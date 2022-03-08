Indiana County Conservation District is hosting the annual Indiana/Westmoreland County Local Work Group meeting at the Indiana County Conservation District office at 435 Hamill Road, White Township, on March 25 at 9:30 a.m.
Local Work Groups were established to provide recommendations to USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service on local natural resource priorities and criteria for conservation activities and programs. NRCS works with landowners through conservation planning and assistance designed to benefit the soil, water, air, plants and animals that result in productive lands and healthy ecosystems.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.
Conservation districts serve as a local coordinator of technical and financial assistance for natural resource problems from all levels of government to private landowners and land users.
Conservation districts utilize the information gathered at Local Work Group meetings to make recommendations on programs and services offered by our conservation partners, such as the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The conservation district is governed by a board of directors who are local residents, appointed to unpaid four-year terms of office to carry out the district’s mission.
One of the missions of conservation districts is to promote responsible land use decisions for the conservation, protection and improvement of soil and water resources by providing information assistance through effective partnering, technical guidance and education.
At the meeting, participants will be provided an opportunity to help identify natural resource concerns and goals, examine new conservation opportunities and prioritize areas where conservation efforts are most needed.
All are welcome to attend.
Your participation will help plan for the protection and proper management of Indiana and Westmoreland counties’ natural resources into the next century.
Please RSVP to Nancy Clawson at (724) 471-4751, ext. 7, or n.clawson@iccdpa.org with your intention to attend by March 17.
If you need a virtual option to attend, please provide your name, email address and phone number when you register, and you will be provided with an attendance link.