The Indiana County Garden Club presented scholarships Monday to two students. Pictured, from left, are Deb Stumpf, club president; scholarship recipients Kelsey Kennedy, of Home, and Maggie Conjelko, of Indiana; and Rachel Sternfield, chairwoman of the scholarship committee.
