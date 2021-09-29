State officials said the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate went down for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) in August.
However, as adjusted once again for July and August by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, it appeared to be higher.
As released Tuesday, DLI said the rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 7.1 percent in August.
That meant an adjustment from 7 percent, as had previously been reported for July, to 7.3 percent, then the drop in August.
Either way, it appears to be a burp in an upward trend in recent months, from 6.3 percent in May.
Also, either way, the result is a county rate higher than either statewide or national figures. The statewide rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.4 percent, and the national rate declined by two-tenths of a point to 5.2 percent.
DLI said total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA rose 200 from July to 28,000 in August. As adjusted, jobs were essentially unchanged over the month in all nine published supersectors.
Prior to seasonal adjustment, DLI shows an Indiana County workforce of 36,200, total employment of 33,400 and total unemployment of 2,800 or 7.7 percent.
Afterward, the workforce is shown at 36,800, the total employment at 34,200, and the total unemployment at 2,600 or 7.1 percent.
It is still down from August 2020, when the seasonal rate was 9.3 percent, but it’s a shorter gap than it was earlier this summer, when the June rate was shown to be 6.6 percent.
The new figures put Indiana in a seven-way tie for 45th place among the state’s 67 counties, with Beaver, Elk, Erie, Northumberland, Venango and Wayne counties.
Nearby, Westmoreland is in 26th place at 6.2 percent, Jefferson in a tie with Delaware for 27th place with 6.3 percent, Armstrong stands alone in 52nd place at 7.2 percent, Cambria is in a tie with Greene, McKean, Mercer and Sullivan counties for 53rd place with 7.3 percent, and Clearfield is in a tie with Huntingdon and Pike counties for 59th place at 7.7 percent.
Statewide, Chester (4.3 percent), Adams (4.4 percent) and Montour (4.6 percent) remain the counties with the lowest unemployment, according to state seasonally-adjusted figures for August, while Philadelphia (8.7 percent), Fayette and Forest (9.0 percent) bring up the rear.