ANNOUNCEMENTS
• A new four-week program, “Code Brave,” will be offered through a collaboration of AAUW and the Indiana Free Library. The free virtual coding program is for grades 6 to 12 and will be held virtually from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 and March 1. Enrollees must have access to a computer or IFL can provide one on loan for the program. Register online at indianafreelibrary.org. College students and adult learners are encouraged to enroll and earn service hours as a mentor/learner.
• The Indiana County Board of Commissioners has announced the new REACH Partnership to disseminate information across the county. A group of local community leaders formed Resources, Education, Announcements, Communication, Help — a collective voice and official source for news and information around emerging concerns and opportunities for the citizens of Indiana County. The concept evolved from the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force spearheaded by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners. The first county-wide concern REACH will address is the impact of COVID-19 on Indiana County residents.
For information, visit www.Indi anaCountyPAREACH.org, www.face book.com/Indiana-County- REACH-106736077930704/ or https://twitter.com/IndianaReach.
• The Family Promise store “Beyond Shelter” is open and serving consumers. This store provides low-income and underemployed individuals an opportunity to purchase non-food items for a reduced price so they can use their cash resources to pay their rent and utilities, therefore aiding their ability to maintain independent living. Call (724) 464-5220 or email ihnindiana@gmail.com to check eligibility, see what you need to bring to your first visit, register for the program, learn the process and the hours of operation.
• Indiana Borough launched the “Together Indiana” Outreach Campaign to provide a unifying voice for community members working together to combat the coronavirus. For more information, visit https://www.togetherindiana.com.
• The Open Door — Services are provided both on site and via telehealth on a case by case basis for both alcohol and other drug services, as well as gambling addiction services. In such a time of uncertainty, The Open Door wants everyone to know they are available 24/7 to assist with getting people into outpatient or inpatient treatment services. For more information, call (724) 465-2605.
• The Open Door — Crisis is still responding to all mobiles when safe. However, they are not entering buildings or homes. They are meeting consumers outside or on a porch to maintain social distancing. They also have the ability to do remote and mobile assessments over the phone if needed for their or the clients’ safety. For more information, call (724) 465-2605.
• The Open Door — Support groups are meeting at their own discretion. As this information changes periodically, call with questions. A list of tele or online meetings is available for those to safely connect with others for a meeting. For more information, call (724) 465-2605.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — The Housing Accessibility Program provides financial assistance in the form of a grant to Indiana County residents with permanent physical disabilities. The work performed will enable residents to maintain their independent living status by modifying their homes to accommodate their disability. Eligibility requirements must be met including income and homeownership guidelines. There is a waiting list at this time for new applicants. For more information, call Tina Coleman at (724) 465-3872 and leave a message. Staff are working from home. They will return your call.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — The 55+ Roof and Furnace Replacement Program provides furnace replacements for inoperable or inefficient older furnaces that do not operate properly. To qualify, applicants must be age 55 and over, senior homeowners, low-moderate income eligible (Section 8 guidelines), current on property taxes or on an approved payment plan with tax claim. Wood burners, coal furnaces or outdoor furnaces will not be installed. Assessment of the home’s building envelope will be made upon inspection. Additional improvements may be made to aid the efficiency of the new furnace if funds are available. There is a waiting list at this time for new applicants. Call (724) 465-3872 and leave a voicemail. Staff are working from home. They will return your call.
• Naloxone (Narcan) Training is offered by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (i.e., prescription pain medication or heroin). It blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within two to eight minutes to prevent death. Anyone can obtain free naloxone by completing training with a staff member. To schedule an appointment, call (724) 463-7860 in Indiana County, (724) 545-1614 in Armstrong County and (814) 226-6350 in Clarion County.
• The Salvation Army Food Pantry is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The pantry is open to the public, but appointments are required. No walk-ins are permitted. Those attending must show photo identification. For more information, call (724) 465-2530.
• County residents can dial the 2-1-1 Helpline and be connected with a live operator 24 hours per day, seven days a week who can connect them with human services help. Share this number with family and friends who may not be sure where to turn for help with such things as emergency shelter, food banks, crisis intervention, child care and other health and human service resources. For more information, visit www.pa211sw.org.
• Aging Services Inc. — Senior Centers have resumed normal hours. Daily attendance is limited along with limited activities (fitness classes, craft classes and bingo). Congregate meals are provided. To attend a center, call and reserve a meal by noon the day before. Reservation times will be staggered to accommodate as many participants as possible. Takeout meals will be continued, and individuals must also call the day before by noon to reserve a meal. Those attending the center will be required to consent to a temperature and health screening and to follow handwashing, mask and social distancing protocols. Those who are ill are asked not to attend and must understand that if they are visibly ill, their entrance will be denied. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Aging Services Inc. — Administrative Offices are open with limited seating capacity. If anyone needs to see the apprise counselor or a care manager, call first and make an appointment. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Aging Services Inc. — Facebook Video Craft Classes are being offered on the Indiana and Two Lick Valley social centers’ Facebook pages twice a month. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Aging Services Inc. — Geri Fit Exercise Classes have resumed at the Indiana and Two Lick Valley Social Centers. The Indiana Center class will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays inside the center. For more information, call (724) 465-2697. Two Lick Valley Center class will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Clymer Presbyterian Church. For more information, call (724) 254-9820.
• Aging Services Inc. — The Mahoning Hills center is serving breakfast from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays. For more information, call (724) 286-3099.
• The Creekside Area Food Pantry is available by appointment for residents of Creekside, Ernest and Washington Township from 10 a.m. to noon the second Thursday of the month at Creekside United Methodist Church. For more information or an appointment, call (724) 463-0580.
• The Grace United Methodist Church Food Bank supplies fresh meat, produce, dairy and pantry items. For more information, call (724) 463-7530 and leave a message. Volunteers pick up messages from their homes, and calls are returned within 24 hours.
• My Best Friend’s Closet, sponsored by Saltsburg United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of every other month February through September. It is closed October through January. They provide free, gently used clothing. To confirm dates, call (724) 639-9454.
• The Arc of Indiana County, ICCAP and the USDA Farm to Family Program partnered to offer a small-scale site distribution of food for individuals with intellectual disabilities, developmental delays, other disabilities and their families. Produce distribution is from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, except the third Wednesday of the month at 120 N. Fifth St., Indiana. For more information on ordering boxes, contact Michelle Jordan at (814) 441-7981, (724) 349-8230 or at mjordan@arcindiana.org.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Grab and Go Lunches, which take the place of the soup kitchen until further notice due to COVID-19. Free healthy balanced lunches are available through a pick-up window from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Lunches are available to the community. Individuals will be asked to “sign in,” and lunches will only be given to those present at the window or in a vehicle. People will no longer be able to pick up for others. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — The Gleaning Program is held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The program provides free bread, baked goods and grocery items donated by area merchants year-round for residents in need. Call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Meals 2 You, an outreach program of the Chevy Chase Community Center, serves home-cooked meals to people in Indiana Borough and White Township who are homebound, disabled or who cannot cook for themselves. There are no age restrictions. The cost is $5 per day. Volunteers deliver to an individual’s home. For more information, call Brandi Ports (client coordinator) at (412) 309-1494 or email ccmeals2you@gmail.com.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Small Diaper Bank is for people who need diapers. They can get diapers during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Small Dry Pet Food Bank is for people who need pet food. They can get pet food during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• The First United Methodist Church of Marion Center Clothing Closet is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The closet provides free clothing. Masks are required. For an appointment or more information, call (724) 397-5517.
• The Jacksonville Presbyterian Church Clothing Closet in Kent is open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the last Saturday of the month. The closet provides free clothing. The closet is closed November through February. For information, call (724) 479-8941.
COMING EVENT
• Family Promise of Indiana County Financial Literacy Classes are now offered one-on-one virtually via Zoom. No group classes are offered at this time. Topics include: Wants vs Needs, Tracking Spending Habits, Preparing a Budget, Living Within Your Means, Saving Money and Debt Repayment. The workshop is free. For information and registration, call (724) 464-5220 or email FLCindco@gmail.com.
MEETING
• The Arc of Indiana County Parents with Purpose will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and the third Thursday of the month via Zoom. To provide opportunities for participation, the workgroup will offer morning and evening sessions. These times will alternate each month. Have you ever had questions about your child’s education but were afraid to ask? Are you worried about your child’s future and how you can support them? Do you want to know more about the opportunities and support for your child within our community? The upcoming workgroup is for parents of school-age students with disabilities. Directed by The Arc of Indiana County and ARIN IU#28’s Local Task Force 28, the workgroup’s purpose is to provide parents with support, education and advocacy. Email Michelle Jordan at mjordan@arcindiana.org.
BLOODMOBILES
The American Red Cross — For information, call the Chestnut Ridge Chapter at (724) 834-6510 or the Indiana County Office at (724) 465-5678. If you are 16 years of age or older (16-year-olds must have parental permission), weigh at least 105 pounds and are in good health, you may donate blood every 56 days. For an appointment, call (800) RED CROSS or visit https://www.redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/greater-pennsylvania.html.
CLASSES
Call for next scheduled class, cost and registration information for all classes unless otherwise noted. Most classes require early registration.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches students to recognize and care for a variety of first aid emergencies such as burns, cuts, scrapes, sudden illnesses, head, neck, back injuries, heat and cold emergencies and how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies to help victims of any age — adults (about 12 years and older) and pediatric (infants and children up to 12 years of age). Students who successfully complete this course will receive a certificate for Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED valid for two years. Visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page to register for this fee based course or call (800) RED CROSS and choose option 5.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers class is designed to train professionals to respond to cardiac and breathing emergencies for adult, child and infant victims. Consistent with the 2015 AHA Guidelines for CPR/ECC, BLS is the foundational CPR/AED program typically required for health care providers and public safety professionals. Through the use of lecture, skills demonstration and practice, case-based emergency response scenarios, and reflection and debriefing activities with a focus on team-based response, BLS builds the key critical thinking, problem solving, and team dynamic skills that are needed to drive better patient outcomes. Upon successful completion of the course, learners will receive a two-year “Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers” digital certificate with anytime, anywhere access to certificate and training history. Visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page to register for this fee based course or call (800) RED CROSS and choose option 5.
• Children in Between is a program started by the Center for Divorce Education. The parenting education class is effective at changing both parents’ attitudes and behavior about divorce-related problems faced by their children. For information and to register, call the Community Guidance Center at (724) 465-5576. Class size is limited due to social distancing.
• AARP Driver Safety Program provide adults age 50 and beyond with a driving refresher. Dates and times vary. For information and to register, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www. excelahealth.org.
• Excela Health offers a variety of Childbirth/Infant Care Classes. Class times and locations vary. For information and to register, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• A recurring series, Living with Diabetes, provides diabetes management information. Most insurance companies cover the costs. A physician referral is required. For information and to register, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
FAMILY SUPPORT
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, changes have occurred with many support groups. Please contact the agency/organization/group prior to going to a meeting to confirm it is still being offered and in which format. Some are suspended, some are virtual and some may still be meeting in person.
• The Armstrong Indiana Community Connection Group is normally held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 120 S. Grant Ave., Kittanning. This group has been created to support family members and individuals with an intellectual disability and/or autism. The group is suspended at this time due to COVID-19. For information, email smontgomery@aimhmr.net, call (724) 548-3451, ext. 605.
• Connect Church Recovery, located at 2134 Route 22 Hwy. W., Blairsville, provides Christ-centered support and resources for recovery to those in addiction as well as their struggling families. A certified recovery specialist is at each meeting along with representatives from community agencies and social service professionals available to assist individuals in navigating their programs. For information, contact Bill at (724) 840-8321 or connectrecovery@gmail.com.
• Courage and Cancer is held at 3 p.m. Sundays at Grace United Methodist Church. The group is for anyone who is fighting cancer. The confidential group where the aim is to make everyone feel safe in seeking support. The group is currently meeting via Zoom. For information, call Pastor Kathy at (724) 463-8535.
• Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team is held at The Open Door for emergency services personnel such as ambulance crews, fire fighters, law enforcement officers and any other persons who respond to a critical incident. In offering debriefing services, the team is to help prevent the negative impact of acute stress on emergency workers and to help with the recovery process. For information on when the next meeting will be held, call (877) 333-2470.
• Drug/Alcohol Family Education Support Group is an eight-week curriculum held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at The Open Door in partnership with the Armstrong-Indiana Drug and Alcohol Commission for individuals seeking to learn more about addiction and the impact addiction has on the family. There is no fee. Participants must be 18 or older unless accompanied by an adult. To register, call (724) 465-2605, ext. 125.
• Dual Recovery Anonymous is held at noon Thursdays at The Open Door. The group is for those with mental/social disorder and chemical dependency. Call (724) 465-2605 to see if this group is meeting.
• Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania offers education and support virtually due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. For information, call the Pittsburgh office at (800) 361-5885 or in the Altoona area, email Greg at gmcconnell@eawcp.org or call (814) 799-0345.
• Excela Health Bariatric Surgery Community Meeting is held at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday and last Wednesday of the month at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Excela Health Breast Cancer Education and Support Group meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
GRIEF SUPPORT
• Bereavement Support Offered By Local Funeral Homes: Some offer specific support services to the families they serve; some offer support services to the general public; some offer meetings and others offer resources. Call to find out if their services can meet your needs.
— Bowser-Minich Bereavement Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-3100 or (888) 923-5550
— C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City; call (724) 479-9422
— Curran Funeral Home, Saltsburg; call (724) 639-3911
— James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville; call (724) 459-7611
— John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 463-4499
— McCabe – Roof Funeral Home, Clymer; call (724) 254-2555
— Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana, call (724) 349-2000; Clymer, call (724) 254-4342
— Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale; call (814) 743-6833
— Richard Shoemaker Funeral, Blairsville; call (724) 459-9115
— Richard C. Stewart Funeral Home, Armagh; call (814) 446-6699
— Robinson-Lytle Inc. Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-9700
• Excela Health Adult Grief Support Group is offered in six-week sessions. Dates and locations vary. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Excela Health Cancer Grief Support Group is offered from 2:30 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Our Club House, 4893 Route 30 East, Greensburg. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Healing Hearts Infant Bereavement Support Group is held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at 5450 Second Ave., Pittsburgh. For information, email awilson@cribsforkids.org. Due to COVID-19, all meetings are virtual for the foreseeable future.
• Hopeful Hearts, a service of the VNA of Indiana County, is a child-focused, family bereavement support center. Hopeful Hearts provides peer support at no cost for all family members when someone close to the family has died. Families meet in the evenings every second and fourth Tuesdays of the month September through May in a safe, caring and confidential environment. For information about this program, volunteer opportunities or to see if services are provided in person or virtual, call (724) 463-6340.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Bereavement Services are held in the obstetric unit for those suffering a neo-natal loss/miscarriage/tubal pregnancy. Trained Counselors provide counseling and support via phone or from information on their Facebook page. For information, call (724)357-7060.
• Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) of Western Pennsylvania holds Embracing Grief meetings at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month the Bolivar Community Center, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar. The meetings are currently being held virtually. The support group is for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. For information, call or text Becky at (724) 388-1124.
• Pennsylvania Tears Foundation Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group meets virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. The group is for everyone who has suffered the loss of a baby. Anyone is welcome to attend no matter how long ago your loss occurred. For more information, call (724) 961-9489 or visit www.thetearsfoundation.org/pennsylvania/.
• Visiting Nurse Association Family Hospice Coping with Loss Support Groups have resumed at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Groups are open to all of those who are coping with grief and loss. Groups are free and open to the community. The afternoon group is held at 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. For information, call Lori Parks at (724) 762-3642. The evening group is held for six consecutive sessions. For dates, time and more information, call Janice Starry at (724) 463-8711.