Indiana Junior High School hosted the inaugural Southwest PA Combat Bots Middle School League competition on Friday.
The event was sponsored by S&T Bank, Indiana County Technology Center, Martin’s, Indiana Area School District and the Southwestern PA Combat Bots Middle School League.
Twenty-four students at IJHS make up four teams of six students.
Teachers developed the curriculum, technical specifications and guidelines so that the average middle school tech ed/STEM department could join and be competitive.
Not only did students build a combat bot, but they also had to share a portfolio showing all aspects of their build.
The Southwest PA Combat Bots Middle School League currently has three schools participating: Freeport, Homer-Center and Indiana.
Teams Viper and Magnum made it to the final round, with Viper coming out on top as the winning team.
The league hopes to add more teams in the future.