Results are provided by the Indiana County Fair.
Open Class Youth 3-6
Water Color Painting: Corban Jones, first; Annalin Carnahan, second; Vivian Shellenbarger, third; Nathan Hutcheson, fourth
Acrylic Painting: Adelai Murphy, first; Miriam Cooper, second; Hazel McKelvy, third; Benedict Pumford, fourth
Pen & Ink Drawing: Jerod Sandeen, first; Xander Carnahan, second; Hazel McKelvy, third; Devin Sandeen, fourth
Pastel Chalk Drawing: Miriam Murphy, first; Nathan Hutcheson, second; Vivian Shellenbarger, third
Pencil Drawing: Hazel McKelvy, first; Jerod Sandeen, second; Benedict Pumford, third; Jack Steigert, fourth
Clothespin Doll: Vivian Shellenbarger, first; Annalin Carnahan, second; Xander Carnahan, third
Creative Doll: Jack Steigert, first
Puppet (Any Kind): Annalin Carnahan, first; Xander Carnahan, second; Nathan Hutcheson, third; Micah Jones, fourth
Jewelry (Handmade): Aaron Cribbs, first
Clay Sculpture: Vivian Shellenbarger, first; Georgie Rose, second
LEGOS — No Kits: Xander Carnahan, first; Renz Cooper, second; Benedict Pumford, third
Creative Woodcraft: Hazel McKelvy, first
Photo Black & White-Under 4”x6”: Vivian Shellenbarger, first; Miriam Murphy, second
Photo Black & White-5”x7” Or Lg: Vivian Shellenbarger, first
Photo Color-Under 4”x6”: Vivian Shellenbarger, first
Photo Color-Over 5”x7”: Vivian Shellenbarger, first
Liquid Embroidered T-Shirt: Jack Steigert, first
Applique T-Shirt: Jack Steigert, first
Painted or Stenciled T-Shirt: Ty Miller, first; Nathan Hutcheson, second
Pillow/Quillo: Aaron Cribbs, first
Greeting Cards 5x7 or Smaller: Miriam Murphy, first; Devin Sandeen, second; Jerod Sandeen, third
Greeting Cards 5x7 or Smaller: Micah Jones, first; Corban Jones, second
Decorated Eggs: Benedict Pumford, first
Open Class Youth 7-12
Water Color Painting: Mabel J. Rummel, first; Clara Weigner, second; Anna Wolfe, third; Simon Duncan, fourth
Acrylic Painting: Mitchell Rend, first; Julia Fabin, second; Jadyn Frew, third; Dominic Pumford, fourth
Pen & Ink Drawing: Faith Nygren, first; Addison VanHorn, second; Hugo J. Rummel, third; Natalie VanHorn, fourth
Charcoal Drawing: Olivia Barker, second
Pastel Chalk Drawing: Clara Weigner, first; Mabel J. Rummel, second; Ellie Jones, third; Anna Wolfe, fourth
Pencil Drawing: Dominic Pumford, first; Julia Fabin, second; G C, third; Alexandra Kwisnek, fourth
Original Poem: Emmy L. McLaughlin, first; Julia Fabin, second; Addison VanHorn, third; Zarya Sandeen, fourth
Glazed Ceramic: Jadyn Frew, first; Clara Weigner, second; Xavier Kubica, third; Amelia Kubica, fourth
Painted: Naomi Bish, first; Sierra Stewart, second; Clara Weigner, third; Micah Bish, fourth
Applehead Doll With Body: Julie Hutcheson, first; Julia Fabin, second; Clara Weigner, third
Rag Doll: Kara Wolfe, first; Anna Wolfe, second; Julia Fabin, third
Clothespin Doll: Clara Weigner, first; Ellie Jones, second; Julia Fabin, third; Mabel J. Rummel, fourth
Cornhusk Doll: Kane Duncan, first; Simon Duncan, second; Julia Fabin, third
Creative Doll: Clara Weigner, first; Julia Fabin, second; Lilly Mano, third; Reagan VanHorn, fourth
Animals Any Kind: Jude Collins, first; Alexandra Kwisnek, second; Julia Fabin, third; Rachel Cribbs, fourth
Puppet (Any Kind): Julia Fabin, first; Ellie Jones, second; Sierra Stewart, third; Zoe Cooper, fourth
Jewelry (Handmade): Faith Nygren, first; Isabella Douglas, second; Alexandra Kwisnek, third; G C, fourth
Small Article Leather Work: Julia Fabin, first; Rachel Cribbs, second; Isabella Douglas, third
Clay Sculpture: Dominic Pumford, first; Jule Rose, second; Julia Fabin, third; Xavier Kubica, fourth
Creative Sculpture: Amelia Kubica, first; Julia Fabin, second; Xavier Kubica, third; Clara Weigner, fourth
LEGOS — No Kits: Titus Nygren, first; Esther Collins, second; Joshua Collins, third; Hugo J. Rummel, fourth
Functional Piece Woodcraft: Clara Weigner, first; Julia Fabin, second
Creative Woodcraft: Clara Weigner, first; Paladin Murphy, second; Lilly Mano, third; Julia Fabin, fourth
Photo Black & White-Under 4”x6”: Byron Breisch, first; Micah Bish, second; Sawyer Gaston, third; Mabel J. Rummel, fourth
Photo Black & White-5”x7” Or Lg: Ellie Jones, first; Micah Bish, second; Julie Hutcheson, third; Mabel J. Rummel, fourth
Photo Color-Under 4”x6”: Ellie Jones, first; Xavier Kubica, second; Emmy L. McLaughlin, third; Micah Bish, fourth
Photo Color-Over 5”x7”: Mitchell Rend, first; Ellie Jones, second; Amelia Kubica, third; Clara Murphy, fourth
Hand Embroidered T-Shirt: Julia Fabin, first
Liquid Embroidered T-Shirt: Julia Fabin, first; Josiah Bish, second; Micah Bish, third
Applique T-Shirt: Naomi Bish, first; Josiah Bish, second; Micah Bish, third; Julia Fabin, fourth
Painted or Stenciled T-Shirt: Naomi Bish, first; Clara Weigner, second; Kara Wolfe, third; Elizabeth Pumford, fourth
Hand Embroidered Sweatshirt: Julia Fabin, first
Liquid Embroidered Sweatshirt: Naomi Bish, first; Micah Bish, second; Julia Fabin, third
Applique Sweatshirt: Josiah Bish, first; Micah Bish, second; Naomi Bish, third; Julia Fabin, fourth
Painted or Stenciled Sweatshirt: Julia Fabin, first; Micah Bish, second
Cheaters-Hand Quilt: G C, first
Scrap Book Page 12x12: Eve Duncan, first; Mabel J. Rummel, second; G C, third
Pants, Shorts, Skirts: Rachel Cribbs, first; Isabella Douglas, second; Aaron Miller, third; Andrew Miller, fourth
Apron w/Elastic/Drawstring: G C, first
Costume, Night Clothes, Dress: Micah Bish, first
Travel, Bed, Sewing, Caddy, Towel: Andrew Miller, first; Aaron Miller, second; Micah Bish, third
Pillow/Quillo: Julia Fabin, first; Micah Bish, second; Andrew Miller, third; Aaron Miller, fourth
Pajama Tote, Laud, Gym Bag: Isabella Douglas, first
Pillow Case: Julia Fabin, first; Ellie Jones, second; Aaron Miller, third; Isabella Douglas, fourth
Wall Hangings: Julia Fabin, first
Wall Hangings: Micah Bish, first; Julia Fabin, second
Greeting Cards 5x7 or Smaller: Mabel J. Rummel, first; Sierra Stewart, second; Zarya Sandeen, third; Leo Pumford, fourth
Greeting Cards 5x7 or Smaller: Josiah Bish, first; Mabel J. Rummel, second; Naomi Bish, third; Clara Weigner, fourth
Decorated Eggs: Mabel J. Rummel, first; Julia Fabin, second; Leo Pumford, third
Non Fabric Purses: Julia Fabin, first