referral is required. For information and to register, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• A Tobacco Cessation Course, one-on-one counseling for those who have resolved to quit smoking. For more information, contact the Excela Health Call Center at at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• Your Changing Body for Girls is a workshop that addresses the emotional and physical changes of puberty, for girls ages 9 to 12 and their parents. The workshop is held monthly at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. For dates and times, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• Well-Being Center Fitness Classes feature various types of yoga, interval training, strength and conditioning on an ongoing basis at various locations. For dates and times, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• A Breastfeeding Workshop is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. Learn about feeding your baby, pumping and storing milk. Early registration is required. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The workshop is being offered virtually at this time.
• A Childbirth Preparation Series is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. The series is recommended for the 32 to 36 weeks of pregnancy. This four-part series is designed to prepare parents for giving birth. For more information, call (724) 357-7075.
The series is being offered virtually at this time.
• Childbirth Weekend is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. For more information, call (724) 357-7075.
The series is being offered virtually at this time.
• Grocery Store Tours — An IRMC registered dietitian will provide a tour of a local grocery store to discover new products and ask questions about favorite foods. Call (724) 357-8088 for details.
• It’s Time for Me is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center at 10 a.m. every Tuesday of the month via Zoom. The self-guided virtual women’s group educates and engages on topics regarding mind, body and living to improve your health and well-being. For more information or to register, call (724) 427-2763.
• Journey to Lean/Weight Management. Various resources available for weight management, including information on nutrition, behavior changes and physical activity. Call (724) 357-8088 for more information.
• Managing Your Diabetes is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. For information, call (724) 357-8088. .
• Medical Fitness, held by Indiana Regional Medical Center, is a supervised, structured exercise program for inactive adults or those at risk for health problems. Any adult who wishes to improve their fitness level and/or health can attend. For more information, call (724) 357-8088.
• Monthly Health Education. Log on to www.irmc.org for more information.
• New Born Basics, held by Indiana Regional Medical Center, is a workshop that focuses on getting to know your baby along with visits to the doctor, immunizations, bath-time, fussiness, safety, child care and infant nutrition. For cost and time of workshop, call (724) 357-7496. The workshop is being offered virtually at this time.
• Smoke Free for Life program. Smoking cessation course for anyone ready to quit smoking. This is a virtual 8-week class. Call IRMC Lung Nodule Clinic at (724) 464-2761 to register.
• Recovery N’Motion is held by the Indiana County YMCA to promote long-term recovery from substance use disorders through exercise, nutrition, education, advocacy and recovery support services, resulting in healthier individuals, families and communities. Classes are held in the gym for social distancing. All equipment is sanitized between each use. Register at the YMCA. Free childcare is available. Recovery N’Motion is held at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and 4:15 p.m. the first, second, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at the YMCA, and 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Suite 201, Indiana. The course is free. For information, contact Desiree at (724) 762-2880, the YMCA at (724) 463-9622 or the Indiana County Recovery Center at (724) 717-6743.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
• The Housing Authority of Indiana County has updated their application to reflect a few changes since they received the Emergency Housing Vouchers. The updated application can be found online at https://www.haichousing.com/apply or on the wall outside their office 24/7. Applications can also be mailed or emailed to anyone wishing to receive a copy. Call (724) 463-4730 for more information.
• IndiGo began making improvements to the shared ride program on Sept. 5. IndiGo is expanding their service hours and will accept appointments from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Indiana County. Allegheny County (Pittsburgh) trips will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This requires two clients. Call IndiGo for details Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (724) 465-2140.
• The Indiana County Assistance Office reopened to the public on July 12. Clients are encouraged to continue to use online services (www.compass.state.pa.us) and the statewide customer service numbers when possible. To complete a medical assistance application, call (866) 550-4355 and to have questions answered or if you have information to report about your case record, call the statewide customer service number at (877) 395-8930. The local number is (724) 357-2900.
• Citizens’ Ambulance Service would like to remind everyone of their car seat safety and loaner program. Anyone in need of a free car seat can call (724) 349-5511. Even grandparents whose little grandchildren may be visiting this summer can borrow a seat. Car seat fitting and car seat loans are done by appointment only.
• The Indiana State Police Barracks will be offering free car seat checks on the third Wednesday of each month. All families must register in advance with Trooper Greenfield at (724) 357-1998. Do not show up at the barracks without having registered. Bring your vehicle’s owner’s manual and the car safety seat manual to your appointment.
• FEMA began processing applications for funeral assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses on April 12. Applicants may apply by calling (844) 684-6333 or (800) 462-7585 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Multilingual services are available. To be eligible for funeral assistance, applicants must meet these conditions:
1. The death must have occurred in the United States. The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
2. The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
3. There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.
For fastest service after you have called to apply, submit documentation online through disasterassistance.gov or by fax at (855) 261-3452. Documents may also be mailed to COVID-19 Funeral Assistance, P.O. Box 10001, Hyattsville, MD 20782. Applicants can also visit FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq. Information is provided in several languages both by telephone and the website.
• Indiana County has received monies to assist with rent and utility payments for those who have been affected by COVID-19. The county has entered into an agreement with ICCAP to administer and deliver the services for the Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Program. More information is available on the ICCAP Facebook Page or call ICCAP. There are specific eligibility requirements including 80 percent average median income or lower. Applications can be completed on the online COMPASS Program, by calling ICCAP at (724) 465-2657 and providing information over the phone, by making an appointment with ICCAP to use their computers and/or obtain assistance with computers, by requesting a hard copy application be sent to your home, or by working with the Pittsburgh Food Bank’s SNAP representative at (833) 822-7627 who will also enter the information into the COMPASS Program. Any questions about the program should be directed to ICCAP.
ICCAP is also asking for assistance with a short survey to see what financial impact COVID-19 has had on households in Indiana County. The survey link can be found on their Facebook page.
• The Family Promise store, “Beyond Shelter,” is open and serving consumers. This store provides low-income and underemployed individuals an opportunity to purchase non-food items for a reduced price so they can use their cash resources to pay their rent and utilities, therefore aiding their ability to maintain independent living. Call (724) 464-5220 or email ihnindiana@gmail.com to check eligibility, see what you need to bring to your first visit, register for the program, learn the process and the hours of operation.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — The Housing Accessibility Program provides financial assistance in the form of a grant to Indiana County residents with permanent physical disabilities. The work performed will enable residents to maintain their independent living status by modifying their homes to accommodate their disability. Eligibility requirements must be met including income and homeownership guidelines. For more information, call Tina Coleman at (724) 465-3872 and leave a message.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — The 55+ Roof and Furnace Replacement Program provides furnace replacements for inoperable or inefficient older furnaces that do not operate properly. To qualify, applicants must be age 55 and over, Senior homeowners, low-moderate income eligible (Section 8 Guidelines), current on property taxes or on an approved payment plan with Tax Claim. Wood burners, coal furnaces or outdoor furnaces will not be installed. Assessment of the home’s building envelope will be made upon inspection. Additional improvements may be made to aid the efficiency of the new furnace if funds are available.
• Naloxone (Narcan) Training is offered by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (i.e. prescription pain medication or heroin). It blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within two to eight minutes to prevent death. Anyone can obtain free Naloxone by completing training with a staff member. To schedule an appointment, call (724) 463-7860 in Indiana County, (724) 545-1614 in Armstrong County and (814) 226-6350 in Clarion County.
• The Salvation Army Food Pantry is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The pantry is open to the public, but appointments are required. No walk-ins are permitted. Those attending must show photo identification. For more information, call (724) 465-2530.
• County residents can dial the 2-1-1 Helpline and be connected with a live operator 24 hours per day, seven days a week who can connect them with human services help. Share this number with family and friends who may not be sure where to turn for help with such things as emergency shelter, food banks, crisis intervention, childcare and other health and human service resources. For more information, visit www.pa211sw.org.
• Aging Services, Inc. — Social Centers are now fully operational and all programs have resumed. Anyone wishing to reserve a meal (in center or takeout) must call by noon the day before. There are no longer COVID-19 restrictions and masks are not required to enter the social centers.
For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Aging Services, Inc. — Administrative Offices are open and walk-ins are welcome. Anyone needing to speak to a Medicare Education and Decision Insight Coordinator (MEDI) will need to call first and make an appointment.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Armagh center is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays with exercise classes from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Congregate meals will be served at noon. Call (724) 349-4500 the day before to order a meal. Transportation is available.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Aultman center is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Congregate meals will be served at noon. Call (724) 349-4500 the day before to order a meal. Transportation is available.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Chestnut Hills center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with breakfast on Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m. and the Monday evening meal has resumed and is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The Geri Fit exercise program is held on Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact the center at (724) 459-5251 for more information.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Indiana center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Geri Fit program is held Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. WalkWorks is held every Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. and breakfast is the last Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. Contact the center at (724) 465-2697 for more information.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Mahoning Hills center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday with breakfast served on Mondays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Exercise class is held every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact the center at (724) 286-3099 for more information.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Saltsburg center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is served every Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening meal has resumed and is from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Two Lick center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday with Geri Fit every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the center.
• The Creekside Area Food Pantry is available by appointment for residents of Creekside, Ernest, and Washington Township from 10 a.m. to noon the second Thursday of the month at Creekside United Methodist Church. For more information or an appointment, call (724) 463-0580.
• The Grace United Methodist Church Food Bank supplies fresh meat, produce, dairy and pantry items. For more information, call (724) 463-7530 and leave a message. Volunteers pick up messages from their homes, and calls are returned within 24 hours.
• My Best Friend’s Closet, sponsored by Saltsburg United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of every other month February through September. It is closed October through January. They provide free, gently used clothing. To confirm dates, call (724) 639-9454.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Both the soup kitchen and The Gleaning Program are open for walk-in service/indoor dining. They will continue to serve the meal in throw-away containers, so their patrons can eat in or take out. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Grab and Go Lunches, Free healthy balanced lunches are available through a pick-up window or to eat in from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Lunches are available to the community. Individuals will be asked to “sign in,” and lunches will only be given to those present at the window or in a vehicle. People will no longer be able to pick up for others. For more information, call (724) 463-0674. During the regular soup kitchen lunch hour, help will be available to sign up individuals for the COVID-19 vaccine if they need help for any reason. Call for details.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — The Gleaning Program is held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The program provides free bread, baked goods and grocery items donated by area merchants year-round for residents in need. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Meals 2 You, an outreach program of the Chevy Chase Community Center, serves home-cooked meals to people in Indiana Borough and White Township who are homebound, disabled or who cannot cook for themselves. There are no age restrictions. The cost is $5 per day. Volunteers deliver to an individual’s home. For more information, call Brandi Ports (client coordinator) at (412) 309-1494 or email ccmeals2you@gmail.com.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Small Diaper Bank is for people who need diapers. They can get diapers during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Small Dry Pet Food Bank is for people who need pet food. They can get pet food during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• The First United Methodist Church of Marion Center Clothing Closet is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The closet provides free clothing. Appointment required. For an appointment or more information, call (724) 397-5517.
• The Jacksonville Presbyterian Church Clothing Closet in Kent is open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the last Saturday of the month. The closet provides free clothing. The closet is closed November through February. For information, call (724) 479-8941.
FAMILY SUPPORT
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes have occurred with many support groups. Please contact the agency/organization/group prior to going to a meeting to confirm it is still being offered and in which format. Some are suspended, some are virtual and some may still be meeting in person.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held weekly. A list of meetings can be found at www.wpaarea60.org or at www.theopendoor.org/support.html.
— Graystone Presbyterian Church, Indiana; 8 p.m. Thursdays
— Marion Center Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Thursdays
— CrossRoads Community Church, Blairsville, noon Thursday
— Free Methodist Church, Blairsville, noon Thursday at Blue Spruce Park, Pavillion #2
— Indiana County Recovery Center, Indiana; 8 p.m. Saturdays
— St. Thomas More Pavilion, Indiana; 7 p.m. Monday Wednesdays from May through September.
— The Open Door, Indiana; 7:30 p.m. Mondays, noon Fridays, 10 a.m. Saturdays (women) and 1 p.m. Sundays
— Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 747 State Road 2023, Homer City; 8 p.m. Thursdays
— Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, (877) 771-1234; 10:30 a.m. Sundays (temporarily closed, but online is available) and 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays (temporarily closed)
• Narcotics Anonymous Helpline: For information, call (888) 251-2426 or visit www.lmhana.com.
— 705 Gompers Ave., Indiana, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, open and ZOOM available
— Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana; 7 p.m. Sundays (now open)
— Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana; 7 p.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nar-Anon meeting at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday with a ZOOM option available, 9 p.m. Friday and a 7 p.m. Narateen meeting held Sunday with a ZOOM option available.
— Graystone Presbyterian Church, Indiana; 7:30 p.m. Mondays
— One Hope Church, 100 Ben Franklin Road, White Township; 7 p.m. Tuesdays
— Indiana Alliance Church, Indiana, 8 p.m. Friday
— Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Homer City; 7 p.m. Wednesdays (open)
— The Open Door, Indiana; 7 p.m. Thursday (open and ZOOM) men and women’s groups, and noon Saturdays
— First Church of the Nazarene, Indiana; 7 p.m. Saturdays
• American Cancer Society offers online community support/programs for cancer survivors and caregivers. For information, visit www.cancer.org or call (800) 227-2345.
• AL-ANON: Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics/drug addicts.
— The Open Door, Indiana; 7 p.m. Thursdays (Meeting by Zoom now); for information, call (724) 726-5406
— Marion Center Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Fridays; for information, call (724) 397-8606
• Alzheimer’s Support Group, sponsored by Embassy of Hillsdale Park, meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Church of the Resurrection Social Hall, 349 Morris St., Clymer. For information, call Kim Neff at (814) 743-6613 or (814) 577-1334.
• The Autism Support Group of Indiana County provides support for parents and grandparents who are dealing with issues of children with autism via posts and live videos. For more information, email dmhillard@gmail.com, visit their FaceBook page or www.facebook.com/Autismsupportgroupofindianaco.
• Autism Awareness Parent Support Group provides dialogue and peer support for parents and caregivers with individuals of all ages on the autism spectrum. The group is not meeting at this time due to COVID. For support, call (724) 762-5464 or email aapsgroup89@gmail.com.
• Caregiver’s Support Group is a monthly support group for caregivers of older adults. Meets at 2 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month. For information, contact Melissa at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Celebrate Recovery is a recovery ministry based on biblical principles with a goal to let God work through individuals in providing His healing power through a Christ-centered 12 Step program. Participants share their experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. Celebrate Recovery provides a safe place for individuals to start dealing with their life’s hurts, hang-ups, and habits. Some examples of recovery issues are: codependency, chemical addiction, sexual addiction, eating disorders, anger issues, depression and/or loss, etc.
— Homer City United Methodist Church; Held from 6:15 to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday. At 6:15 p.m., there is an optional light meal and fellowship with a $4.50 fee. At 7 p.m., the large group meeting begins, led by a pastor or a deacon. At 8 p.m., the newcomers meeting and open share groups start. At 9 p.m., there is fellowship. Childcare is offered at no charge. For more information, call (724) 479-2015.
— Word of Grace Fellowship, 603 S. 5th St., Indiana; Held at 6 p.m. each Monday. For information, call (724) 541-4875 or email jackiegreene01@gmail.com.
— Montgomery Church of the Brethren, 5227 Purchase Line Road, Commodore; Held at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday. For information, call (724) 254-9720 or email pastor@montgomerycob.com.
— New Life Community Church, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana, in the Indiana Mall. 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday. Help for hurts, habits and hang-ups. Everyone is welcome and childcare is provided. Contact crindianamall@gmail.com for more information.
• A Grandparents support group will be held the last Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. at Aging Services, Inc. The group is for grandparents raising their grandchildren. Call Melissia at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 for more information.
• Grandparents Supporting Others is held at The Alice Paul House. This group was created to assist grandparents and caregivers acting as a parental figure in their grandchildren’s lives. Through education, encouragement and group discussion, grandparents will be given the opportunity to support other grandparents in our community. For date, time and location, call (724) 349-4444.
• The Armstrong Indiana Community Connection Group is normally held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 120 S. Grant Ave., Kittanning. This group has been created to support family members and individuals with an intellectual disability and/or autism. The group is suspended at this time due to COVID-19. For information, email smontgomery@aimhmr.net, call (724) 548-3451, ext. 605.
• Connect Church Recovery, located at 2134 Route 22 Hwy. W., Blairsville, provides Christ-centered support and resources for recovery to those in addiction as well as their struggling families. A certified recovery specialist is at each meeting along with representatives from community agencies and social service professionals available to assist individuals in navigating their programs. For information, contact Bill at (724) 840-8321 or connectrecovery@gmail.com.
• Courage and Cancer is held at 3 p.m. the second Sunday at Grace United Methodist Church. The group is for anyone who is fighting cancer. The confidential group where the aim is to make everyone feel safe in seeking support. For information, call Pastor Kathy at (724) 463-8535.
• Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team is held at The Open Door for emergency services personnel such as ambulance crews, fire fighters, law enforcement officers and any other persons who respond to a critical incident. In offering debriefing services, the team is to help prevent the negative impact of acute stress on emergency workers and to help with the recovery process. For information on when the next meeting will be held, call (877) 333-2470.
• Drug/Alcohol Family Education Support Group is an eight-week curriculum held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at The Open Door in partnership with the Armstrong-Indiana Drug and Alcohol Commission for individuals seeking to learn more about addiction and the impact addiction has on the family. There is no fee. Participants must be 18 or older unless accompanied by an adult. To register, call (724) 465-2605, ext. 125.
• Dual Recovery Anonymous is held at noon Thursdays at The Open Door. The group is for those with mental/social disorder and chemical dependency. Call (724) 465-2605 to see if this group is meeting.
• Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania offers education and support virtually due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. For information, call the Pittsburgh office at (800) 361-5885.
• Excela Health Bariatric Surgery Community Meeting is held at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday and last Wednesday of the month at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Excela Health Breast Cancer Education and Support Group meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Brain Injury Support is designed to support not only those with brain injuries, but also their family and friends. For more information, call (724) 357-6902.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Breast Cancer Support Group; call (724) 357-8081 for more information.
• Men’s Anger Group is held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. by Catholic Charities, Greensburg. Call (724) 463-8806 or (866) 409-6455 for meeting dates and more information. A screening is required before registration.
• The Myasthenia Gravis Association holds monthly face-to-face support group meetings. For a schedule, visit the virtual support group at www.facebook.com/mgawpa or call (412) 566-1545.
• Nar-Anon Family Support Group, “Gardeners for Growth,” meets from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays at The Open Door, 665 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Have you been affected by a loved one’s addictive drug use? Share your experience with others. Find strength and hope and learn from one another on how to deal with the pain and heartbreak that comes with loving an addict. Visit www.nar-anon.org or call (724) 388-0324 for meeting status at this time.
• Narateen, support for teenage family members and friends of addicts meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 388-0324
• National Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter gives referrals to meetings, services, agencies, etc. Online support is provided. Call (800) 272-3900 for information.
• Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 2 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month at Saving Grace Church, Hospital Road, Indiana. The group provides support and information on how to access resources to assist those affected by Parkinson’s and operates in conjunction with the Parkinson’s Foundation of Western Pennsylvania. Meetings are open to individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. Registration is not necessary. For more information, call Denise at (724) 388-6894 or Deb at (814) 421-3106.
• Reach to Recovery, American Cancer Society, helps newly diagnosed breast cancer patients receive support, information and resources through visits and conversations with trained breast cancer survivors. For more information, call (800) 227-2345.
• Real Moms meets at The Summit Church. The group of women strive to support other women who are navigating motherhood. For information, visit http://www.summitpa.church/women/ or call (724) 349-8180 for dates/times.
• Indiana County Recovery Center is a faith-based Recovery Community Organization, providing strength-based recovery support services to individuals, families and communities. They aim to put a face and voice on recovery and serve as a physical location where they can organize the local recovery community’s ability to care and give back. For information, call (724) 717-6492 or visit www.indianacountyrecoverycenter.org.
• Victims of Sexual Abuse/Domestic Violence/Other Violent Crimes is held by The Alice Paul House. Children and/or adults dealing with issues of sexual abuse or domestic violence can call (724) 349-4444 for support and information.
• Weight Watchers offers virtual workshops. For more information, call (800) 651-6000 or
GRIEF SUPPORT
• Bereavement Support Offered By Local Funeral Homes: Some offer specific support services to the families they serve; some offer support services to the general public; some offer meetings and others offer resources. Call to find out if their services can meet your needs.
— Bowser-Minich Bereavement Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-3100 or (888) 923-5550
— C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City; call (724) 479-9422
— Curran Funeral Home, Saltsburg; call (724) 639-3911
— James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville; call (724) 459-7611
— John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 463-4499
— McCabe – Roof Funeral Home, Clymer; call (724) 254-2555
— Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana, call (724) 349-2000; Clymer, call (724) 254-4342
— Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale; call (814) 743-6833
— Richard Shoemaker Funeral, Blairsville; call (724) 459-9115
— Richard C. Stewart Funeral Home, Armagh; call (814) 446-6699
— Robinson-Lytle, Inc. Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-9700
• Excela Health Adult Grief Support Group is offered in six-week sessions. Dates and locations vary. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Excela Health Cancer Grief Support Group is offered from 2:30 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Our Club House, 4893 Route 30 East, Greensburg. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Healing Hearts Infant Bereavement Support Group is held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at 5450 Second Ave., Pittsburgh. For information, email awilson@cribsforkids.org. Due to COVID-19, all meetings are virtual for the foreseeable future.
• Hopeful Hearts, a service of the VNA of Indiana County, is a child-focused, family bereavement support center. Hopeful Hearts provides peer support at no cost for all family members when someone close to the family has died. Families meet in the evenings every second and fourth Tuesdays of the month September through May in a safe, caring and confidential environment. For information about this program, volunteer opportunities or to see if services are provided in person or virtual, call (724) 463-6340.
• Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) of Western Pennsylvania holds Embracing Grief meetings at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month the Bolivar Community Center, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar, on the bottom floor of K&K Flowers and Coffeehouse. The meetings are currently being held in person and virtually. The support group is for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. For information, call or text Becky at (724) 388-1124.
• Pennsylvania Tears Foundation Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group meets virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. The group is for everyone who has suffered the loss of a baby. Anyone is welcome to attend no matter how long ago your loss occurred. For more information, call (724) 961-9489 or visit www.thetearsfoundation.org/pennsylvania/.
• Concordia — IRMC VNA Family Hospice Coping with Loss Support Groups have resumed at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Groups are open to all of those who are coping with grief and loss. Groups are free and open to the community. The afternoon group is held at 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. For information, call Lori Parks at (724) 762-3642. The evening group is held for six consecutive sessions. For dates, time and more information, call Janice Starry at (724) 463-8711.