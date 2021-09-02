Officials with the Indiana County Fair named the winners of four special baking contests: 2021 Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest, 2021 PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest, Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest and the INCREDIBLE Angel Food Cake Contest.
These four Indiana County baking contests are preliminary competitions that lead to the participation of the blue ribbon winners each January at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
Joyce Griffith won the INCREDIBLE Angel Food Cake contest, sponsored by Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs.
Wendy Sturiale won the 2021 Blue Ribbon Apple Pie baking contest, sponsored by The Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs.
Stacy Sippel won the Homemade Chocolate Cake contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs.
Amelia Kubic won the Preferred Junior Baking Cookies-Brownies-Bars contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s PA Preferred program and coordinated by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs.