The Indiana Art Association’s Open Arts Exhibit is currently being shown through Jan. 7 at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County.
According to IAA President Janie Grela, the exhibition features 71 entries from both IAA members and artists new to the organization. She said the annual show is open to anyone — members, nonmembers, Indiana County residents and nonresidents alike.
Award winners were announced at the IAA’s recent Open Arts reception. Winners were:
Best of Show: Lois Linnan, mixed media, untitled
First place: Pam Sagely, oil, “Rain Clouds Over Spring Fields”
Second place: Cheri Widzowski, photo print, “First Beach at La Push, WA”
Third place: Emily Lasinsky, mixed media, “A Welcomed Awakening”
Grela said this year’s Open Arts picked up after last year’s exhibit was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We were pleased to see several artists enter who are new to the organization. Our mission is to foster the arts and artists in the community. This show is just one of many exhibit opportunities we offer artists,” she said. “IAA is where artists can grow, exhibit and fellowship with other creators.” Show judge Norman Ed, a sculptor from Johnstown, has been an art educator for more than 30 years and he has been making art for more than 40 years. In his judge’s statement, Ed said he appreciated all of the entered artwork and he was encouraged to see the variety and depth of work created.
“I congratulate all of you because I do believe there is a great personal benefit in taking time to make work and to take the risk to include it in a public showing. You are changed and the community around you is changed because of the work you have done and I hope continue to do,” he said.
Ed said both his personal and educational practices have included various methods and materials, traditional and not so traditional.
“I enjoy the sensitive craft of making objects and I enjoy the challenge of communicating ideas through visual means.”
He added, “The chosen works spoke to me from both of those perspectives. I saw artists exploring materials and methods in curious ways. I saw artists using tradition with care and sensitivity. I saw artists risking the exploration of personal imagery and visual vocabulary. I appreciated all of that work.”
Grela encouraged the public to view the show and she thanked Jonathan Bogert and staff at the HGSIC for hosting this exhibit each year. The exhibit can be viewed during HGSIC hours at 621 Wayne Ave. (the old Armory building).
For more information on the IAA and how you can participate, please visit their website at https://www.indianaartassociation.org/