The Indiana Arts Council has announced the winners of its inaugural Youth Short Fiction Writing Contest.
The contest was open to all students in grades 9 and 10 in Indiana County, and 26 students submitted stories for review. Reviewers were Indiana University of Pennsylvania professor Rosalee Stillwell, of Punxsutawney, and freelance writer Andy Stewart, of San Marcos, Calif. The winners are:
Ninth grade: Isabella Brunetto, Indiana Area, “Identify”; Charles Edwards, Purchase Line, “Rats in the Rain”; Leeah Peles, Purchase Line, “Magenta Heist.”
10th grade: Payton Miller, Purchase Line, “As Long as I Have You”; Makinna Pearce, Purchase Line, “The Great Hunt”; Cherish Kauffman, Purchase Line, “The Hearts of a Chicken.”
Brunetto was named the overall winner.
Winners in the ninth-grade division receive a $50 gift card provided by the SCG Hobby Shop in Indiana for first place. Second place receives a $25 gift card provided by the IUP Co-Op Store. The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar provided a $10 gift card to third place.
Winners in the 10th-grade division receive a $50 (first place), $25 (second place) or $10 gift card (third place) provided by the IUP Robert Cook Honors College.
The overall winner also receives $50 from the Indiana Arts Council, which wishes to thank all of the students who participated and the teachers who encouraged them.
The council is also grateful for the support of sponsors who helped make this possible ,as well as the work of arts council board members Dan Weinstein and Sarah Bond for their leadership on the project. For more information about the Indiana Arts Council and to find out how to encourage and promote creativity in the county, visit www. indianaartscouncil.org.