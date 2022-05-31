The Indiana Art Association’s Annual Show of members’ artwork will held at The Artists Hand Gallery on Philadelphia Street.
The show will be hung on Saturday and closes on July 2. An opening reception will be held at The Artists Hand Gallery on June 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The public is invited to attend the opening reception and also encouraged to view the exhibit during normal business hours at The Artists Hand Gallery.
Many artworks will be available for sale. Proceeds benefit the IAA’s scholarship fund.
For more information about the Indiana Art Association’s activities and the benefits of membership, visit https://www.indianaart association.org/.