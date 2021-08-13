This summer marked a welcome return to Indiana Art Association’s annual Summer Arts Camp.
After a brief hiatus last year due to COVID-19, the Indiana Art Association resumed its annual summer camp this year for students from first grade through 12th grade.
Students were involved in classes in visual art, music and theater.
In the span of a week, campers created works of 2-D or 3-D art, learned and performed a play and several songs. In the past, students have performed for a live audience the Friday evening of the week of camp; however, this year due to pandemic protocols the shows were recorded to a YouTube channel shared with campers.
Camp for students in first through sixth grade was held the week of July 19-23. The junior-senior high campers participated the week of July 26-30.
Camp was held in the Indiana Senior High School with strict COVID-19 protocols in place.
After a year of not being able to do “normal activities” campers were excited to be able to participate in the art and music activities with their friends, organizers said in a news release. Many parents expressed their gratitude that campers were able to make new friends and reconnect with other students who share their love of the arts. Several parents remarked that their children had playdates with other campers and did more normal activities such as going to the park after camp and having sleepovers. Several said it was good to see their children interacting with others rather than with a computer or phone games.
Parents and students were not the only ones to enjoy the return of Arts Camp. Teachers and Director Trish Dodson were happy to be able to once again share the excitement of the arts with their students.
“Twenty years of anything is truly worth celebrating was the feeling of the staff and they were happy to be able to have camp again,” organizers said.
Indiana Art Association has several upcoming classes.
Acrylic Effects is set for Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with instructor Janie Grela. Participants must register by Wednesday. Learn how to use positive and negative space to create a floral painting. Learn to blend color, learn about basic color theory, mixing paint to achieve tints, tones, and shades, and adding texture to create a vibrant work of art. This class is excellent for beginners. All materials will be provided.
In September, Beginner Drawing is set for Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with instructor Dayas Silvis. Register by Sept. 15. The class is at The Artists Hand. Learn the basics of drawing, materials and how to use them. Before talking about breaking down your subject matter into shapes, adding form, texture, contour, and how to finish your drawing with lighting and shading.
Participants will use basic objects to draw off of as well as photographs provided in the tutorial book. All materials provided can be taken home if you decide this is a medium you would like to pursue. This is a fantastic class for all ages and anyone interested in dipping their toes into graphite or charcoal artwork. Materials provided: pencils, charcoal, blending stubs, erasers, tutorial booklet to take home with you. Please bring a sketchbook 9x10 or larger. Drawing board if you wish. There will be an hour lunch.
October offers Critique and Costume, set for 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Bring your work in progress (maybe a work that you plan to enter in the IAA Open Arts Exhibition in November). Come in costume for light refreshments and constructive advice on the development of your art work.
A Mask Making: Big and Little (Adult and Child Class) is set for 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 30 with instructor Janie Grela. Register by Wednesday. This class is for an adult and a child to make a big mask and a little mask using pre-made paper mâché forms and colorful markers, yarn and embellishments to decorate unique masks to take home. (Children must be accompanied by an adult and must be at least 4 years of age.) All materials will be provided.
In November, the Open Arts Exhibit drop off is tentatively set for Nov. 13 or 14. The exhibit is open to all Indiana County residents. The tentative reception will be 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Historical and Genealogical Society, 621 Wayne Ave.
December will offer the holiday party from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14. at The Artists Hand.
Figure Drawing will be offered Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. A live figure drawing model will be available. Please bring your own drawing materials, a sketchbook and drawing board if you wish.
All classes and meetings are held at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
For cost or to register, visit www.indianapaartassociation.org or send check payable to IAA to IAA, P.O. Box 448, Indiana, PA 15701. Include the class name and student’s name in the memo section.