Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of one new case of COVID-19 reported Saturday and three reported Sunday. There have been 189 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is two.
There were no new deaths reported in the county Saturday or Sunday, and the total remains at 351. There have been eight deaths reported this month.
The department of health reported three hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,669, or 45.7 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 4,977 partially vaccinated. There were 20 booster shots reported Saturday and 15 reported Sunday, for a total of 18,149 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.