Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.
Open Class Youth Age 13 — 18
Oil Colors Painting: Edith Fortushniak, first; Oliver Fortushniak, second
Water Color Painting: Lily Shilling, first; Macey Sleppy, second; Edith Fortushniak, third; Stella Rummel, fourth
Arcylic Painting: Lily Shilling, first; Edith Fortushniak, second; Caelie Jones, third; Bailee Britton, fourth
Pen & Ink Drawing: Lily Shilling, first; Delia Salser, second; Oliver Fortushniak, third; Sadie Palfrey, fourth
Charcoal Drawing: Edith Fortushniak, first; Sadie Palfrey, second
Pastel Drawing: Sadie Palfrey, first; Beatrix Rummel, second; Ava McKelvy, third; Oliver Fortushniak, fourth
Pencil Drawing: Lily Shilling, first; Emily McKelvy, second; Delia Salser, third; Ava McKelvy, fourth
Original Poem: Henry Rummel, first; Caelie Jones, second; Stella Rummel, third; Beatrix Rummel, fourth
Glazed Ceramic: Delia Salser, first; Rayna Frew, second; Lydia Bish, third
Painted: Lydia Bish, first
Applehead Doll: Alaina Fabin, first
Rag Doll: Alaina Fabin, first
Clothespin Doll: Breanna Cribbs, first; Alaina Fabin, second
Cornhusk Doll: Eli Duncan, first; Alaina Fabin, second
Creative Doll: Alaina Fabin, first; Henry Rummel, second
Animals of any kind: Macey Sleppy, first; Caelie Jones, second; Klara Kwisnek, third; Alaina Fabin, fourth
Puppet (Any Kind): Alaina Fabin, first; Beatrix Rummel, second
Jewelry (Handmade): Klara Kwisnek, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Ava McKelvy, third; Delia Salser, fourth
Small Article Leather Work: Alaina Fabin, first; Beatrix Rummel, second; Jonathan Cribbs, third; Breanna Cribbs, fourth
Duct tape small article: Averie Gerhart, first
Clay Sculpture: Alaina Fabin, first; Loren Gaston, second; Austin Collins, third; Lydia Bish, fourth
Creative Sculpture: Alaina Fabin, first; Elizabeth H. Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third; Klara Kwisnek, fourth
Legos — No Kits: Aston Kostella, first; Rowan Cooper, second; Henry Rummel, third
Functional Piece Woodcraft: Simon Fortushniak, first; Eli Duncan, second; Alaina Fabin, third
Creative Woodcraft: Micah Weigner, first; Tommy Rose, second; Alaina Fabin, third; Simon Fortushniak, fourth
Photo Black & White-Under 4”x6”: Bailee Britton, first; Loren Gaston, second; Henry Rummel, third; Katlyn White, fourth
Photo Black & White-5”x7” Or Lg: Henry Rummel, first; Caelie Jones, second; Bailee Britton, third; Beatrix Rummel, fourth
Photo Color — Under 4”x6”: Bailee Britton, first; Lydia Bish, second; Breanna Cribbs, third; James Pumford, fourth
Photo Color - Over 5”x7”: Caelie Jones, first; Breanna Cribbs, second; Stella Rummel, third; Bailee Britton, fourth
Liquid Embrodered T-Shirt: Lydia Bish, first; Alaina Fabin, second
Applique T-Shirt: Lydia Bish, first; Alaina Fabin, second
Painted or Stenciled T-Shirt: Elizabeth H. Bruner, first; Lydia Bish, second; John Clark Bruner, third; Beatrix Rummel, fourth
Liquid Embroidered Sweatshirt: Alaina Fabin, first; Lydia Bish, second
Applique Sweatshirt: Alaina Fabin, first; Lydia Bish, second;
Painted or Stenciled Sweatshirt: Micah Weigner, first; Noah Weigner, second; Ava McKelvy, third; Alaina Fabin, fourth
Pieced-Hand Quilt: Grace Allshouse, first
Scrap Book Page 12x12: Beatrix Rummel, first
Other Simple Garment: Breanna Cribbs, first
Pillow/Quillo: Grace Allshouse, first
Pajama Tote, Laud, Gym Bag: Breanna Cribbs, first
Wall Hangings: Alaina Fabin, first; Ava McKelvy, second
Greeting Cards 5x7 Or Smaller: Lydia Bish, first; Beatrix Rummel, second; Alaina Fabin, third
Decorated Eggs: Alaina Fabin, first; Macey Sleppy, second; Breanna Cribbs, third; Henry Rummel, fourth
Fabric Purses: Grace Allshouse, first; Lydia Bish, second
Non Fabric Purses: Alaina Fabin, first