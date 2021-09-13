Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.
Hay & Grain — Grain & Seed Crops
Hybrid/Field Corn: Bryan Hoover, first
Large Indian Corn: Jim Davis, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Ethan McIntyre, third
Miniature Indian Corn: Bryan Hoover, first
Field Corn 3 Stocks Tied: Elise Stiles, first; Erica Pollock, second; Raelynn Ackerson, third
Field Corn Shelled: Ava Deabenderfer, first; Braelyn Scott, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Tallest Corn Stalk No Roots: Sofia Stiles, first; Anthony Miller, second; Raelynn Ackerson, third
Oats: Ava Deabenderfer, first; Nixon Stiles, second; Anthony Miller, third
Wheat: Sofia Stiles, first; Braelyn Scott, second; Ava Deabenderfer, third
Barley: Bryan Hoover, first
Red Clover Medium Red: Bryan Hoover, first
Rye (Any Variety): Elise Stiles, first; Ava Deabenderfer, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Timothy: Bryan Hoover, first
Soybeans, any variety: Braelyn Scott, first; Nixon Stiles, third
Hay & Grain — Forage Crops Show
Alfalfa 1st Cutting: Raelynn Ackerson, first
Alfalfa Grass Mixture: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Erica Pollock, second; Anthony Miller, third
Clover First Cutting: Raelynn Ackerson, first
Clover Mixture — 2nd Cutting: Raelynn Ackerson, first
Clover — Grass Mixture: Ty Miller, first; Raelynn Ackerson, second; Anthony Miller, third
Timothy Mixture: Wyatt Ackerson, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Hay & Grain — Silage
Perennial Crops Silage: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Erica Pollock, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Annuals (Not Corn) Silage: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Erica Pollock, second;
Corn Silage: Erica Pollock, first; Raelynn Ackerson, second; Wyatt Ackerson, third