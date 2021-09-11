The Indiana Art Association is inviting community members to attend a whimsical “Alice In Wonderland”-styled Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.
The festive fundraiser will be held at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. It is open to children and the young at heart of all ages.
“We saw this as a fun opportunity to engage the community in a creative way,” said newly elected IAA President Janie Grela. “Individuals and families are welcome to come enjoy an afternoon of imaginative play and artistic expression.”
While not necessary, Grela encouraged attendees to dress in Wonderland attire as there will be a costume contest. Costumed participants will be eligible to win a “white rabbit” gift. She added that make-and-take art activities (such as fashioning Mad Hatter hats and coloring Mad Hatter Tea Party cards), playing croquet and partaking in a white rabbit scavenger hunt will all be part of the fun.
Themed refreshments will be served, including complimentary tea sandwiches and cookies. Tea specials will be offered by The Artists Hand Gallery.
“The Artists Hand Gallery has been a valuable partner in collaborating with IAA and is a forum for all who appreciate and want to explore the arts. We sincerely appreciate them for providing our event venue,” said Grela.
Brian Jones, owner of the gallery, expressed his support for the event.
“The Artists Hand is really looking forward to this frolicking good time,” he said. “Partnering with The Indiana Art Association to offer kids of all ages a whimsical experience brings us together ‘for arts’ sake.’ It reminds us that taking tea-time to be human is so much better than rushing about like the White Rabbit.”
Tickets are $10 per adult or $20 per family. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting the IAA website at https://www.indianaartassociation.org/ or by calling Grela at (412) 289-3352.
The registration deadline is Monday. Proceeds benefit the IAA.