The Indiana Area High School class of 1972 reunion committee has planned fun weekend events for the summer of 2022.
After 50 years, classmates will join for a meet and greet at Levity Brewing from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 8. The Levity loft has been reserved for this special event.
Also, any classmates interested may sign up for a golf outing.
The main event will be held on the evening of July 9 at Rustic Lodge, White Township.
Reservations are due by June 1.
Classmates who have not yet received an invitation can contact the committee by text or email.
Text your name, email, address and phone number to (724) 422-0796 or email that information to nmitchell@homercenter.org.
You can also go to Indi ana,PA-IASHSClassof72 on Facebook for more details about the reunion.