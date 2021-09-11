Fair2.JPG
Showmanship winners with 4-H and Future Farmers of America at the Indiana County Fair were sponsored by Indiana Rotary Club. In front, from left, are Ryeley States, Kayleigh Zottola, Sawyer Gaston, Silas Pollock, Madison Almes, Abbi States, Loren Gaston, Kay Smith, of the Rotary Club, Jacob Winters, Lilly Mano, Emily Barker and Jasmine Turner. In the second row, from left, are Claire Lydic, Mya Calhoun, Maddison Barnhart, Chloe Bishop, Dawson Laughard, Camden Stewart, Elizabeth Bruner, Allyson Ghiardi and Addison Crytzer. In back, from left, are Amber Long, Ian Walker, Morgan Dougherty, Aaliyah Anthony, John Bruner, Andrew Adams and Ashlee Kennedy, of Rotary Club.

 CEREESE BLOSE/Gazette

Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.

Open Class Youth Age 13 — 18

Oil Colors Painting: Edith Fortushniak, first; Oliver Fortushniak, second

Water Color Painting: Lily Shilling, first; Macey Sleppy, second; Edith Fortushniak, third; Stella Rummel, fourth

Arcylic Painting: Lily Shilling, first; Edith Fortushniak, second; Caelie Jones, third; Bailee Britton, fourth

Pen & Ink Drawing: Lily Shilling, first; Delia Salser, second; Oliver Fortushniak, third; Sadie Palfrey, fourth

Charcoal Drawing: Edith Fortushniak, first; Sadie Palfrey, second

Pastel Drawing: Sadie Palfrey, first; Beatrix Rummel, second; Ava McKelvy, third; Oliver Fortushniak, fourth

Pencil Drawing: Lily Shilling, first; Emily McKelvy, second; Delia Salser, third; Ava McKelvy, fourth

Original Poem: Henry Rummel, first; Caelie Jones, second; Stella Rummel, third; Beatrix Rummel, fourth

Glazed Ceramic: Delia Salser, first; Rayna Frew, second; Lydia Bish, third

Painted: Lydia Bish, first

Applehead Doll: Alaina Fabin, first

Rag Doll: Alaina Fabin, first

Clothespin Doll: Breanna Cribbs, first; Alaina Fabin, second

Cornhusk Doll: Eli Duncan, first; Alaina Fabin, second

Creative Doll: Alaina Fabin, first; Henry Rummel, second

Animals of any kind: Macey Sleppy, first; Caelie Jones, second; Klara Kwisnek, third; Alaina Fabin, fourth

Puppet (Any Kind): Alaina Fabin, first; Beatrix Rummel, second

Jewelry (Handmade): Klara Kwisnek, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Ava McKelvy, third; Delia Salser, fourth

Small Article Leather Work: Alaina Fabin, first; Beatrix Rummel, second; Jonathan Cribbs, third; Breanna Cribbs, fourth

Duct tape small article: Averie Gerhart, first

Clay Sculpture: Alaina Fabin, first; Loren Gaston, second; Austin Collins, third; Lydia Bish, fourth

Creative Sculpture: Alaina Fabin, first; Elizabeth H. Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third; Klara Kwisnek, fourth

Legos — No Kits: Aston Kostella, first; Rowan Cooper, second; Henry Rummel, third

Functional Piece Woodcraft: Simon Fortushniak, first; Eli Duncan, second; Alaina Fabin, third

Creative Woodcraft: Micah Weigner, first; Tommy Rose, second; Alaina Fabin, third; Simon Fortushniak, fourth

Photo Black & White-Under 4”x6”: Bailee Britton, first; Loren Gaston, second; Henry Rummel, third; Katlyn White, fourth

Photo Black & White-5”x7” Or Lg: Henry Rummel, first; Caelie Jones, second; Bailee Britton, third; Beatrix Rummel, fourth

Photo Color — Under 4”x6”: Bailee Britton, first; Lydia Bish, second; Breanna Cribbs, third; James Pumford, fourth

Photo Color - Over 5”x7”: Caelie Jones, first; Breanna Cribbs, second; Stella Rummel, third; Bailee Britton, fourth

Liquid Embrodered T-Shirt: Lydia Bish, first; Alaina Fabin, second

Applique T-Shirt: Lydia Bish, first; Alaina Fabin, second

Painted or Stenciled T-Shirt: Elizabeth H. Bruner, first; Lydia Bish, second; John Clark Bruner, third; Beatrix Rummel, fourth

Liquid Embroidered Sweatshirt: Alaina Fabin, first; Lydia Bish, second

Applique Sweatshirt: Alaina Fabin, first; Lydia Bish, second;

Painted or Stenciled Sweatshirt: Micah Weigner, first; Noah Weigner, second; Ava McKelvy, third; Alaina Fabin, fourth

Pieced-Hand Quilt: Grace Allshouse, first

Scrap Book Page 12x12: Beatrix Rummel, first

Other Simple Garment: Breanna Cribbs, first

Pillow/Quillo: Grace Allshouse, first

Pajama Tote, Laud, Gym Bag: Breanna Cribbs, first

Wall Hangings: Alaina Fabin, first

Wall Hangings: Alaina Fabin, first; Ava McKelvy, second

Greeting Cards 5x7 Or Smaller: Edith Fortushniak, first; Caelie Jones, second; Lydia Bish, third; Henry Rummel, fourth

Greeting Cards 5x7 Or Smaller: Lydia Bish, first; Beatrix Rummel, second; Alaina Fabin, third

Decorated Eggs: Alaina Fabin, first; Macey Sleppy, second; Breanna Cribbs, third; Henry Rummel, fourth

Fabric Purses: Grace Allshouse, first; Lydia Bish, second

Non Fabric Purses: Alaina Fabin, first

