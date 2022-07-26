A cool event is coming to Beacon Ridge, a Choice Community. The care facility will host an ice truck from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday featuring Kona Ice of Indiana-Armstrong in the Beacon Ridge parking lot at 1515 Wayne Ave.
The public is welcome to attend.
Also, Beacon Ridge is hiring. Health care professionals who inquire at the event will receive a ticket for an ice cone. Any licensed practical nurse, registered nurse or certified nursing assistant attending the event and inquiring about employment with Beacon Ridge will receive a voucher for a free ice cone. Bonuses are offered for LPNs, RNs and CNAs. Nursing assistants in dietary, housekeeping and laundry are also needed.
Call (724) 349-5300 to inquire about employment opportunities.
In appreciation of recent ratings, staff will receive a free ice cone.