After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Indiana Art Association recently held its 78th Annual Spring Show at The Artists Hand Gallery in Indiana. The members only exhibition was juried by Kim Williams, a Johnstown painter and journalist.
At an opening reception held in June, new officers were introduced and Crystal Lifetime Memberships Awards were given to Beverly Young and William Double in recognition of their many years of service.
Janie Leck-Grela, new IAA president, thanked the membership and community for their support of local artists.
She said, “As we are finally able to come together and celebrate each other and showcase our talents, I know there will be many opportunities for us to grow as an organization and as individuals.”
The following awards were announced:
• Best of Show, Candace Joseph, “Bang”
• Professional first place, Jolene Joyner, “Peonies and the Pink Cup”
• Professional second place, Lou Ann Gallaner, “Thunder Cloud”
• Professional third place, Leck-Grela, “Cacti”
• Non-professional first place, Elle Wood, “Heart Akimbo”
• Non-professional second place, Sharon Boykiw, “Skeptical”
• Non-professional third place, Faye Kershishnik, “Two Apples”
• Professional photography, first place, Cheri Widzowski, “Swana’s Violin”
• Professional photography, second place, Joy Fairbanks, “Anthurium”
• Non-professional photography, first place, Matthew Bartus, “Spain #1”
• Non-professional photography, second place, JD Varner, “Americana”
• David Young Memorial Photography Award, Fred Hummel, “Perseverence”
For information on becoming an IAA member, please contact Leck- Grela at president@indianapaartassociation.org or visit the IAA website at www.indianapaartassociation.org.