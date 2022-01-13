Students from Indiana Area Senior High School recently competed in video auditions for seating in the upcoming Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s annual District 2, 3, 5 Orchestra Festival.
IHS orchestra members will be contributing the top two chairs to each of the violin sections.
IHS co-concertmaster, senior Victor Wu, will be serving as concertmaster for the orchestra festival, while co-concertmaster, senior Carly Wang, will be seated in the second chair position.
IHS sophomore Ronnie Wang will lead the Violin 2 section, while senior Jinrui Huang will be seated as second chair. Senior Abby Killam placed fourth chair in the Violin 2 section.
Five other members of the IHS orchestra also seated well and will be participating in the festival. They are senior Loughlin Pagnucci and sophomore Joe Baunoch on string bass, senior Bernadette Batuncang and sophomore Ryan Shaw in the Violin 1 section, and junior Emily Sands in the Violin 2 section
The festival will be held at Sharon High School today and Friday with guest conductor Dr. David Tedford, of Bloomsburg University. The concert will include selections from Gustav Holst’s St. Paul’s Suite, Meyer’s The Idylls of Pegasus, William Boyce’s Symphony 1 and Sibelius’ Andante Festivo.
The students were nominated for this ensemble through their participation and outstanding contributions to the orchestra program at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Victor Wu, Carly Wang, Ronnie Wang, Jinrui Huang and Abby Killam will all advance to PMEA Western Region State Orchestra Festival, to be held in February at Dubois High School. Pennsylvania Music Educators Association is the Commonwealth affiliate of The National Association for Music Education (NAfME), among the world’s largest arts education organizations and is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice of music education in the United States.