Indiana County saw an increase of three new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday and four reported Sunday. There have been 173 cases reported this month. The seven-day average case count is five.
There were no new deaths reported in the county Saturday and one reported Sunday, and the total for the county is 351. There have been eight deaths reported this month.
The department of health reported one hospitalized COVID-19 patient.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,611, or 45.7 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 4,966 partially vaccinated. There were 34 booster shots reported Sunday, for a total of 18,069 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.