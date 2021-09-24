To whom it may concern —
EVENING IN THE STACKS
Indiana Free Library will offer a Spooktacular Evening in the Stacks fundraiser, set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the library.
The event benefits library programs and services.
Costumes are encouraged, and a prize will be awarded for the best costume.
The event includes music, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, beer, wine and coffee.
Organizers say it offers the opportunity to socialize and support the library.
In addition, there will be basket raffles and auctions featuring local artists.
Evening in the Stacks is limited to 220 participants. At a cost of $20 per person, reservations can be made and tickets purchased at the library or by calling (724) 465-8841.
The Stars program is also underway. Festive stars will hang in the library throughout the holiday season.
To donate or for more information, visit indiana freelibrary.org.
RECOVERY RALLY
The Breaking Down the Borders Tri-County Recovery Rally is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the United Youth Baseball Field in Seward, where there will be national recovery speakers, live music, food vendors and fun for everyone, according to organizers.
The recovery-focused event is meant to unite recovery communities from Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
SAVE THE DATE
The Dayton District Volunteer Fire Department will host the annual Fall Thresherman’s Supper beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Dayton fire hall.
AT THE MALL
A job fair is scheduled to connect employers and potential employees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Indiana Mall. The hiring event offers the opportunity to meet employers in person, according to organizers.
An event with a focus on senior citizens will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the mall, offering health screenings, prizes and more.
For the latest on the food trucks, which continue to visit the mall parking lot, see the mall’s Facebook page for remaining vendors.
The seasonal Spirit Halloween store is also now open.
SPEAKING OF Halloween, local communities are beginning to schedule times for trick-or-treating.
In White Township, supervisors set trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
To include your community on a list of trick-or-treat times, send information to mweaver@indiana gazette.net.
Of note, the Indiana Kiwanis Club announced last week on Facebook that the Malloween event will not be held this year.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Bands are set for this weekend at the amphitheater in Blairsville, where The Boomers will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight and Al Craigie will take the stage from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.32 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvaniagas prices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Henry David Thoreau today, who once wrote, “I would rather sit on a pumpkin, and have it all to myself, than be crowded on a velvet cushion.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.