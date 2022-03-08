Indiana County Republican Committee is hosting a Pretzels and Petitions event on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Freedom Church Social Hall, 950 McKnight Road.
Registered Republicans are encouraged to stop and sign a petition for the candidate of their choice for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. congressman and local committee persons of the precinct in which they reside.
Petitions for these offices must be circulated and filed by March 15.
At the time of this submission, no decision had been made by the state Supreme Court permitting circulation of petitions for state House of Representatives and state committee.