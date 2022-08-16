Due to popular demand, the Indiana Art Association is now offering a second acrylic pour class for members and the general public on Aug. 29 at the Artists Hand Gallery from 5 to 8 p.m.
Taught by IAA member and artist Amberly Barr, acrylic pour is an increasingly popular art form. According to Faye Kershishnik, IAA programs and classes chair, the response to the first class was very positive.
“This technique is easy for beginners and interesting for accomplished artists. It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “You do need a lot of materials and you do need to learn some techniques before you begin. Fortunately, this class provides both.”
Participants will learn how to pour, puddle, pool, bubble and marble paint from an experienced instructor. All materials are included in the registration fee. Attendees will take home two 8x10 canvas works of art.
The cost is $55 for IAA members and $65 for non-members. Registration deadline is Aug. 22. Participants are advised to wear clothing that can get messy. In addition to painting materials, aprons and disposable gloves will be provided.
For questions, call Kershishnik at (724) 254-1618 or email her at piano man_88@msn.com.
The IAA website is indianaartassociation.org. Class registration may be made at the IAA website or by mailing a check (made payable to IAA) to Indiana Art Association, PO Box 448, Indiana, PA 15701. Please include a note with name, contact information and that payment is for acrylic pour.