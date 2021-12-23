The Indiana County Center for Economic Operations is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.indianacountyceo.com.
The Indiana County Center for Economic Operations (CEO) is a countywide public-private partnership dedicated to furthering the economic prosperity of the communities in Indiana County, according to a news release.
The CEO provides assistance with site selection, business and industrial parks, multi-tenant and flex buildings, small business consulting, business planning, financial and tax incentives, education and training centers, conferencing, and visitor and tourism opportunities.
The CEO affiliates are the Indiana County commissioners, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana County Development Corporation, the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The current website was initiated in 2014, and since then the website has had hundreds of thousands of “hits” — locally, regionally, nationally and internationally, according to the news release
The website focuses on economic development opportunities in Indiana County, available pad-ready building sites, business support, financial incentive prospects and quality of life in Indiana County.
The newly redesigned website will make it easier to navigate all of the important factors that can attract and retain employers and developers to the county.
The redesigned website will include new census data, workforce and labor information as well as the quarterly CEO Newsletter. Website visitors can sign up to receive a digital copy.
“As the chairman of the County Commissioners of Indiana County I am proud to say, since the initial website launch back in 2014, the Indiana County Center for Economic Operation’s website has had many visitors from local companies looking for financial assistance to site selection firms and commercial realtors looking pad-ready sites and buildings,” said Mike Keith, chairman of the county commissioners, in the news release.
“It has proven a customer friendly tool that people want the convenience of getting quick information. It pleases me to be part of launching a newly redesigned website that will be an even better resource for these decision makers. We want to welcome everyone to find out what makes Indiana County a Wonderful Life that we already know and why we would want you to relocate here to live, work and have fun with us!”
“The new CEO website is a comprehensive source of information about Indiana County,” said James Wiley, president of the Indiana County Development Corporation.
“The member partners of the CEO can provide direction and assistance to any business or industry looking to expand or grow in Indiana County. From financing, to training, to real estate needs, the CEO can get your business going and growing in Indiana County.”
“The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is proud to be a part of the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations and is excited for the launch of this comprehensive website,” said Mark Hilliard, president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. “The new website provides a wonderful snapshot of all that Indiana County has to offer and allows current and prospective businesses a one stop shop for all of their needs to help locate, relocate, or grow their business. This is an amazing tool that will create numerous benefits and opportunities in the future.”
“The Indiana County Tourist Bureau is proud to be an affiliate of the Indiana County CEO,” said Laura Herrington, executive director of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. “It is well known that tourism and visitor spending are two major contributors to our local economy. A quality website is a valuable marketing tool and is necessary to provide a glimpse into Indiana County in general. ICTB’s presence on the CEO website provides an opportunity to highlight the quality of life we all enjoy. Including the tourism industry on this crucial promotional effort, helps to present a complete picture of life in Indiana County for potential new businesses and visitors.”
“It is great to see the CEO prioritize their digital presence with the launch of their redesigned website,” said Chris Noah, chief marketing officer at IUP. “A dynamic website is critical in connecting stakeholders with your brand and helping them understand what benefits you offer. This new website will allow CEO to engage stakeholders with important and meaningful content that will truly showcase the efforts, partnerships, and resources available to businesses looking to launch or grow their presence in Indiana County.”
The Indiana County Center for Economic Operations invites all visitors to explore the new website at www.indianacountyceo.com to take a tour and see exactly what Indiana County has to offer as a great place to live, learn, work and play.