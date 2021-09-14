Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.
Vegetables
Horticultural Beans Bush Type: Bryan Hoover, first
Horticultural Beans Pole Type: Bryan Hoover, first
Flat Green Pods Snap, Bush Type: Bryan Hoover, second
Round Green Pods Snap, Bush: Erica Pollock, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Maria Ellenberger, third
Round Yellow wax pods: Bryan Hoover, first
Flat Gr. Pod Snap, Pole Type: Bryan Hoover, first; Mark Corte, second
Flat Yel. Pods Snap, Pole Type: Bryan Hoover, first
Round Gr. Pods Snap, Pole Type: Ed Davis, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Round Yel. Pods Snap, Pole Type: Bryan Hoover, first
Globe Shaped Beets: Cassandra Madden, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Cylindrical Types: Barbara Nist, first
Broccoli: Zoey Hoover, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Brussel Sprouts: Bryan Hoover, first; Barbara Nist, second
Danish Ballhead Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first
Flat Type Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first
Red Types Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first
Savoy Type Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first
Half Long Pointed Carrots: Willa Madden, first; Barbara Nist, second; James Kluchurosky, third
Long Carrots: Barbara Nist, first; James Kluchurosky, second
Green Type Celery: Bryan Hoover, first
White Hybrids Sweet Corn: Christi Streams, first
Yellow Hybrids Sweet Corn: Christi Streams, second
Bi-Color Sweet Corn: Raelynn Ackerson, first; Erica Pollock, second
Pickles 3”-5” Cucumbers: James Kluchurosky, first; John Sarnosky, third
Slicing Over 6” Cucumbers: James Kluchurosky, first; Mark Corte, second; Titus Nygren, third
Eggplant — Oval — 1 Specimen: Barbara Nist, first; John Sarnosky, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Eggplant — Teardrop 1 Specimen: Barbara Nist, first
Large Elephant Garlic: Bryan Hoover, first; Russ Leap, second; Willa Madden, third
Small Garlic: John Sarnosky, first; Willa Madden, second; Mark Corte, third
Horseradish: Susan Heckman, first; Russ Leap, second; Raelynn Ackerson, third
Kale: Bryan Hoover, first
Kohlrabi: Barbara Nist, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Large Muskmelons 6” Or More: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bryan Hoover, second; James Kluchurosky, third
Bottle Onions: Mark Lukcik, first
Red Globe Onions: Walter Campbell Jr., first; James Kluchurosky, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Sweet Spanish Onions: Mark Lukcik, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Russ Leap, third
White Globe: James Kluchurosky, first
Yellow Flat Onions: Bryan Hoover, first; Walter Campbell Jr., second; Wanda D. Schmaus, third
Yellow Globe Onions: Erica Pollock, first; James Kluchurosky, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Shallots: Russ Leap, first
Green Bunch: Bryan Hoover, first
Curled Parsley: Mary Tranchine, first; Barbara Nist, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Plain Parsley: Mary Tranchine, first; Mary F. Douglas, second; Barbara Nist, third
All-American Parsnips: James Kluchurosky, first
Pods Peas: Bonnie Meyer, first
Long Peppers Hot 5 Specimens: Erica Pollock, first; Mark Lukcik, second; Ella Elchia, third
Round Peppers Hot: Wanda D. Schmaus, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Small Peppers Hot: Bryan Hoover, first; Cassandra Madden, second; Dalton McQuown, third;
Jalapeno 5 Specimens: James Kluchurosky, first; Raelynn Ackerson, second; John Sarnosky, third
Red Peppers Pimento: Barbara Nist, first
Green Peppers Sweet Thin 5 spec: Bryan Hoover, first; Barbara Nist, second
Red Peppers Sweet Thin 5 Spec: Barbara Nist, first
Yellow Peppers Sweet Thin 5 Spec: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Green Peppers (Bell/Bullnose): Bonnie Meyer, first; John Sarnosky, second; Mark Lukcik, third
Red Peppers Sweet (Bell/Bullnose): Susan Heckman, first; Barbara Nist, second
Yellow Peppers (Bell/Bullnose): Raelynn Ackerson, first; Barbara Nist, second; John Sarnosky, third
Chippewa Potatoes: Bryan Hoover, first
Katahdin Potatoes: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Kennebec Potatoes: Sue Douglas, first; Matthew Stone, second; Hannah Stone, third
Superior Potatoes: Barbara Nist, first; Bryan Hoover, third
Red Potatoes: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Hannah Stone, third
Field Pumpkin: John Sarnosky, first; Lilly Mano, second; Ethan McIntyre, third
Small Sugar Pie Pumpkin: Bill Steele, first; Chase Walker, second; Lilly Mano, third
Miniature or Decorative: Ethan McIntyre, first; Kaylee Walker, second; John Sarnosky, third
Giant Pumpkin Competition: Ethan McIntyre, first; Isabella Douglas, second; Sierra Stewart, third
Giant Pumpkin Competition: Bill Steele, first; Seth Steele, second; Suzanne Stiffey, third
Small Round Radishes: Bryan Hoover, first; Zoey Hoover, second
Rhubarb (remove leaves): Wanda D. Schmaus, first; Bryan Hoover, second; James Kluchurosky, third
Bush Scallop — Patty Pan: John Sarnosky, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Cocozelle Or Zucchini: Ethan McIntyre, first; Bill Steele, second; Raelynn Ackerson, third
Crookneck: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bryan Hoover, second; John Sarnosky, third
Straightneck: Bryan Hoover, first
Spaghetti Squash (Summer): Bryan Hoover, first; Zoey Hoover, second; Cassandra Madden, third
Acorn Table Queen Squash: John Sarnosky, first; Mya Calhoun, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Boston Marrow/Del.Squash: Zoey Hoover, first; Bryan Hoover, third
Buttercup Squash: Barbara Nist, first; Zoey Hoover, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Butternut Squash: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Titus Nygren, third
Hubbard Squash: Bryan Hoover, first; Zoey Hoover, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
Mammoth Sweet Type Squash: Bryan Hoover, first
Large Single Squash: Bryan Hoover, first; Holly Gibson, second; James Kluchurosky, third
Swiss Chard Any Variety: Bryan Hoover, first
Italian Tomatoes: John Sarnosky, first; Mark Lukcik, second; Cassandra Madden, third
Mature Green Tomatoes Tops On: John Sarnosky, first; Barbara Nist, second; James Kluchurosky, third
Pink Tomatoes: John Sarnosky, first; Mark Lukcik, second
Red Tomatoes: Bryan Hoover, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; John Sarnosky, third
Yellow Tomatoes: John Sarnosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Stuffing Tomatoes-Pepper Shape: John Sarnosky, first
Cherry Tomatoes: Bryan Hoover, first; Willa Madden, second; John Sarnosky, third
Pear Shaped Tomatoes: Bryan Hoover, first
Grape Tomato: John Sarnosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Barbara Nist, third
Turnips: Barbara Nist, first
Watermelon (Long): Bonnie Meyer, first; Abigail Bouch, second
Watermelon (Round): Kaylee Walker, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Matthew Stone, third
Home Garden 10 or More Kinds: Barbara Nist, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Christi Streams, third
Market Basket, 5 or More Kinds: Matthew Stone, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
Gourds, collection 6 or More: Bryan Hoover, first; Lilly Mano, second; John Sarnosky, third
Sm Multi Flow. Sunflower Head: Barbara Nist, first; Mary Nist, second
Sunflowers Large Head: Ethan McIntyre, first; Raelynn Ackerson, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Sunflowers Small Head: Bryan Hoover, first; Raelynn Ackerson, second
Vegetable Freaks: Michelle Schramko, first; Robin Lukcik, second; Mark Lukcik, third
Painted Pumpkins Age 12 & under: Kaylee Walker, first; Noah Elchia, second; Isabella Douglas, third
Painted Pumpkins Age 13 & older: Devona Percic, first; Michael Penzes, second; Kayla Percic, third
Decorated Pumpkins Age 12 & under: Sierra Stewart, first; Lilly Mano, second; Kaylee Walker, third
Decorated Pumpkins Age 13 & older: Michael Penzes, first; Tiffany Stewart, second; Kayla Percic, third
Basic Mint (In Water): Russ Leap, first; Barbara Nist, second; Wanda D. Schmaus, third
Rosemary (In Water): Barbara Nist, first; Elizabeth White, second; Amber Lukcik, third
Oregano (In Water): Mary Tranchine, first; Tiffany Stewart, second; Mabel J. Rummel, third