The Indiana County NAACP is pleased to announce it will award three to four Shirley Sadler-Reeder Memorial Scholarships at $500 each, or one to two scholarship at $1,000 each to graduating Indiana County high school seniors who attend any U.S. college or post-secondary training school.
The application, along with all required supporting materials, is due by 4:30 p.m. March 22. It must be mailed to the address shown on the application, which can be obtained by emailing Scott Mossgrove, chairman, Indiana NAACP Scholarship Committee, PO Box 7, Indiana, PA 15701.
The scholarship is open to all graduating seniors of Indiana County high schools. To assist in the preparation of the essay requirements, applicants are encouraged to review the NAACP webpage at www.naacp.org to explore the history of the NAACP and its mission and vision statements.
Eligibility requirements:
Applicants shall be graduating high school seniors pursuing college or post-secondary training, shall reside in and attend high school in Indiana County, have a minimum grade point average of 2.50 or better on a 4.0 scale, and provide current school transcripts and two letters of reference (one from a teacher/school counselor and another professional) along with their application.
In addition, applicants must write and submit a 500-word, typed essay that 1) describes how the NAACP has contributed to improving the quality of life in the USA; (2) their leadership, extracurricular, and community/volunteer service activities, and/or other achievements; and (3) their career plans and/or goals.
Useful background information on the NAACP can be found at www.naacp.org.
Current membership with the Indiana County PA NAACP #2309B by the applicant and/or by a member of his/her immediate family is preferred but not required. Information on membership can be found at www.naacp.org and select Branch #2309B.
Applications must be typed, 10-12, simple fonts only. To obtain an e-copy of the application, send your request to: naacp.indiana.county@gmail.com, or obtain a copy from the NAACP Indiana County Facebook page.
Send the completed application to the Indiana County NAACP, c/o Mr. Scott Mossgrove, chairman, Indiana NAACP Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 7, Indiana, PA 15701.
You may photocopy the application, and/or email the Indiana NAACP at naacp.indiana.county@gmail.com to request an e-copy of the application.
Please note: Completed applications must be mailed, postmarked, and received by March 22. The Scholarship Committee shall review all timely applications and announce recipient(s) by June 3.
Should you have any questions, contact Mossgrove or the Indiana County NAACP at (724) 464-9152.