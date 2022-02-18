Students from Indiana High School recently participated in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Choral Festival.
The festival was the first local festival of its kind since the pandemic curtailed ensemble singing in the spring of 2020.
The choral festival was conducted by IUP choral and music education instructor, Dr. Craig Denison, and held at Punxsutawney Area High School on Feb. 11.
Punxsutawney high school choral instructor, Mrs. Erin Knepper, was the host director. IUP clarinet instructor, Dr. Rosemary Engelstad, was featured on two of the choral selections. Selections by Jaime Chiphanga, Susan Brumfield, Timothy Takach, Bob Chilcott, Elaine Hagensberg and Leon Dubinsky were featured on the program.
Participating from Indiana were seniors Sara Welch, Elizabeth Ashe, Miracle Ylonfoun, Ben Steffish, River Hone and Alex Ishoy; junior Maura Knepper; and sophomores Joseph Baunoch, Sean Kelly and Adam Lawrence. Of these, Baunoch, Knepper, Welch, Kelly and Ishoy will be advancing to the regional level following a rigorous video audition process.
Regional Chorus will be held March 24 and 25 in Franklin. The IHS choral program is directed by Dr. Julianne Laird.
Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) is the commonweath affiliate of The National Association for Music Education (NAfME), among the world’s largest arts education organizations, which is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education.
NAfME advocates at the local, state and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers.
The association has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice of music education in the United States.