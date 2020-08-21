IG-WEB-p4 Indiana Garden Club Scholarships - 197.jpg
 Kylee Surike / Indiana Gazette

The Indiana County Garden Club presented scholarships Monday to two students. Pictured, from left,  are Deb Stumpf, club president; scholarship recipients Kelsey Kennedy, of Home, and Maggie Conjelko, of Indiana; and Rachel Sternfield, chairwoman of the scholarship committee.

