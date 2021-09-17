FairNeedlework.jpg

Needlecraft entries were on display at the Indiana County Fair.

 MARGARET WEAVER/Gazette

Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.

Clothing

Applique Apron: Mary Tranchine, first; Mary J. Miller, second

Embroidered Apron: Mary J. Miller, first

Half Apron: E. C., first; Mary Tranchine, second

Dress 2-6 Yrs: Mary Anne Stiles, first; E. C., second

Special Occ. Dress 2-6 Yrs: E. C., first

Girl’s Dress 7-12 Yrs: E. C., first

Special Occ. Dress 7-12 Yrs.: E. C., first

Dress: M. C., first; Chanin Adams, second; E. C., third

Dressy Blend/Other: E. C., first; M. C., second

Special Occasion Dress: E. C., first

Ladies Nightgown: M. C., second

Pajamas/Lounge Pants: Chanin Adams, first

Cotton Or Blend Fabric: Cathy Vernocy, first

Men’s Necktie: Chanin Adams, first

Man’s Shirt Long Sleeves: Sylvia Dunbar, first

Skirt (Unlined): E. C., first; Linda Park, second

Woman’s Slacks W/O Zipper: M. C., first

Child’s Costume: Mary J. Miller, first

Adult Costume: M. C., first; E. C., second

Cotton Masks: Kim Curtis, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, second; Reagan VanHorn, third

Woven Fabric Vest: Sylvia Dunbar, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, third

Purses — Fabric Max 9x12: Helen Robinson, first; Cathy Vernocy, second; Vivian Regester, third

Purses — Non-Fabric max 9x12: Helen Robinson, first; Rose P. Jones, second

Carry All (Max size 16x20): Cathy Vernocy, first

Duffel Bag (Larger than 16x20): M. C., first

Solid Centerpiece: Christy Learn, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Marcy Williams, third

Needlework

Applique Centerpiece: Joan Park, first; Cindy Fairman, second;

Quilted Centerpiece: Suzanne Stiffey, first

Crocheted Solid Centerpiece: Barbara Blatt, first; Colleen Marshall, second; Pamela Johnson, third

Applique Centerpiece: Cindy Fairman, first

Crewel Work Centerpiece: Cathy Vernocy, first

Quilted: Cathy Vernocy, first; Cindy Fairman, second; Lois Zagrodnichek, third

Embroidered Cushion: Cindy Fairman, first; Linda K. Marshall, second; Suzanne Stiffey, third

Knitted Cushion: Cecile M. Evansic, first

Quilted Cushion: Lois Zagrodnichek, first

Crocheted Placemats: Christy Learn, first; Robin Maryai, second; Mary Tranchine, third

Woven Placemats: Martin Meyer, first

Quilted Placemats: Cindy Fairman, first; Rose P. Jones, second

Cross Stitch Embro. Pillowcase: Dorothy McCracken, first

Solid Embroidered Pillowcase: Linda K. Marshall, first; Dorothy McCracken, second

Outline Embroidered Pillowcase: E. C., first; Suzanne Stiffey, second

Crochet (Solid): Christy Learn, first

Applique: Patricia Berringer, first; Cindy Fairman, second; Virginia Fry, third

Counted Cross Stitch: Gladys Trimble, first

Cross Stitch Embroidered: Dorothy McCracken, second

Outline Embroid.: Dorothy McCracken, first

Quilted Table Scarf: Patricia Berringer, first: Cindy Fairman, second; Lois Zagrodnichek, third

Crochet (Solid) Tablecloth: Barbara Blatt, first

Tablecloth Quilted: Lois Zagrodnichek, first: Cindy Fairman, second; Cathy Vernocy, third

Tablecloth Pieced: Cindy Fairman, first

Crochet Edge Towel: Mary Tranchine, first

Applique Towel: Cathy Vernocy, first

Counted Cross Stitch Towel: Linda K. Marshall, first; Mary Nist, second

Cross Stitch Embroidered Towel: Linda K. Marshall, first

Outline Embroidered Towel: Suzanne Stiffey, first; E. C., second

Christmas Stocking (Crochet): Christy Learn, first

Christmas Stocking (Knitted): Donna Balewick, first

Christmas Stocking (CrossStit): Rose P. Jones, first

Pieced Tree Skirt: Esther Corbett, first

Other: Mary Tranchine, first

Dish Cloth (Knit): Lucinda Bush, first; Cecile M. Evansic, second; Maggie Little, third

Dish Cloth — Crochet: Cecile M. Evansic, first; Robin Maryai, second; Cathy Vernocy, third

Pot Holders — Knit (Pair): Cecile M. Evansic, first

Pot Holders-Crochet (Pair): Maggie Little, first; Brenda Malek, second; Robin Maryai, third

Pot Holder — Fabric (Pair): Cathy Vernocy, first

Trivets, Hot Pads: Cathy Vernocy, first; Beverly Carnahan, second; S. C., third

Infant Changing Pad (Fabric): Mary J. Miller, first

Doll Clothes — Fabric: Mary Anne Stiles, first; Linda Park, second; Addison VanHorn, third

Doll Clothes — Crochet: Marcy Williams, first

Yarn Work — Wearing Apparel

Cowls — Crocheted: Robin Maryai, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Bethany George, third

Cowls — Knitted: Carol Hummel, first; Maggie Little, second

Crocheted Hat: Deidre Smith, first; Cecile M. Evansic, second; Rose P. Jones, third

Knitted Hat: Carol Hummel, first; Maggie Little, second

Fabric Hat: Michelle Fleming, second

Fingerless Mittens — Crocheted: Mary Tranchine, first; Christy Learn, second

Fingerless Mittens — Knitted: Brenda Malek, first

Crocheted Mittens: Christy Learn, first

Crocheted Socks/Slipper Adults: Christy Learn, first

Knitted Socks/Slippers Adults: Brenda Malek, first; Carol Hummel, second; Maggie Little, third

Crocheted Socks/Slippers Child: Christy Learn, first

Knitted Socks/Slippers Childs: Brenda Malek, first; Jean Paul, second

Poncho (Knit): Carol Hummel, first

Poncho (Crochet): Cecile M. Evansic, first; Pamela Johnson, second

Knitted Stole/Shawl: Donna Balewick, first; Carol Hummel, second; Brenda Malek, third

Crocheted Stole/Shawl: Christy Learn, first; Rose P. Jones, second; Maggie Little, third

Crocheted Scarf: Christy Learn, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Grace Shellenbarger, third

Fabric Scarf: Cathy Vernocy, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, second

Knitted Woman’s Sweater Vest Sleeveless: Carol Hummel, first

Knitted Woman’s Sweater Card With Sleeves: Cecile M. Evansic, first

Knitted Man’s Sweater Pullover sleeveless: Cecile M. Evansic, first

Crocheted Woman’s Sweater Pull sleeveless: Cecile M. Evansic, first

Knitted Woman’s Sweater Pull Sleeveless: Cecile M. Evansic, first; Brenda Malek, second; Louisa Fordyce, third

Knitted Sweater Infant: Donna Balewick, first

Crocheted Child’s Spec.Occ Dre special occa dress child’s 2-6: Mary Tranchine, first

Other Infant Christening: Mary J. Miller, first

Embroidered Liquid Sweatshirt: Cindy Watta, first

Liquid Embroidery T-Shirt: Cindy Watta, first

Painted or Stenciled T-Shirt: Abigail Bruner, first; Cindy Watta, second

Creative Decoration T-Shirt: Natasha Davis, first

Afghans & Quilts

Crocheted Baby Afghan: Mary J. Miller, first; Carol Howard, second; Mary Tranchine, third

Woven/Hand Loomed Baby Afghan: Martin Meyer, first

Crocheted Afghan: Christy Learn, first; Cecile M. Evansic, second; Louise Onusko, third

Fleece (Knotted): Pamela Johnson, first

Lap Robes (Crochet): Robin Maryai, first; Louise Onusko, second; Bethany George, third

Lap Robes (Knitted): Louisa Fordyce, first

Lap Robes (Fabric): Mary J. Miller, second; Joan Park, third

Bedspreads Crocheted: Grace Shellenbarger, first

Quilts/Baby Embroidered: Tara Oleksa, second

Quilt/Baby Pieced: Esther Corbett, third

Quilt/Applique: Gail Kostryk, second; Esther Corbett, third

Quilts/Embroidered: Tara Oleksa, first

Quilt/Pieced: Esther Corbett, second

Quilt White on White: Lois Zagrodnichek, first

Quilt/Baby Machine Embroidered: Virginia Fry, first; Mary J. Miller, second

Quilt/Baby Machine Pieced: Patricia Berringer, first; Vivian Regester, second; Cathy Vernocy, third

Quilt/Baby Mach Cheaters Quilt: Mary J. Miller, second

Quilt/Baby Mach Rag Quilt; Joan Park, first

Quilts/Applique: Patricia Berringer, first; Cathy Vernocy, second

Quilt/Embroidered: Patricia Berringer, first; Mary J. Miller, second

Quilt/Pieced: Cathy Vernocy, first; Patricia Berringer, second; Mary J. Miller, third

Quilts/Cheaters Quilt: Lois Zagrodnichek, first; Mary J. Miller, second

Quilts/Rag Quilts: Lucinda Bush, first; Cathy Vernocy, second

Quilts/Tee Shirt Quilt: Stephen Bowser, first

Quilt/White/White Whole Cloth: Patricia Berringer, first

Wall Hanging/Quilted: Sue Marshall, first; Vivian Regester, second; Lois Zagrodnichek, third

Wall Hanging (Quilted): Cindy Fairman, first; Mary J. Miller, second

Wall Hanging- Applique: Cathy Vernocy, first

Rugs

Latch Hook (3x5 & Under): Natasha Davis, first

Woven (3x5 & Under): Sue Dodson, first

Knitted (3x5 & Under): Cecile M. Evansic, first

Tags