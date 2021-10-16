The Indiana County NAACP reinforces with county residents the importance of voting in the upcoming election Nov. 2.
Monday is the last day to register to vote in that election, which includes races for these offices:
• Statewide and local judges: Pennsylvania is the only state holding a state Supreme Court election in 2021. Also on the ballot are races for Pennsylvania’s Superior and Commonwealth courts and the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
• County government row offices: Races for register of wills and recorder of deeds, treasurer and coroner are on the ballot.
• Boards of directors for all school districts
• Township supervisors or borough council members for every municipality in the county
• Tax collector, constable, auditor, and election-administration positions for every municipality in the county
The Indiana County NAACP encourages residents to make their voices heard by voting in one of these ways:
• At their precinct between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2
• In person at the Voter Registration office in the basement of the Indiana County Court House, open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• By mail-in ballot or absentee ballot, which can be mailed to or dropped off at the Voter Registration office, Indiana County Court House, 825 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701
Those who are not registered to vote may do so by Monday at vote.pa.gov/register. Those who are unsure whether they are registered may contact Voter Services at (724) 465-3852, open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other important dates related to the 2021 municipal election:
• Oct. 26: Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot. Go to vote.pa.gov/ApplyMailBallot.
• Nov. 2: Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. See vote.pa.gov/polls.
• Nov. 2: Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. See vote.pa.gov/county.
The Indiana County NAACP urges area residents to vote in the 2021 municipal election. Contact the NAACP for assistance at (724) 762-4162, naacp.In diana.County@gmail.com, or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NAACPofIndianaCounty.