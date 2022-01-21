The Indiana Drug Free Coalition is a combined effort of concerned community members, agencies, organizations, law enforcement, parents and faith groups.
A project of Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, the coalition is an important part of making the picture of a drug-free community come to life.
The Indiana Drug Free Coalition seeks to prevent and reduce substance abuse and addiction among youth and young adults by empowering and encouraging parents, youths, young adults, government and community through education, resources and awareness.
The IDFC believes that every child and young adult in the communities of Indiana County will have the knowledge, opportunity and support to make the choice to grow up drug and alcohol free.
The Indiana Drug Free Coalition meets the fourth Thursday of every other month at 10 a.m., currently being held via Zoom.
These meetings are open to the public and the coalition is always looking for new members.
A full meeting schedule is found at www.aicdac.org.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 24.
The keynote presentation will be by Mike Krafick, certified recovery specialist supervisor, about the stigma of substance use disorder.
If you are interested in joining the Indiana Drug Free Coalition or have any questions, please contact Jaclyn Dolby at jdolby@aicdac.org or call (814) 226-6350, ext. 104.