Learn about COVID-19 in Indiana County and the United States as well as the risk factors related to health, age, race and employment at a free webinar Oct. 14 sponsored by the American Association of University Women — Indiana County.
AAUW member and local resident Alison Simmons, a Ph.D. student in epidemiology at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, developed two Indiana County COVID-19 dashboards that provide a visual representation of daily tests, daily cases, daily deaths, total cases and total deaths. The second COVID-19 dashboard for Indiana County shows the information on a weekly basis. The graphs on these data dashboards allow for the easy observation of daily changes as well as weekly and monthly trends in the county. Her webinar will also discuss the progress towards a vaccine.
Simmons is a 2012 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School and holds a Bachelor of Arts in biology from Bates College in Maine and a master’s of public health from Brown University School of Public Health. Her doctoral program concentration is in infectious disease epidemiology, and she is a trainee at the Center for Pandemic Readiness.
The webinar, which is free and open to the public, will starts at 7 p.m. In order to attend, please send an email to https://tinyurl.com/aauwCovidTalk.
You will receive a link to the Zoom meeting on or before Oct. 14.
Be advised that you will need to download the Zoom software onto your computer, tablet or phone prior to the meeting by going to https://zoom.us/download to do that.