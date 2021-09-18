Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.
Handcrafts
Wreaths 24” Max Pine Cone: John Clark Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Lilly Mano, third
Plastic Canvas: Michelle Fleming, first; Abigail Bruner, second
Wreath Other (Max 24in): Moire Bridges, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Jessica Sisko, third
Ceramic/Bisque Doll: Natasha Davis, first
Soft Sculpture Doll: Moire Bridges, first
Crocheted Creative Doll: Christy Learn, first; Lexi Winckler, second; Bethany George, third
Natural Materials Creative Doll: Moire Bridges, first
Fabric Doll Creative Doll: Sylvia Dunbar, first; Deidre Smith, second; E. C., third
Fabric Doll Animal: Julie Nist, first; Moire Bridges, second; Sylvia Dunbar, third
Basketry Natural Materials 6”: Wendy Sturiale, first
Basketry Natural Materials 12”: Wendy Sturiale, first
Decorative Basketry Max 18”: Wendy Sturiale, first
Decorative Wall Basketry Max 18”: Wendy Sturiale, first
Decorative Basket Combin 12”: Michelle Schramko, first; Lilly Mano, third
Hand Thrown Finished Ceramic: Kayla Percic, second; Devona Percic, third
Hand Built Finished Ceramic: Devona Percic, first; Kayla Percic, second
Cast Stained Ceramic: Pam Myers, second
China Painting: Natasha Davis, first
Handbag Leather Work: M. C., first
Small Articles Leather Work: M. C., first; Mary F. Douglas, third
Macrame Wall Hanging 2x4: Ruth Smith, second
Fabric Wall Hanging 2x4: Moire Bridges, first; Vivian Regester, second; Mary Tranchine, third
Chip-carved, Trivet or Medalli: Edward Cochran, second
Hand Carved Wooden Under 6”: Edward Cochran, first; Matthew Bartus, second
Hand Carved Wooden Over 6” Woodwork: Matthew Bartus, first; Cheryl Smith, second; Edward Cochran, third
Lathe Turned Under 36”: Edward Cochran, third
Shepherd’s Staff over 36 in.: Edward Cochran, third
3-D Paper Tole framed ready to hang: Virginia Fry, second; Karen Geschke, third
Stained Glass Sun Catchers 12”: Pamela Johnson, third
String Art: Natasha Davis, second
Pixel/Mosaic Wall Art: Mary Nist, first; Jean Cochran, second; Devona Percic, third
Pixel/Mosaic Wall Art: Mary Nist, first; Louisa Fordyce, second; Kayla Percic, third
Small (Less Than 120 inches) counted cross stitch pictures: Mary Nist, first; David Johnston, second; Theresa Leszczynski, third
Medium (129 inches-320 inches) counted cross stitch pictures: Linda K. Marshall, first; Mary Nist, second; Esther Corbett, third
Pysanky Chicken: Moire Bridges, first; Matthew Bartus, second; Michelle Fleming, third
Pysanky Goose: Michelle Fleming, first
Paintings — Acrylics: Diana Smith, first; Mabel J Rummel, third
Water Colors: Henry Rummel, first; Timothy Toy, second; Vivian Regester, third
Paintings — Oil Color: Diana Smith, third
Drawings — Charcoal: Sadie Palfrey, second
Drawings — Pen & Ink: Tammy McGee, first; Timothy Toy, second
Drawings — Pencil: Matthew Bartus, first; Krystle Williams, second
Colored Pencil: Sadie Palfrey, second; Delia Salser, third
Adult Coloring Pg.8x10 Framed: Krystle Williams, first; Natasha Davis, second; Barbara Nist, third
Faberge Eggs Duck: Chanin Adams, first
Faberge Eggs Chicken: Chanin Adams, first
Faberge Eggs Ostrich: Chanin Adams, first
Tea Bag Fold: Michelle Fleming, first; Louise Buchanan, second
Iris Folding Greeting Card: Liz Weigner, first; Louise Buchanan, second; Karen Geschke, third
Stamped Greeting Card: Louise Buchanan, first; Karen Geschke, second; Liz Weigner, third
Punch Greeting Card: Helen Robinson, first; Louise Buchanan, second; Liz Weigner, third
Quill Greeting Card: Virginia Fry, first; Mya Calhoun, second
Misc. Greeting Card: Helen Robinson, first; Natasha Davis, second; Gladys Trimble, third
Origami Sculpture: Devona Percic, first; Kayla Percic, second; Michael Penzes, third
Scrapbook 12x12: Helen Robinson, first
Scrapbook 8x8: Helen Robinson, first
Scrapbook Page 12x12: Helen Robinson, second
Scrapbook Page 8x8: Helen Robinson, first
Small Article Under 8in: Abigail Bruner, first; Natasha Davis, second; Devona Percic, third
Large Article Over 8in: Kayla Percic, first; M. C., second; Natasha Davis, third
Christmas Tree Ornament: Moire Bridges, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Gladys Trimble, third
Photography
Black & White Landscapes: Deidre Smith, first; Bailee Britton, second
Black & White — People: Caelie Jones, first; Deidre Smith, second; Tiffany Cook, third
Black & White — Animals: Deidre Smith, first; Jenna Thacker, second; Stephany Flynn, third
Black & White — Still Life: M. C., first; Deidre Smith, second; Devona Percic, third
Black & White — Indiana Fair: Heather Barnhart, first; Stephany Flynn, second; Devona Percic, third
Color- Landscapes: Chanin Adams, first; Heather Barnhart, second; Stella Rummel, third
Color- People: Louisa Fordyce, first; Scott Griffith, second; Andrew Sandeen, third
Color- Animals: Louisa Fordyce, first; Benjamin Leonard, second; Nicole Stewart, third
Color- Still Life: Teresa Allshouse, first; Diana Smith, second; Scott Griffith, third
Color- Indiana Fair: Karen Amndor, first; Joan Park, second; Heather Barnhart, third
Contests — Scarecrow Contest — Adult Old Time: Tiffany Cook, first; Natasha Davis, second
Scarecrow Contest
Youth Creative: Natalie VanHorn, first; Bradyn Weaver, second; Emily Barker, third
Adult Creative: Jim Davis, first; Natasha Davis, second; Michael Penzes, third
Youth Fair Poster
Age Group 8-11: Julia Fabin, first
Age Group 15-18: Alaina Fabin, first
Book Cover Contest
J — Premium Book Cover Contest: Krystle Williams, first
Lead Line Contest
Tiny Tot- Girls up to 8 yrs old: Audi Small, first; Carlie Lydic, second
Junior Girls- 9-12 yrs: Kersey Calhoun, first
Intermediate Boys 13-16 yrs: John Clark Bruner, first
Ladies Lead 17 Yrs & Older: Elizabeth H. Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second
Honey
Light Extracted Honey 1-Quart: Vickie Slomski, first; Walt Slomski, second; Nathan Sykes, third
Dk Amber Extract 1-Quart: Vickie Slomski, first; Walt Slomski, second
Maple Syrup
Maple Syrup 1qt. Container: Nathan Sykes, first
Antique Tools & Equipment
Farm Antique Tools/Equipment: William Zagrodnichek, first; Jim Davis, second; Julie Pore, third; Dale Pore, fourth; Tammy Davis, fifth
Domestic Antique Tool/Equip.: Sue Douglas, first; Jim Davis, second; Tammy Davis, third; Jim Watta, fourth; Natasha Davis, fifth