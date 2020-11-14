“‘The Search for Rest’ is a 50-day devotional designed to help us adjust to God’s ways,” writes the Rev. Bob Santos of Search For Me Ministries Inc. “Each daily reading includes an inspirational quote, Bible passages to read, an instructive lesson, questions for group use, and a practical ‘Peace Step’ to help you apply the principles involved.”
Santos is an Indiana-based minister, also serving as southwestern Pennsylvania representative for Elim Fellowship. He founded Search For Me along with wife Debi in 2006.
He writes of peace as sweet, rich and meaningful, adding, “We are not just talking about an absence of conflict, but a quality of life that stretches the limits of our comprehension. Such a depth of peace and rest is elusive in our world, but it is normal for the God who created us. For those who are at peace with God, simply experiencing His presence is enough to calm our anxious souls.”
In 2018, Santos worked with Matt Geppert, president of the nonprofit South East Asia Prayer Center in Oakmont, Allegheny County, on a 30-day “Community Prayer Devotional,” an effort to bring God’s “life-changing presence” to the community.
“The person who is coming into a reality of who God is, how much He loves them, and their purpose birthed, sustained, and empowered through prayer is the one who Bob Santos was born to speak into,” Geppert wrote.
That devotional still is available from Search For Me’s www.sfme.org website.
In an explanation of his latest devotional, Santos said reading it “comes with no guarantee for total life transformation, (but) if you take its contents to heart, and if you make a genuine effort to follow through on what you learn, you will come away changed.”
Santos also is author of other devotional material, including “The Touchpoint, Connecting with God through the Bible” and “From Glory to Glory: Finding Real Significance in an Image-Driven World,” both of which are available through the Elim Fellowship website.
All of his books are available on Amazon. Santos said “The Search For Rest” also is available locally at The Book Nook in Indiana and at Smicksburg Furniture.