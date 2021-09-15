Fruits.jpg

Fruits were on display at the Indiana County Fair.

 MARGARET WEAVER/Gazette

Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.

Fruits

Gala Apples: Tony Borzcik, first

Golden Delicious: Tony Borzcik, first

Other named variety: Tony Borzcik, first; Ed Davis, second

Yellow Peaches: Tony Borzcik, first

Bartlett Pears: Bryan Hoover, first

Kieffer Pears: Katie Bertolino, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Seckel Pears: Zoey Hoover, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Plums All Varieties: Bryan Hoover, first

Blue Grapes: Mary Nist, first; Barbara Nist, second; Erica Pollock, third

White Grapes: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second

Red Grapes: Bryan Hoover, first

Edible Nuts

American Black Walnuts: Walter Campbell Jr., first; James Kluchurosky, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Butternuts, Any Variety: Abigail Bruner, first; Ed Davis, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Hazelnuts: James Kluchurosky, first; Todd Percic, second; Mark Lukcik, third

Native American/Chinese Chest: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second; William Zagrodnichek, third

Shellbark, Shagbark/Hickories: William Zagrodnichek, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Home & Dairy Products — Baked Products

4 Baking Powder Biscuits: Erica Pollock, first; Charlie Bertolino, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

Corn Bread: Erica Pollock, first; Holly Gibson, second

4 Muffins: Maria Ellenberger, first; Claudia Ditch, second; Bobbie Walker, third

Fruit Bread: Faye Trimble, first; Gladys Trimble, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

Raisin Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first

Rye Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first

White Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first

Whole Wheat Bread: Tom Strong, first; Bonnie Meyer, second

White Bread Machine Bread: Joseph Pumford, second

Cinnamon Rolls/ Not Iced: Brianne Duffner, first; Tom Strong, second

White Rolls: Erica Pollock, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Misha Sandeen, third

Whole Wheat Rolls: Erica Pollock, first; Dreama Van Cise, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

Parkerhouse Rolls: Erica Pollock, first

Basket of Fancy Yeast Rolls: Bonnie Meyer, first

Pa. Chocolate Cake Contest: Stacy Sippel, first; Christi Streams, second; Hannah Kostella, third

Angel Food Contest: Joyce Griffith, first; Elizabeth White, second; Todd Percic, third

Pound Cake Not Iced: Brianne Duffner, first

Decorated Cake Any Variety: Kara Wolfe, first; Stacy Sippel, second; Anna Wolfe, third

4 Decorated Cupcakes: Stacy Sippel, first

Apple Pie Contest 1 or 2 Crust: Wendy Sturiale, first; Gladys Trimble, second; Amy Canose, third

Berry Two Crust Pie: Christine Antis, second

Peach Two Crust Pie: Christine Antis, first

Rhubarb Pie Two Crust: Brianne Duffner, third

Marshmallow Fudge Candy: Robin Maryai, first

Old Fashioned PNut Fudge: Joan Park, first

Peanut Brittle Candy: Alaina Fabin, first; Julia Fabin, second

Bar Cookies: Marianne Pumford, first; Joan Park, second; Courtney Collins, third

Dropped Cookies: Misha Sandeen, first; Erica Pollock, second; Susan Griffith, third

Filled Cookies: Bobbie Walker, first; Janet Campbell, second

Pressed Cookies: Cindy Watta, first

Rolled Cookies: Cindy Watta, second

Sliced Or Ice Box Cookies: Cindy Watta, second

Sugar Free Cookies: Cindy Watta, second

Pa. Preferred Jr Baking Contest: Amelia Kubica, first; Breanna Cribbs, second; Joseph Pumford, third

Noodles (1 quart): Bonnie Meyer, first; Faye Trimble, second

Canned Or Dried Products

Apples: Bonnie Meyer, first; Pamela Johnson, second

Applesauce: William E Jack Jr., first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Robert G. Rabickow, third

Blackberries: Bonnie Meyer, first; Pamela Johnson, second

Blueberries Or Huckleberries: Robert G. Rabickow, first; Joan Park, second; Pamela Johnson, third

Cherries Dark Pits: Bonnie Meyer, first; Robert G. Rabickow, second; Vickie Slomski, third

Cherries Red Sour Pitted: Joan Park, first; Robert G. Rabickow, second; William E. Jack Jr., third

Cherries White With Pits: William E Jack Jr., first; Robert G. Rabickow, second

Peaches: Bonnie Meyer, first; Joan Park, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third

Pears: Bonnie Meyer, first; Pamela Johnson, second

Plums: Bonnie Meyer, first; William E Jack Jr., second; Robert G. Rabickow, third

Raspberries Black: Joan Park, first

Rhubarb: Bonnie Meyer, first

Best Display Of Canned Fruit: Bonnie Meyer, first; Pamela Johnson, second

Beans Green: Bailee Britton, first; Erica Pollock, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

Beans Yellow: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Robert G. Rabickow, third

Beets: Bonnie Meyer, first; Robin Lukcik, second; Christi Streams, third

Carrots: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second

Corn: Bonnie Meyer, first

Mixed Vegetables: Bonnie Meyer, first

Sauerkraut: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bailee Britton, second; Suzanne Stiffey, third

Tomatoes: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Joan Park, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

Best Display Canned Vegetables: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second

Vegetable Soup: Bailee Britton, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

Tomato Soup: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Robin Lukcik, third

Chicken Soup: Bonnie Meyer, first; Joan Park, second

Beef: Bonnie Meyer, first

Chicken: Bonnie Meyer, first

Pork: Bonnie Meyer, first

Sausage: Bonnie Meyer, first

Venison: Suzanne Stiffey, first

Display of Canned Meats: Bonnie Meyer, first

Pickled Beets: Marcia Koscho, first; Erica Pollock, second; William E. Jack Jr., third

Bread And Butter Cucumbers: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Suzanne Stiffey, third

Dill Pickles: Bonnie Meyer, first; Robert G. Rabickow, second; William E. Jack Jr., third

Mixed: William E. Jack Jr., first

Sweet Pickles: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second

Pickled Peppers: Bonnie Meyer, first; William E Jack Jr., second; Robert G. Rabickow, third

Piccalilli: Robert G. Rabickow, first

Pepper Relish: Leslie Kluchurosky, first

Zucchini Relish: Susan Heckman, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second

Spaghetti Sauce: Suzanne Stiffey, first; Robin Lukcik, second; Amber Lukcik, third

Pizza Sauce: Erica Pollock, first; William E. Jack Jr., second; Robert G. Rabickow, third

Barbecue Sauce: Leslie Kluchurosky, first

Tomato Salsa: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Stacy Mytrysak, third

Sweet Salsa: Mark Corte, first

Dried Apples: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second

Dried Corn: Bryan Hoover, first

Dried Bananas: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Dried Herbs: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Dried Tomatoes: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Dried Fruits (Other): James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Grape Juice: Joan Park, first

Tomato Juice: Joan Park, first; Suzanne Stiffey, second; Erica Pollock, third

Flavored Vinegars: William E. Jack Jr., first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second

Apple Pie Filling: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Bonnie Meyer, second

Peach Pie Filling: Bonnie Meyer, first; Joan Park, second

Blueberry Pie Filling: Bonnie Meyer, first; Joan Park, second

Best of Show Can Goods: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Bonnie Meyer, first; Bonnie Meyer, first; William E. Jack Jr., second; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Bonnie Meyer, second

Butters, Honey Spreads, Jams, Etc

Apple Butter: Pamela Johnson, first

Peach Butter: Joan Park, first; Pamela Johnson, second

Blackberry Jam: Pamela Johnson, first; Cindy Watta, second

Cherry Jam: Christi Streams, first; Vickie Slomski, second; Pamela Johnson, third

Peach Jam: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Pamela Johnson, second

Plum Jam: Pamela Johnson, first

Rhubarb Jam: Joan Park, first

Strawberry Jam: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Faith Nygren, second; Andrea Percic, third

Apple Jelly: Pamela Johnson, third

Blackberry Jelly: Pamela Johnson, first

Blueberry Jelly: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Joan Park, second; Pamela Johnson, third

Cherry Jelly: Pamela Johnson, first

Currant Jelly: Joan Park, first

Grape Jelly: Barbara Barker, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Pamela Johnson, third

Peach Jelly: Pamela Johnson, first

Plum Jelly: Pamela Johnson, first

Black Raspberry Jelly: Susan Heckman, first

Red Raspberry Jellly: Pamela Johnson, first

Display of Jelly 3 Varieties: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Pamela Johnson, second

Mixed Fruit Jelly: Leslie Kluchurosky, first

Pepper Jelly: Braelyn Scott, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Erica Pollock, third

Strawberry Jelly: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Pamela Johnson, second

Strawberry Preserves: Pamela Johnson, first; Suzanne Stiffey, second

Blueberry Preserves: Amber Lukcik, first; Cindy Watta, second; Joan Park, third

Cherry Preserves: Joan Park, first

Peach Preserves: Joan Park, first; Cindy Watta, second

Pear Preserves: Joan Park, first

Best Of Show Jams & Jellies, Etc: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Joan Park, second

Strawberry/Rhubarb Jam: Joan Park, first

Mixed Fruit Jam: Leslie Kluchurosky, first

