Entries of floral exhibits were on display at the Indiana County Fair.

 MARGARET WEAVER/Gazette

Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.

Christmas Trees

Scotch Pine: Willow Springs Nursery, first

Douglas Fir: Kline Tree Farm, first; Preston Fleming, second

Fraser Fir: Musser Forests Inc., first; Willow Springs Nursery, second; Preston Fleming, third

White Pine: Preston Fleming, first; Musser Forests Inc., second; Kline Tree Farm, third; Mytrysak Tree Farm LLC, fourth

Colorado Spruce: Preston Fleming, first; Mytrysak Tree Farm LLC, second; Kline Tree Farm, third; Bennett Nursery, fourth

Concolor & Other Fir: Willow Springs Nursery, first; Bennett Nursery, second; Kline Tree Farm, third; Musser Forests Inc., fourth

Red Pine: Gregg Van Horn, first

Norway Spruce: Musser Forests Inc, first; Preston Fleming, second; Bennett Nursery, third; Mytrysak Tree Farm LLC, fourth

White Spruce: Musser Forests Inc., first

Balsam & Canaan Fir: Gregg Van Horn, first; Preston Fleming, second; Musser Forests Inc., third; Willow Springs Nursery, fourth

Evergreen Wreaths — Undecorated: Willow Springs Nursery, first; Tammy Davis, second; Mary F. Douglas, third; Mary Tranchine, fourth

Evergreen Wreaths — Decorated: Tammy Davis, first; Willow Springs Nursery, second; Stacy Mytrysak, third; Mary Tranchine, fourth

Christmas Tree Decorating

Traditional/Christmas: Kelli Sacco, first; Natasha Davis, second; Cheryl Randal, third

Non-Christmas Theme: Cheryl Randal, first; Patti R. Wilmoth, second; Kelli Sacco, third

Floral Exhibits — Flowering House Plants

Single Blue African Violet: Barbara Nist, first; Mary Nist, second

Single Pink African Violet: Mary Roberto, first; Mary Nist, second

Single Any/Color African Violet: Mary Roberto, first; Mary Nist, second

Double White African Violet: Cindy Watta, first

Single Any Color Wax Begonia: Cindy Watta, first; Devona Percic, second

Geraniums — Bedding Or Common: Linda Matthews, first; Cindy Watta, second; Devona Percic, third

Gerbera Daisy: Mary Nist, first; Cindy Watta, second

Foliage House Plants

Large Leaf Begonia: Charlie Bertolino, second

Small Leaf Begonia: Linda Matthews, first; Louisa Fordyce, second

Collection Cacti 1 Pot: Beatrix Rummel, first; Oliver Fortushniak, second; Mary Roberto, third

Cacti Gardens only 4 in a Dish: Oliver Fortushniak, first; Cindy Watta, second

Coleus Any Leaf Color: Louisa Fordyce, first; Mary Nist, second; Cindy Watta, third

Boston Fern: Mary Roberto, first

Fern Any Other Variety: Louisa Fordyce, first; Cindy Watta, second; Barbara Nist, third

Geranium Ivy Any Variety: Linda Matthews, first

Geranium Scented Any Variety: Cindy Watta, first

Potted Ivy Any Other Variety: Barbara Nist, first; Cindy Watta, third

Dish Garden Or Foliage Plants: Cindy Watta, first

Spider Plant: Mabel J. Rummel, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Oxalis Any color: Linda Matthews, first; Barbara Nist, second; Mary Roberto, third

Hanging Baskets: Bryan Hoover, first

Most unusual plant: Louisa Fordyce, first; Cindy Watta, second

Asparagus Plant: Cindy Watta, first

Specimen Flowers — Annuals

Ageratum: Abigail Bruner, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Elizabeth H. Bruner, third

Asters: Bryan Hoover, first; Barbara Nist, second

Calendula: John Clark Bruner, first; Cindy Watta, second; Elizabeth H. Bruner, third

Celosia Crested: Bryan Hoover, first

Celosia Plume: Bryan Hoover, first; Cindy Watta, second; Mary Tranchine, third

Cosmos: Abigail Bruner, first; Mary Nist, second; Elizabeth H. Bruner, third

Dahlias Cactus: Mary Tranchine, third

Dahlias Decorative: Barbara Nist, first; Erica Pollock, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third

Dahlias Pompom: Cassandra Madden, first; Mary F. Douglas, second; Mary Nist, third

Dahlias Single: Barbara Nist, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth H. Bruner, third

Dahlia Dinner Plate: Barbara Nist, first; Mary Nist, second; Mary F. Douglas, third

Gaillardia, 3 Blooms: Mary Tranchine, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Gladiolus — Large: Barbara Nist, first; Louisa Fordyce, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Gladiolus — Small: Mary Nist, second; Barbara Nist, third

Marigolds — African Lemon: Kayla Percic, first; Susan Heckman, second; Mary Tranchine, third

Marigolds — African Orange: Devona Percic, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Mary Nist, third

Marigolds — French Single: Devona Percic, first; Cindy Watta, second; Mary Tranchine, third

Marigolds — French Double: Elizabeth H. Bruner, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Charlie Bertolino, third

Nasturtiums — Single: Bryan Hoover, first

Petunias Single: Barbara Nist, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Mary Tranchine, third

Petunias — Double: Mary Tranchine, first; Barbara Nist, second; Mary Nist, third

Rudbeckia — Daisy 3 blooms: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Cindy Watta, second; Devona Percic, third

Blue Salvia: Mary Tranchine, first; Bryan Hoover, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Red Salvia: Bryan Hoover, first; Pink Salvia; Cindy Watta, third

Snapdragons — 3 Spikes: Barbara Nist, first; Mary Roberto, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Strawflowers 3 Blooms: Bryan Hoover, first; Mary Tranchine, second

Sweet Peas 3 Stems: Abigail Bruner, first

Zinnias Giant 3 Blooms: Barbara Nist, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Matthew Stone, third

Zinnias Pompom — 3 Blooms: Titus Nygren, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Grace Shellenbarger, third

Zinnias — Novelty 3 blooms: Barbara Nist, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Wanda D Schmaus, third

Cleoma (Spider Flower 3 stems): Cindy Watta, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Dwarf Sunflowers 3 blooms: Louisa Fordyce, first; Anna Wolfe, second; Erica Pollock, third

Sedum: Erica Pollock, first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second; Barbara Nist, third

Perennials

Ageratum — 3 Stems: Louisa Fordyce, first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second

Chrysanthemums Single Or Daisy: Leslie Kluchurosky, first

Chrysanthemums Cushion: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; John Clark Bruner, third

Daisy-Levcanthemum 3 Blooms: Barbara Nist, first; Mary Nist, second

Delphinium 1 Spike: Elizabeth H. Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Dianthus (Hardy Pink) 3 Blooms: Ellen Buterbaugh, first

Roses Pink 1 Hybrid Tea: Barbara Nist, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third

Roses Red 1 Hybird Tea: Mary Nist, first; Barbara Nist, second

Leslie Kluchurosky, third: Yellow Roses Tea; Barbara Nist, second

Floribunda 1 Stem: Barbara Nist, second; Mary Nist, third

Blue Salvia 3 Blooms: Mary Tranchine, first; Matthew Stone, second; Elizabeth H. Bruner, third

Red Salvia 3 Blooms: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth H. Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Lavender 3 Blooms: Mary Tranchine, first; Matthew Stone, second; Mary Nist, third

Butterfly Bush Any Color 1 Bloom: Cindy Watta, first; Anna Wolfe, second; Wanda D. Schmaus, third

Hydrangea — Any Color 1 Stem: Leslie Kluchurosky, first

Hydrangea White 1 Stem: Anna Wolfe, first; Faye Trimble, second

Sedum: Mary Tranchine, first; Mary Nist, second; Ellen Buterbaugh, third

Echinacea 3 Blooms: Mary Nist, first; Louisa Fordyce, second; Cindy Watta, third

Artistic Arrangement

Wild Flowers Arrangement: Cindy Watta, first; Erica Pollock, second; Bill Steele, third

Pedestal Arrangement: Mary Tranchine, first; Ellen Buterbaugh, second; Wanda D Schmaus, third

Fruit/Vegetable Arrangement: Linda Matthews, first; Wanda D Schmaus, second; Mary Tranchine, third

Candle Arrangement: Erica Pollock, first; Ellen Buterbaugh, second; Mary Tranchine, third

All White Arrangement: Mary Tranchine, first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second

Arrangement in a Bottle: Ellen Buterbaugh, first; Joan Park, second; Clara Weigner, third

Mini small arrangement not exceed 3”: Mary Tranchine, first; Cindy Watta, second; Kara Wolfe, third

Holiday Themes: Mary Tranchine, first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second

