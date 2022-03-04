To whom it may concern —
COIN SHOW
The 64th annual spring coin show, sponsored by the Indiana Coin Club Inc., is set for March 12 at the S&T Bank Arena at the White Township Recreation Complex.
The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer nearly 40 tables with coin dealers from Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Vendors will have coins, currency, tokens, bullion and other numismatic items for sale.
There is no admission fee.
A special Coins 4 Kids program will be offered at 1 p.m., and children must be accompanied by an adult.
SEQUEL RELEASED
Local author Mary Kathryn Koma has released the sequel to her first novel, “The Creek Don’t Rise,” titled “Cobwebs a’Plenty: A Search for Solace in the Shwanee Valley.”
Koma writes historical fiction, so while the story is fictional, the history in her novels are true, as well as many of the events, she said.
In her works, Koma describes growing up in a small coal-mining town. The sequel centers around the towns of NuMine, Rural Valley and Shannock Valley High School.
Her books are available at The Book Nook on Philadelphia Street in Indiana. She will have book signings every Wednesday evening at R&P Coffee Shop in Rural Valley and will sign books at Kittanning News on March 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Koma will also be at Indiana Mall on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and again on Wednesday, May 4, from 3 to 7 p.m.
She can be reached at mkoma.mail@gmail.com to order books.
BOARD OF IMAGINATION
Rositsa Bessetti, of Indiana, is one of 11 finalists vying for a position on the Board of Imagination at Sun-Maid.
The snack brand is searching nationwide for its next member of the board, made up of kids “who help to provide input and guide the company on brand and product decisions,” according to a news release.
If named to the board, perks include a $5,000 prize for a college fund, $5,000 for their school to spend on anything that fosters imagination and year’s worth of Sun-Maid snacks for the whole school.
Voting is open through Wednesday. To vote for Rositsa, visit https://campaign.rtm.com/sun maidboardofimagination/.
PRAYERS FOR UKRAINE
Grace Church will host two Community Prayer Services on Monday, at noon and 6 p.m. Outwardly focusing on the war in Ukraine, the community will gather for prayer, worship and scripture.
There will be traditional hymns and acoustic contemporary music. Please help us spread the word about the prayer services throughout the community. Invite family, friends and neighbors to join you in this service.
Prayer changes things. Pastor Will Pinos will lead the prayer services.
The community is invited to join us in the sanctuary at Grace United Methodist Church, at 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
TAILS ON TRAILS
The Tails on Trails 5K, with proceeds to benefit Four Footed Friends, is set for Saturday, April 2, starting and ending at the IUP softball field.
Registration is from 9 to 9:45 a.m., and the start time is 10 a.m.
To receive a T-shirt, be sure to register by April 1 at the James G. Mill Fitness Center, second floor of Zink Hall, IUP, or for more information, contact Ashley at gdbdc@iup.edu or (723) 357-0123.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Be sure to recognize this week’s good neighbors, Jonathan and Justin Alter, of the Penn Run area, for plowing out driveways and shoveling sidewalks for others during snowstorms.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Don’t forget the annual Basket Bash set for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Homer-Center Public Library, where doors open at 12:30 p.m. ... Gas prices are hovering around $3.99 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvan iagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes author Agatha Christie today, who once wrote, “Dogs are wise. They crawl away into a quiet corner and lick their wounds and do not rejoin the world until they are whole once more.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.