Attending the Indiana County Republican Committee’s annual Fall Banquet recently were, from left, Randy Degenkolb, chairman of ICRC; Don Hanni, candidate of Indiana Borough Council Ward 3; Maria Jack, candidate for register and recorder; Parnell; Gina Force, candidate for Court of Common Pleas; Jesse Collier, candidate of Indiana Borough Council Ward 2; Tamara Collazzo, candidate for Indiana Borough Council Ward 4; Bill Simmons, Indiana Borough mayoral candidate; Gail MCauley, candidate for White Township supervisor; Kimberly McCullough, candidate for treasurer; and Sandi Gillette, candidate for White Township supervisor. Jerry Overman, who is unopposed on the ballot for Indiana County coroner, was out of town.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana County Republican Committee recently held its Fall Banquet at Indiana Country Club.

The sold-out event not only was a platform for candidates, as it also recognized veterans and provided a $500 donation toward the VFW Building Fund.

The featured speaker was Sean Parnell, New York Times bestselling author, a U.S. Army combat veteran and co-founder of the charity American Warrior Initiative.

He has announced his candidacy for the 2022 U.S. Senate (R-Pa.) race.

