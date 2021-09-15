Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.
Fruits
Gala Apples: Tony Borzcik, first
Golden Delicious: Tony Borzcik, first
Other named variety: Tony Borzcik, first; Ed Davis, second
Yellow Peaches: Tony Borzcik, first
Bartlett Pears: Bryan Hoover, first
Kieffer Pears: Katie Bertolino, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Seckel Pears: Zoey Hoover, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Plums All Varieties: Bryan Hoover, first
Blue Grapes: Mary Nist, first; Barbara Nist, second; Erica Pollock, third
White Grapes: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second
Red Grapes: Bryan Hoover, first
Edible Nuts
American Black Walnuts: Walter Campbell Jr., first; James Kluchurosky, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Butternuts, Any Variety: Abigail Bruner, first; Ed Davis, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Hazelnuts: James Kluchurosky, first; Todd Percic, second; Mark Lukcik, third
Native American/Chinese Chest: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second; William Zagrodnichek, third
Shellbark, Shagbark/Hickories: William Zagrodnichek, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Home & Dairy Products — Baked Products
4 Baking Powder Biscuits: Erica Pollock, first; Charlie Bertolino, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
Corn Bread: Erica Pollock, first; Holly Gibson, second
4 Muffins: Maria Ellenberger, first; Claudia Ditch, second; Bobbie Walker, third
Fruit Bread: Faye Trimble, first; Gladys Trimble, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
Raisin Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first
Rye Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first
White Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first
Whole Wheat Bread: Tom Strong, first; Bonnie Meyer, second
White Bread Machine Bread: Joseph Pumford, second
Cinnamon Rolls/ Not Iced: Brianne Duffner, first; Tom Strong, second
White Rolls: Erica Pollock, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Misha Sandeen, third
Whole Wheat Rolls: Erica Pollock, first; Dreama Van Cise, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
Parkerhouse Rolls: Erica Pollock, first
Basket of Fancy Yeast Rolls: Bonnie Meyer, first
Pa. Chocolate Cake Contest: Stacy Sippel, first; Christi Streams, second; Hannah Kostella, third
Angel Food Contest: Joyce Griffith, first; Elizabeth White, second; Todd Percic, third
Pound Cake Not Iced: Brianne Duffner, first
Decorated Cake Any Variety: Kara Wolfe, first; Stacy Sippel, second; Anna Wolfe, third
4 Decorated Cupcakes: Stacy Sippel, first
Apple Pie Contest 1 or 2 Crust: Wendy Sturiale, first; Gladys Trimble, second; Amy Canose, third
Berry Two Crust Pie: Christine Antis, second
Peach Two Crust Pie: Christine Antis, first
Rhubarb Pie Two Crust: Brianne Duffner, third
Marshmallow Fudge Candy: Robin Maryai, first
Old Fashioned PNut Fudge: Joan Park, first
Peanut Brittle Candy: Alaina Fabin, first; Julia Fabin, second
Bar Cookies: Marianne Pumford, first; Joan Park, second; Courtney Collins, third
Dropped Cookies: Misha Sandeen, first; Erica Pollock, second; Susan Griffith, third
Filled Cookies: Bobbie Walker, first; Janet Campbell, second
Pressed Cookies: Cindy Watta, first
Rolled Cookies: Cindy Watta, second
Sliced Or Ice Box Cookies: Cindy Watta, second
Sugar Free Cookies: Cindy Watta, second
Pa. Preferred Jr Baking Contest: Amelia Kubica, first; Breanna Cribbs, second; Joseph Pumford, third
Noodles (1 quart): Bonnie Meyer, first; Faye Trimble, second
Canned Or Dried Products
Apples: Bonnie Meyer, first; Pamela Johnson, second
Applesauce: William E Jack Jr., first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Robert G. Rabickow, third
Blackberries: Bonnie Meyer, first; Pamela Johnson, second
Blueberries Or Huckleberries: Robert G. Rabickow, first; Joan Park, second; Pamela Johnson, third
Cherries Dark Pits: Bonnie Meyer, first; Robert G. Rabickow, second; Vickie Slomski, third
Cherries Red Sour Pitted: Joan Park, first; Robert G. Rabickow, second; William E. Jack Jr., third
Cherries White With Pits: William E Jack Jr., first; Robert G. Rabickow, second
Peaches: Bonnie Meyer, first; Joan Park, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third
Pears: Bonnie Meyer, first; Pamela Johnson, second
Plums: Bonnie Meyer, first; William E Jack Jr., second; Robert G. Rabickow, third
Raspberries Black: Joan Park, first
Rhubarb: Bonnie Meyer, first
Best Display Of Canned Fruit: Bonnie Meyer, first; Pamela Johnson, second
Beans Green: Bailee Britton, first; Erica Pollock, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
Beans Yellow: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Robert G. Rabickow, third
Beets: Bonnie Meyer, first; Robin Lukcik, second; Christi Streams, third
Carrots: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second
Corn: Bonnie Meyer, first
Mixed Vegetables: Bonnie Meyer, first
Sauerkraut: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bailee Britton, second; Suzanne Stiffey, third
Tomatoes: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Joan Park, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
Best Display Canned Vegetables: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second
Vegetable Soup: Bailee Britton, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
Tomato Soup: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Robin Lukcik, third
Chicken Soup: Bonnie Meyer, first; Joan Park, second
Beef: Bonnie Meyer, first
Chicken: Bonnie Meyer, first
Pork: Bonnie Meyer, first
Sausage: Bonnie Meyer, first
Venison: Suzanne Stiffey, first
Display of Canned Meats: Bonnie Meyer, first
Pickled Beets: Marcia Koscho, first; Erica Pollock, second; William E. Jack Jr., third
Bread And Butter Cucumbers: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Suzanne Stiffey, third
Dill Pickles: Bonnie Meyer, first; Robert G. Rabickow, second; William E. Jack Jr., third
Mixed: William E. Jack Jr., first
Sweet Pickles: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second
Pickled Peppers: Bonnie Meyer, first; William E Jack Jr., second; Robert G. Rabickow, third
Piccalilli: Robert G. Rabickow, first
Pepper Relish: Leslie Kluchurosky, first
Zucchini Relish: Susan Heckman, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second
Spaghetti Sauce: Suzanne Stiffey, first; Robin Lukcik, second; Amber Lukcik, third
Pizza Sauce: Erica Pollock, first; William E. Jack Jr., second; Robert G. Rabickow, third
Barbecue Sauce: Leslie Kluchurosky, first
Tomato Salsa: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Stacy Mytrysak, third
Sweet Salsa: Mark Corte, first
Dried Apples: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second
Dried Corn: Bryan Hoover, first
Dried Bananas: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Dried Herbs: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Dried Tomatoes: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Dried Fruits (Other): James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Grape Juice: Joan Park, first
Tomato Juice: Joan Park, first; Suzanne Stiffey, second; Erica Pollock, third
Flavored Vinegars: William E. Jack Jr., first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second
Apple Pie Filling: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Bonnie Meyer, second
Peach Pie Filling: Bonnie Meyer, first; Joan Park, second
Blueberry Pie Filling: Bonnie Meyer, first; Joan Park, second
Best of Show Can Goods: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Bonnie Meyer, first; Bonnie Meyer, first; William E. Jack Jr., second; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Bonnie Meyer, second
Butters, Honey Spreads, Jams, Etc
Apple Butter: Pamela Johnson, first
Peach Butter: Joan Park, first; Pamela Johnson, second
Blackberry Jam: Pamela Johnson, first; Cindy Watta, second
Cherry Jam: Christi Streams, first; Vickie Slomski, second; Pamela Johnson, third
Peach Jam: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Pamela Johnson, second
Plum Jam: Pamela Johnson, first
Rhubarb Jam: Joan Park, first
Strawberry Jam: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Faith Nygren, second; Andrea Percic, third
Apple Jelly: Pamela Johnson, third
Blackberry Jelly: Pamela Johnson, first
Blueberry Jelly: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Joan Park, second; Pamela Johnson, third
Cherry Jelly: Pamela Johnson, first
Currant Jelly: Joan Park, first
Grape Jelly: Barbara Barker, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Pamela Johnson, third
Peach Jelly: Pamela Johnson, first
Plum Jelly: Pamela Johnson, first
Black Raspberry Jelly: Susan Heckman, first
Red Raspberry Jellly: Pamela Johnson, first
Display of Jelly 3 Varieties: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Pamela Johnson, second
Mixed Fruit Jelly: Leslie Kluchurosky, first
Pepper Jelly: Braelyn Scott, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Erica Pollock, third
Strawberry Jelly: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Pamela Johnson, second
Strawberry Preserves: Pamela Johnson, first; Suzanne Stiffey, second
Blueberry Preserves: Amber Lukcik, first; Cindy Watta, second; Joan Park, third
Cherry Preserves: Joan Park, first
Peach Preserves: Joan Park, first; Cindy Watta, second
Pear Preserves: Joan Park, first
Best Of Show Jams & Jellies, Etc: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Joan Park, second
Strawberry/Rhubarb Jam: Joan Park, first
Mixed Fruit Jam: Leslie Kluchurosky, first