The Indiana Business and Professional Women’s Club recognized the 2022 Woman of the Year on Wednesday.
The award is given to an outstanding member of the club each year in recognition of their time, dedication and support for the club and community. The club was happy to present member and club secretary Debbie Isenberg with the 2022 Woman of the Year award.
Indiana BPW meets the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles on Philadelphia Street, Indiana, and all are welcome to attend.
From left are Betsy Sarneso, committee chair; award recipient Isenberg; Denise Chresos, club president; and Sarah Kitchen, committee member.