Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.
Clothing
Applique Apron: Mary Tranchine, first; Mary J. Miller, second
Embroidered Apron: Mary J. Miller, first
Half Apron: E. C., first; Mary Tranchine, second
Dress 2-6 Yrs: Mary Anne Stiles, first; E. C., second
Special Occ. Dress 2-6 Yrs: E. C., first
Girl’s Dress 7-12 Yrs: E. C., first
Special Occ. Dress 7-12 Yrs.: E. C., first
Dress: M. C., first; Chanin Adams, second; E. C., third
Dressy Blend/Other: E. C., first; M. C., second
Special Occasion Dress: E. C., first
Ladies Nightgown: M. C., second
Pajamas/Lounge Pants: Chanin Adams, first
Cotton Or Blend Fabric: Cathy Vernocy, first
Men’s Necktie: Chanin Adams, first
Man’s Shirt Long Sleeves: Sylvia Dunbar, first
Skirt (Unlined): E. C., first; Linda Park, second
Woman’s Slacks W/O Zipper: M. C., first
Child’s Costume: Mary J. Miller, first
Adult Costume: M. C., first; E. C., second
Cotton Masks: Kim Curtis, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, second; Reagan VanHorn, third
Woven Fabric Vest: Sylvia Dunbar, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, third
Purses — Fabric Max 9x12: Helen Robinson, first; Cathy Vernocy, second; Vivian Regester, third
Purses — Non-Fabric max 9x12: Helen Robinson, first; Rose P. Jones, second
Carry All (Max size 16x20): Cathy Vernocy, first
Duffel Bag (Larger than 16x20): M. C., first
Solid Centerpiece: Christy Learn, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Marcy Williams, third
Needlework
Applique Centerpiece: Joan Park, first; Cindy Fairman, second;
Quilted Centerpiece: Suzanne Stiffey, first
Crocheted Solid Centerpiece: Barbara Blatt, first; Colleen Marshall, second; Pamela Johnson, third
Applique Centerpiece: Cindy Fairman, first
Crewel Work Centerpiece: Cathy Vernocy, first
Quilted: Cathy Vernocy, first; Cindy Fairman, second; Lois Zagrodnichek, third
Embroidered Cushion: Cindy Fairman, first; Linda K. Marshall, second; Suzanne Stiffey, third
Knitted Cushion: Cecile M. Evansic, first
Quilted Cushion: Lois Zagrodnichek, first
Crocheted Placemats: Christy Learn, first; Robin Maryai, second; Mary Tranchine, third
Woven Placemats: Martin Meyer, first
Quilted Placemats: Cindy Fairman, first; Rose P. Jones, second
Cross Stitch Embro. Pillowcase: Dorothy McCracken, first
Solid Embroidered Pillowcase: Linda K. Marshall, first; Dorothy McCracken, second
Outline Embroidered Pillowcase: E. C., first; Suzanne Stiffey, second
Crochet (Solid): Christy Learn, first
Applique: Patricia Berringer, first; Cindy Fairman, second; Virginia Fry, third
Counted Cross Stitch: Gladys Trimble, first
Cross Stitch Embroidered: Dorothy McCracken, second
Outline Embroid.: Dorothy McCracken, first
Quilted Table Scarf: Patricia Berringer, first: Cindy Fairman, second; Lois Zagrodnichek, third
Crochet (Solid) Tablecloth: Barbara Blatt, first
Tablecloth Quilted: Lois Zagrodnichek, first: Cindy Fairman, second; Cathy Vernocy, third
Tablecloth Pieced: Cindy Fairman, first
Crochet Edge Towel: Mary Tranchine, first
Applique Towel: Cathy Vernocy, first
Counted Cross Stitch Towel: Linda K. Marshall, first; Mary Nist, second
Cross Stitch Embroidered Towel: Linda K. Marshall, first
Outline Embroidered Towel: Suzanne Stiffey, first; E. C., second
Christmas Stocking (Crochet): Christy Learn, first
Christmas Stocking (Knitted): Donna Balewick, first
Christmas Stocking (CrossStit): Rose P. Jones, first
Pieced Tree Skirt: Esther Corbett, first
Other: Mary Tranchine, first
Dish Cloth (Knit): Lucinda Bush, first; Cecile M. Evansic, second; Maggie Little, third
Dish Cloth — Crochet: Cecile M. Evansic, first; Robin Maryai, second; Cathy Vernocy, third
Pot Holders — Knit (Pair): Cecile M. Evansic, first
Pot Holders-Crochet (Pair): Maggie Little, first; Brenda Malek, second; Robin Maryai, third
Pot Holder — Fabric (Pair): Cathy Vernocy, first
Trivets, Hot Pads: Cathy Vernocy, first; Beverly Carnahan, second; S. C., third
Infant Changing Pad (Fabric): Mary J. Miller, first
Doll Clothes — Fabric: Mary Anne Stiles, first; Linda Park, second; Addison VanHorn, third
Doll Clothes — Crochet: Marcy Williams, first
Yarn Work — Wearing Apparel
Cowls — Crocheted: Robin Maryai, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Bethany George, third
Cowls — Knitted: Carol Hummel, first; Maggie Little, second
Crocheted Hat: Deidre Smith, first; Cecile M. Evansic, second; Rose P. Jones, third
Knitted Hat: Carol Hummel, first; Maggie Little, second
Fabric Hat: Michelle Fleming, second
Fingerless Mittens — Crocheted: Mary Tranchine, first; Christy Learn, second
Fingerless Mittens — Knitted: Brenda Malek, first
Crocheted Mittens: Christy Learn, first
Crocheted Socks/Slipper Adults: Christy Learn, first
Knitted Socks/Slippers Adults: Brenda Malek, first; Carol Hummel, second; Maggie Little, third
Crocheted Socks/Slippers Child: Christy Learn, first
Knitted Socks/Slippers Childs: Brenda Malek, first; Jean Paul, second
Poncho (Knit): Carol Hummel, first
Poncho (Crochet): Cecile M. Evansic, first; Pamela Johnson, second
Knitted Stole/Shawl: Donna Balewick, first; Carol Hummel, second; Brenda Malek, third
Crocheted Stole/Shawl: Christy Learn, first; Rose P. Jones, second; Maggie Little, third
Crocheted Scarf: Christy Learn, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Grace Shellenbarger, third
Fabric Scarf: Cathy Vernocy, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, second
Knitted Woman’s Sweater Vest Sleeveless: Carol Hummel, first
Knitted Woman’s Sweater Card With Sleeves: Cecile M. Evansic, first
Knitted Man’s Sweater Pullover sleeveless: Cecile M. Evansic, first
Crocheted Woman’s Sweater Pull sleeveless: Cecile M. Evansic, first
Knitted Woman’s Sweater Pull Sleeveless: Cecile M. Evansic, first; Brenda Malek, second; Louisa Fordyce, third
Knitted Sweater Infant: Donna Balewick, first
Crocheted Child’s Spec.Occ Dre special occa dress child’s 2-6: Mary Tranchine, first
Other Infant Christening: Mary J. Miller, first
Embroidered Liquid Sweatshirt: Cindy Watta, first
Liquid Embroidery T-Shirt: Cindy Watta, first
Painted or Stenciled T-Shirt: Abigail Bruner, first; Cindy Watta, second
Creative Decoration T-Shirt: Natasha Davis, first
Afghans & Quilts
Crocheted Baby Afghan: Mary J. Miller, first; Carol Howard, second; Mary Tranchine, third
Woven/Hand Loomed Baby Afghan: Martin Meyer, first
Crocheted Afghan: Christy Learn, first; Cecile M. Evansic, second; Louise Onusko, third
Fleece (Knotted): Pamela Johnson, first
Lap Robes (Crochet): Robin Maryai, first; Louise Onusko, second; Bethany George, third
Lap Robes (Knitted): Louisa Fordyce, first
Lap Robes (Fabric): Mary J. Miller, second; Joan Park, third
Bedspreads Crocheted: Grace Shellenbarger, first
Quilts/Baby Embroidered: Tara Oleksa, second
Quilt/Baby Pieced: Esther Corbett, third
Quilt/Applique: Gail Kostryk, second; Esther Corbett, third
Quilts/Embroidered: Tara Oleksa, first
Quilt/Pieced: Esther Corbett, second
Quilt White on White: Lois Zagrodnichek, first
Quilt/Baby Machine Embroidered: Virginia Fry, first; Mary J. Miller, second
Quilt/Baby Machine Pieced: Patricia Berringer, first; Vivian Regester, second; Cathy Vernocy, third
Quilt/Baby Mach Cheaters Quilt: Mary J. Miller, second
Quilt/Baby Mach Rag Quilt; Joan Park, first
Quilts/Applique: Patricia Berringer, first; Cathy Vernocy, second
Quilt/Embroidered: Patricia Berringer, first; Mary J. Miller, second
Quilt/Pieced: Cathy Vernocy, first; Patricia Berringer, second; Mary J. Miller, third
Quilts/Cheaters Quilt: Lois Zagrodnichek, first; Mary J. Miller, second
Quilts/Rag Quilts: Lucinda Bush, first; Cathy Vernocy, second
Quilts/Tee Shirt Quilt: Stephen Bowser, first
Quilt/White/White Whole Cloth: Patricia Berringer, first
Wall Hanging/Quilted: Sue Marshall, first; Vivian Regester, second; Lois Zagrodnichek, third
Wall Hanging (Quilted): Cindy Fairman, first; Mary J. Miller, second
Wall Hanging- Applique: Cathy Vernocy, first
Rugs
Latch Hook (3x5 & Under): Natasha Davis, first
Woven (3x5 & Under): Sue Dodson, first
Knitted (3x5 & Under): Cecile M. Evansic, first