Hay and grain winners entries were displayed at this year’s Indiana County Fair.

 MARGARET WEAVER/Gazette

Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.

Hay & Grain — Grain & Seed Crops

Hybrid/Field Corn: Bryan Hoover, first

Large Indian Corn: Jim Davis, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Ethan McIntyre, third

Miniature Indian Corn: Bryan Hoover, first

Field Corn 3 Stocks Tied: Elise Stiles, first; Erica Pollock, second; Raelynn Ackerson, third

Field Corn Shelled: Ava Deabenderfer, first; Braelyn Scott, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Tallest Corn Stalk No Roots: Sofia Stiles, first; Anthony Miller, second; Raelynn Ackerson, third

Oats: Ava Deabenderfer, first; Nixon Stiles, second; Anthony Miller, third

Wheat: Sofia Stiles, first; Braelyn Scott, second; Ava Deabenderfer, third

Barley: Bryan Hoover, first

Red Clover Medium Red: Bryan Hoover, first

Rye (Any Variety): Elise Stiles, first; Ava Deabenderfer, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Timothy: Bryan Hoover, first

Soybeans, any variety: Braelyn Scott, first; Nixon Stiles, third

Hay & Grain — Forage Crops Show

Alfalfa 1st Cutting: Raelynn Ackerson, first

Alfalfa Grass Mixture: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Erica Pollock, second; Anthony Miller, third

Clover First Cutting: Raelynn Ackerson, first

Clover Mixture — 2nd Cutting: Raelynn Ackerson, first

Clover — Grass Mixture: Ty Miller, first; Raelynn Ackerson, second; Anthony Miller, third

Timothy Mixture: Wyatt Ackerson, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Hay & Grain — Silage

Perennial Crops Silage: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Erica Pollock, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Annuals (Not Corn) Silage: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Erica Pollock, second;

Corn Silage: Erica Pollock, first; Raelynn Ackerson, second; Wyatt Ackerson, third

