Vegetable entries were displayed at this year’s Indiana County Fair.

 MARGARET WEAVER/Gazette

Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.

Vegetables

Horticultural Beans Bush Type: Bryan Hoover, first

Horticultural Beans Pole Type: Bryan Hoover, first

Flat Green Pods Snap, Bush Type: Bryan Hoover, second

Round Green Pods Snap, Bush: Erica Pollock, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Maria Ellenberger, third

Round Yellow wax pods: Bryan Hoover, first

Flat Gr. Pod Snap, Pole Type: Bryan Hoover, first; Mark Corte, second

Flat Yel. Pods Snap, Pole Type: Bryan Hoover, first

Round Gr. Pods Snap, Pole Type: Ed Davis, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Round Yel. Pods Snap, Pole Type: Bryan Hoover, first

Globe Shaped Beets: Cassandra Madden, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Cylindrical Types: Barbara Nist, first

Broccoli: Zoey Hoover, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Brussel Sprouts: Bryan Hoover, first; Barbara Nist, second

Danish Ballhead Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first

Flat Type Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first

Red Types Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first

Savoy Type Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first

Half Long Pointed Carrots: Willa Madden, first; Barbara Nist, second; James Kluchurosky, third

Long Carrots: Barbara Nist, first; James Kluchurosky, second

Green Type Celery: Bryan Hoover, first

White Hybrids Sweet Corn: Christi Streams, first

Yellow Hybrids Sweet Corn: Christi Streams, second

Bi-Color Sweet Corn: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Erica Pollock, second

Pickles 3”-5” Cucumbers: James Kluchurosky, first; John Sarnosky, third

Slicing Over 6” Cucumbers: James Kluchurosky, first; Mark Corte, second; Titus Nygren, third

Eggplant — Oval — 1 Specimen: Barbara Nist, first; John Sarnosky, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Eggplant — Teardrop 1 Specimen: Barbara Nist, first

Large Elephant Garlic: Bryan Hoover, first; Russ Leap, second; Willa Madden, third

Small Garlic: John Sarnosky, first; Willa Madden, second; Mark Corte, third

Horseradish: Susan Heckman, first; Russ Leap, second; Raelynn Ackerson, third

Kale: Bryan Hoover, first

Kohlrabi: Barbara Nist, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Large Muskmelons 6” Or More: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bryan Hoover, second; James Kluchurosky, third

Bottle Onions: Mark Lukcik, first

Red Globe Onions: Walter Campbell Jr., first; James Kluchurosky, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Sweet Spanish Onions: Mark Lukcik, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Russ Leap, third

White Globe: James Kluchurosky, first

Yellow Flat Onions: Bryan Hoover, first; Walter Campbell Jr., second; Wanda D. Schmaus, third

Yellow Globe Onions: Erica Pollock, first; James Kluchurosky, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Shallots: Russ Leap, first

Green Bunch: Bryan Hoover, first

Curled Parsley: Mary Tranchine, first; Barbara Nist, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Plain Parsley: Mary Tranchine, first; Mary F. Douglas, second; Barbara Nist, third

All-American Parsnips: James Kluchurosky, first

Pods Peas: Bonnie Meyer, first

Long Peppers Hot 5 Specimens: Erica Pollock, first; Mark Lukcik, second; Ella Elchia, third

Round Peppers Hot: Wanda D. Schmaus, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Small Peppers Hot: Bryan Hoover, first; Cassandra Madden, second; Dalton McQuown, third;

Jalapeno 5 Specimens: James Kluchurosky, first; Raelynn Ackerson, second; John Sarnosky, third

Red Peppers Pimento: Barbara Nist, first

Green Peppers Sweet Thin 5 spec: Bryan Hoover, first; Barbara Nist, second

Red Peppers Sweet Thin 5 Spec: Barbara Nist, first

Yellow Peppers Sweet Thin 5 Spec: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Green Peppers (Bell/Bullnose): Bonnie Meyer, first; John Sarnosky, second; Mark Lukcik, third

Red Peppers Sweet (Bell/Bullnose): Susan Heckman, first; Barbara Nist, second

Yellow Peppers (Bell/Bullnose): Raelynn Ackerson, first; Barbara Nist, second; John Sarnosky, third

Chippewa Potatoes: Bryan Hoover, first

Katahdin Potatoes: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Kennebec Potatoes: Sue Douglas, first; Matthew Stone, second; Hannah Stone, third

Superior Potatoes: Barbara Nist, first; Bryan Hoover, third

Red Potatoes: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Hannah Stone, third

Field Pumpkin: John Sarnosky, first; Lilly Mano, second; Ethan McIntyre, third

Small Sugar Pie Pumpkin: Bill Steele, first; Chase Walker, second; Lilly Mano, third

Miniature or Decorative: Ethan McIntyre, first; Kaylee Walker, second; John Sarnosky, third

Giant Pumpkin Competition: Ethan McIntyre, first; Isabella Douglas, second; Sierra Stewart, third

Giant Pumpkin Competition: Bill Steele, first; Seth Steele, second; Suzanne Stiffey, third

Small Round Radishes: Bryan Hoover, first; Zoey Hoover, second

Rhubarb (remove leaves): Wanda D. Schmaus, first; Bryan Hoover, second; James Kluchurosky, third

Bush Scallop — Patty Pan: John Sarnosky, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Cocozelle Or Zucchini: Ethan McIntyre, first; Bill Steele, second; Raelynn Ackerson, third

Crookneck: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bryan Hoover, second; John Sarnosky, third

Straightneck: Bryan Hoover, first

Spaghetti Squash (Summer): Bryan Hoover, first; Zoey Hoover, second; Cassandra Madden, third

Acorn Table Queen Squash: John Sarnosky, first; Mya Calhoun, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Boston Marrow/Del.Squash: Zoey Hoover, first; Bryan Hoover, third

Buttercup Squash: Barbara Nist, first; Zoey Hoover, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Butternut Squash: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Titus Nygren, third

Hubbard Squash: Bryan Hoover, first; Zoey Hoover, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

Mammoth Sweet Type Squash: Bryan Hoover, first

Large Single Squash: Bryan Hoover, first; Holly Gibson, second; James Kluchurosky, third

Swiss Chard Any Variety: Bryan Hoover, first

Italian Tomatoes: John Sarnosky, first; Mark Lukcik, second; Cassandra Madden, third

Mature Green Tomatoes Tops On: John Sarnosky, first; Barbara Nist, second; James Kluchurosky, third

Pink Tomatoes: John Sarnosky, first; Mark Lukcik, second

Red Tomatoes: Bryan Hoover, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; John Sarnosky, third

Yellow Tomatoes: John Sarnosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Stuffing Tomatoes-Pepper Shape: John Sarnosky, first

Cherry Tomatoes: Bryan Hoover, first; Willa Madden, second; John Sarnosky, third

Pear Shaped Tomatoes: Bryan Hoover, first

Grape Tomato: John Sarnosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Barbara Nist, third

Turnips: Barbara Nist, first

Watermelon (Long): Bonnie Meyer, first; Abigail Bouch, second

Watermelon (Round): Kaylee Walker, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Matthew Stone, third

Home Garden 10 or More Kinds: Barbara Nist, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Christi Streams, third

Market Basket, 5 or More Kinds: Matthew Stone, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

Gourds, collection 6 or More: Bryan Hoover, first; Lilly Mano, second; John Sarnosky, third

Sm Multi Flow. Sunflower Head: Barbara Nist, first; Mary Nist, second

Sunflowers Large Head: Ethan McIntyre, first; Raelynn Ackerson, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Sunflowers Small Head: Bryan Hoover, first; Raelynn Ackerson, second

Vegetable Freaks: Michelle Schramko, first; Robin Lukcik, second; Mark Lukcik, third

Painted Pumpkins Age 12 & under: Kaylee Walker, first; Noah Elchia, second; Isabella Douglas, third

Painted Pumpkins Age 13 & older: Devona Percic, first; Michael Penzes, second; Kayla Percic, third

Decorated Pumpkins Age 12 & under: Sierra Stewart, first; Lilly Mano, second; Kaylee Walker, third

Decorated Pumpkins Age 13 & older: Michael Penzes, first; Tiffany Stewart, second; Kayla Percic, third

Basic Mint (In Water): Russ Leap, first; Barbara Nist, second; Wanda D. Schmaus, third

Rosemary (In Water): Barbara Nist, first; Elizabeth White, second; Amber Lukcik, third

Oregano (In Water): Mary Tranchine, first; Tiffany Stewart, second; Mabel J. Rummel, third

