Due to popular demand, the Indiana Art Association is now offering a second acrylic pour class for members and the general public on Aug. 29 at the Artists Hand Gallery from 5 to 8 p.m.

Taught by IAA member and artist Amberly Barr, acrylic pour is an increasingly popular art form. According to Faye Kershishnik, IAA programs and classes chair, the response to the first class was very positive.

