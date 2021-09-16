Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.
Christmas Trees
Scotch Pine: Willow Springs Nursery, first
Douglas Fir: Kline Tree Farm, first; Preston Fleming, second
Fraser Fir: Musser Forests Inc., first; Willow Springs Nursery, second; Preston Fleming, third
White Pine: Preston Fleming, first; Musser Forests Inc., second; Kline Tree Farm, third; Mytrysak Tree Farm LLC, fourth
Colorado Spruce: Preston Fleming, first; Mytrysak Tree Farm LLC, second; Kline Tree Farm, third; Bennett Nursery, fourth
Concolor & Other Fir: Willow Springs Nursery, first; Bennett Nursery, second; Kline Tree Farm, third; Musser Forests Inc., fourth
Red Pine: Gregg Van Horn, first
Norway Spruce: Musser Forests Inc, first; Preston Fleming, second; Bennett Nursery, third; Mytrysak Tree Farm LLC, fourth
White Spruce: Musser Forests Inc., first
Balsam & Canaan Fir: Gregg Van Horn, first; Preston Fleming, second; Musser Forests Inc., third; Willow Springs Nursery, fourth
Evergreen Wreaths — Undecorated: Willow Springs Nursery, first; Tammy Davis, second; Mary F. Douglas, third; Mary Tranchine, fourth
Evergreen Wreaths — Decorated: Tammy Davis, first; Willow Springs Nursery, second; Stacy Mytrysak, third; Mary Tranchine, fourth
Christmas Tree Decorating
Traditional/Christmas: Kelli Sacco, first; Natasha Davis, second; Cheryl Randal, third
Non-Christmas Theme: Cheryl Randal, first; Patti R. Wilmoth, second; Kelli Sacco, third
Floral Exhibits — Flowering House Plants
Single Blue African Violet: Barbara Nist, first; Mary Nist, second
Single Pink African Violet: Mary Roberto, first; Mary Nist, second
Single Any/Color African Violet: Mary Roberto, first; Mary Nist, second
Double White African Violet: Cindy Watta, first
Single Any Color Wax Begonia: Cindy Watta, first; Devona Percic, second
Geraniums — Bedding Or Common: Linda Matthews, first; Cindy Watta, second; Devona Percic, third
Gerbera Daisy: Mary Nist, first; Cindy Watta, second
Foliage House Plants
Large Leaf Begonia: Charlie Bertolino, second
Small Leaf Begonia: Linda Matthews, first; Louisa Fordyce, second
Collection Cacti 1 Pot: Beatrix Rummel, first; Oliver Fortushniak, second; Mary Roberto, third
Cacti Gardens only 4 in a Dish: Oliver Fortushniak, first; Cindy Watta, second
Coleus Any Leaf Color: Louisa Fordyce, first; Mary Nist, second; Cindy Watta, third
Boston Fern: Mary Roberto, first
Fern Any Other Variety: Louisa Fordyce, first; Cindy Watta, second; Barbara Nist, third
Geranium Ivy Any Variety: Linda Matthews, first
Geranium Scented Any Variety: Cindy Watta, first
Potted Ivy Any Other Variety: Barbara Nist, first; Cindy Watta, third
Dish Garden Or Foliage Plants: Cindy Watta, first
Spider Plant: Mabel J. Rummel, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Oxalis Any color: Linda Matthews, first; Barbara Nist, second; Mary Roberto, third
Hanging Baskets: Bryan Hoover, first
Most unusual plant: Louisa Fordyce, first; Cindy Watta, second
Asparagus Plant: Cindy Watta, first
Specimen Flowers — Annuals
Ageratum: Abigail Bruner, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Elizabeth H. Bruner, third
Asters: Bryan Hoover, first; Barbara Nist, second
Calendula: John Clark Bruner, first; Cindy Watta, second; Elizabeth H. Bruner, third
Celosia Crested: Bryan Hoover, first
Celosia Plume: Bryan Hoover, first; Cindy Watta, second; Mary Tranchine, third
Cosmos: Abigail Bruner, first; Mary Nist, second; Elizabeth H. Bruner, third
Dahlias Cactus: Mary Tranchine, third
Dahlias Decorative: Barbara Nist, first; Erica Pollock, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third
Dahlias Pompom: Cassandra Madden, first; Mary F. Douglas, second; Mary Nist, third
Dahlias Single: Barbara Nist, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth H. Bruner, third
Dahlia Dinner Plate: Barbara Nist, first; Mary Nist, second; Mary F. Douglas, third
Gaillardia, 3 Blooms: Mary Tranchine, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Gladiolus — Large: Barbara Nist, first; Louisa Fordyce, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Gladiolus — Small: Mary Nist, second; Barbara Nist, third
Marigolds — African Lemon: Kayla Percic, first; Susan Heckman, second; Mary Tranchine, third
Marigolds — African Orange: Devona Percic, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Mary Nist, third
Marigolds — French Single: Devona Percic, first; Cindy Watta, second; Mary Tranchine, third
Marigolds — French Double: Elizabeth H. Bruner, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Charlie Bertolino, third
Nasturtiums — Single: Bryan Hoover, first
Petunias Single: Barbara Nist, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Mary Tranchine, third
Petunias — Double: Mary Tranchine, first; Barbara Nist, second; Mary Nist, third
Rudbeckia — Daisy 3 blooms: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Cindy Watta, second; Devona Percic, third
Blue Salvia: Mary Tranchine, first; Bryan Hoover, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Red Salvia: Bryan Hoover, first; Pink Salvia; Cindy Watta, third
Snapdragons — 3 Spikes: Barbara Nist, first; Mary Roberto, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Strawflowers 3 Blooms: Bryan Hoover, first; Mary Tranchine, second
Sweet Peas 3 Stems: Abigail Bruner, first
Zinnias Giant 3 Blooms: Barbara Nist, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Matthew Stone, third
Zinnias Pompom — 3 Blooms: Titus Nygren, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Grace Shellenbarger, third
Zinnias — Novelty 3 blooms: Barbara Nist, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Wanda D Schmaus, third
Cleoma (Spider Flower 3 stems): Cindy Watta, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Dwarf Sunflowers 3 blooms: Louisa Fordyce, first; Anna Wolfe, second; Erica Pollock, third
Sedum: Erica Pollock, first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second; Barbara Nist, third
Perennials
Ageratum — 3 Stems: Louisa Fordyce, first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second
Chrysanthemums Single Or Daisy: Leslie Kluchurosky, first
Chrysanthemums Cushion: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; John Clark Bruner, third
Daisy-Levcanthemum 3 Blooms: Barbara Nist, first; Mary Nist, second
Delphinium 1 Spike: Elizabeth H. Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Dianthus (Hardy Pink) 3 Blooms: Ellen Buterbaugh, first
Roses Pink 1 Hybrid Tea: Barbara Nist, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third
Roses Red 1 Hybird Tea: Mary Nist, first; Barbara Nist, second
Leslie Kluchurosky, third: Yellow Roses Tea; Barbara Nist, second
Floribunda 1 Stem: Barbara Nist, second; Mary Nist, third
Blue Salvia 3 Blooms: Mary Tranchine, first; Matthew Stone, second; Elizabeth H. Bruner, third
Red Salvia 3 Blooms: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth H. Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Lavender 3 Blooms: Mary Tranchine, first; Matthew Stone, second; Mary Nist, third
Butterfly Bush Any Color 1 Bloom: Cindy Watta, first; Anna Wolfe, second; Wanda D. Schmaus, third
Hydrangea — Any Color 1 Stem: Leslie Kluchurosky, first
Hydrangea White 1 Stem: Anna Wolfe, first; Faye Trimble, second
Sedum: Mary Tranchine, first; Mary Nist, second; Ellen Buterbaugh, third
Echinacea 3 Blooms: Mary Nist, first; Louisa Fordyce, second; Cindy Watta, third
Artistic Arrangement
Wild Flowers Arrangement: Cindy Watta, first; Erica Pollock, second; Bill Steele, third
Pedestal Arrangement: Mary Tranchine, first; Ellen Buterbaugh, second; Wanda D Schmaus, third
Fruit/Vegetable Arrangement: Linda Matthews, first; Wanda D Schmaus, second; Mary Tranchine, third
Candle Arrangement: Erica Pollock, first; Ellen Buterbaugh, second; Mary Tranchine, third
All White Arrangement: Mary Tranchine, first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second
Arrangement in a Bottle: Ellen Buterbaugh, first; Joan Park, second; Clara Weigner, third
Mini small arrangement not exceed 3”: Mary Tranchine, first; Cindy Watta, second; Kara Wolfe, third
Holiday Themes: Mary Tranchine, first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second