Indiana Rotary, Blairsville Rotary and Midday Rotary recently met at the Rustic Lodge, White Township, to welcome Dr. Vincent P. Costa, EDD, newly inducted District Governor for Rotary District 7305.
Costa worked as an electrical engineer with Dravo Corporation from 1975 to 79. He considered a career change and ended up working at Pitt while completing his Masters in Counselor Education degree.
After 17 years at Pitt and holding positions from advising, recruiting, program coordination and international program development, he completed his Doctorate in Instructional Design and Technology in 1997. His dissertation was on the needs for teacher education in Mongolia during socio-economic transitions. He then started a new career in educational development. He has worked in such countries as Indonesia, Mongolia, Fiji (South Pacific) and Afghanistan. He spent a total of 10 years in Indonesia, where he met his wife, Sandra.
His activities included managing large education projects, conducting educational research, policy and implementation analysis, training, designing instructional materials, program development, curriculum development and faculty development.
The focus of his efforts ranged from primary through university education and from institutional to provincial and national levels. He had a strong interest in teacher education. Costa will serve 2021-22.