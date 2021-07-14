Calling all bakers!
Officials are excited that the Indiana County Fair is set to resume this year and want to remind area bakers of the four special baking contests the Indiana County Fair has to offer: 2021 Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest, 2021 PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest, Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest and the Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest.
These four Indiana County baking contests are a preliminary competitions that lead to the participation of the blue ribbon winners each January at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
All entries must be done in advance and entries may be mailed to the fair office or dropped off during the following entry days: July 21-24, 26-31 and Aug. 2-4, with no Sunday hours.
For more information regarding these contests or other categories, please visit the website at www.indianacoutnyfair.com or contact Terry Semsick at (724) 840-9770.
ANGEL FOOD CAKE CONTEST
The Angel Food Cake contest is returning to the competitive exhibit lineup at the Indiana County Fair this year. The INCREDIBLE Angel Food Cake contest, sponsored by Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9 a.m. Baking a cake is a very rewarding area of home cookery. There are two main types of cakes: butter and foam (egg-leavened). Angel food is the classic example of a foam cake. The cake is 100 percent fat free and, because of the eggs, is a good source of the highest quality protein, as well a source of choline, which is essential to memory and brain development. Entrants may not have won first place in this Angel Food Cake contest at any other fair in 2021. Prizes awarded will be first place: $25; second place: $15; and third place: $10. The winning cake will be eligible for competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January 2022, where the winner will receive $500 for first prize. When entering your cake, which must be made from scratch, you must also submit the recipe. Pennsylvania produced and packed eggs are requested to be used, if possible. Look for the PEQAP or PA packaging dates on the carton. Cakes will be judged on the following categories and percentages: 30 percent flavor (smell, taste, flavoring) 25 percent inside characteristics (texture, lightness) 20 percent overall appearance (surface, size, color) 15 percent creativity, and 10 percent topping, icing or decoration.
APPLE PIE CONTEST
The 2021 Blue Ribbon Apple Pie baking contest will be held Aug. 28 at the Indiana County Fair. The contest is sponsored by The Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. More than 100 fairs across Pennsylvania will offer cash prizes for the best pie. The Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest is preliminary competition that leads to the selection of the final Blue Ribbon Apple Pie winner held each January at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The winner at the farm show will be awarded a cash prize of $500. Other cash prizes will also be available for the top five entries.
The rules are as follows: 1. Open to any individual amateur baker who is a Pennsylvania resident. One entry per person. 2. Entrants may not have won first place in this Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest at any other fair in 2021. 3. Entry to be a pie that must include at least 60 percent apples in the filling. It does not need to be a “traditional” two-crusted apple pie and it can have a variety of fillings. All ingredients and decorations must be edible. 4. The entire pie must be submitted for judging in a food safe disposable pie pan. (All pans, plates and dishes are considered to be disposable and will not be returned.) 5. The recipe for the pie and pie crust must be submitted with the entry. It should be submitted on an 8½-by-11 sheet of paper. The recipe must list all the ingredients, quantities and the preparation instructions. Entrant’s name, address and phone number must be printed on the back side of all the pages. (All recipes and pies will become the property of the fair or Pennsylvania Farm Show and will not be returned.) 6. Refrigeration is not available at the fair or Pennsylvania Farm Show. Entries that require refrigeration after baking must indicate so in the recipe. Those entries will not be sold, auctioned or otherwise distributed for consumption after judging for food safety reasons. 7. Judging will be based on the following criteria: flavor, 30 points; filling: consistency, doneness, moistness and flavor, 25 points; crust: color, flavor, texture, doneness, 20 points; overall appearance, 15 points; creativity, 10 points, for a total of 100 points. So dig out that favorite recipe and give it a try. You could end up being the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie winner at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
CHOCOLATE CAKE CONTEST
The Homemade Chocolate Cake contest will be Aug. 28 at the Indiana County Fair. The contest is sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. PSACF has been in existence since 1912. More than 100 member fairs, associations or societies hold annual events that showcase the Commonwealth’s top industries — agriculture and tourism. An estimated 5.5 million people visit Pennsylvania fairs each year to enjoy amusements, food, entertainment, judged competitions and rich Pennsylvania agricultural heritage. Visit pafairs.org to learn more. A contest participant must be an individual amateur baker and a resident of Pennsylvania. The entry must be a layered chocolate cake made from “scratch.” The entry must be frosted and the frosting must also be made from “scratch.” The cake recipe must feature chocolate or cocoa as a main ingredient. More than 100 fairs across Pennsylvania will offer cash prizes for the best Homemade Chocolate Cake contest. Indiana County’s contest is a preliminary competition that leads to the selection of the final Homemade Chocolate Cake blue ribbon winner each January at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. The first-place entry at the Farm Show will be awarded a cash grand prize of $500 for the winning chocolate cake recipe.
JUNIOR BAKING CONTEST
The Preferred Junior Baking Cookies-Brownies-Bars contest will be held on Aug. 28 at the Indiana County Fair. The contest is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s PA Preferred program and coordinated by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. The goal of the PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest is to encourage young people across the commonwealth to participate in Pennsylvania’s agricultural fairs by showcasing Pennsylvania-grown and -produced products in their contest entries. A contest participant must be an individual amateur baker age 8 through and including 18 years old and a resident of Pennsylvania. The cookies, brownies or bars entry must include two PA Preferred ingredients. A comprehensive list of products is available at papreferred.com. More than 100 fairs across Pennsylvania will offer cash prizes for the best PA Preferred cookies, brownies or bars in the Junior Baking Contest. Indiana County’s contest is a preliminary competition that leads to the selection of the final PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest Cookies, Brownies and Bars blue ribbon winner each January at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. The entry receiving first place at the farm show will be awarded a cash grand prize of $500 for the winning PA Preferred cookie, brownie or bar recipe.