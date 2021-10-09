The Indiana County Republican Committee recently held its Fall Banquet at Indiana Country Club.
The sold-out event not only was a platform for candidates, as it also recognized veterans and provided a $500 donation toward the VFW Building Fund.
The featured speaker was Sean Parnell, New York Times bestselling author, a U.S. Army combat veteran and co-founder of the charity American Warrior Initiative.
He has announced his candidacy for the 2022 U.S. Senate (R-Pa.) race.
Attending the banquet were Randy Degenkolb, chairman of ICRC; Don Hanni, candidate of Indiana Borough Council Ward 3; Maria Jack, candidate for register and recorder; Parnell; Gina Force, candidate for Court of Common Pleas; Jesse Collier, candidate of Indiana Borough Council Ward 2; Tamara Collazzo, candidate for Indiana Borough Council Ward 4; Bill Simmons, Indiana Borough mayoral candidate; Gail MCauley, candidate for White Township supervisor; Kimberly McCullough, candidate for treasurer; and Sandi Gillette, candidate for White Township supervisor. Jerry Overman, who is unopposed on the ballot for Indiana County coroner, was out of town.