November is recognized by the Fraternal Order of the Elks as Veterans Remembrance Month.
The Indiana Elks Lodge #931 will honor our veterans at their Annual Veterans Day Breakfast.
All veterans are cordially invited to be guests at the breakfast. The celebration and breakfast will be held at the Elks Lodge at 475 South 13th St., Indiana, beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The breakfast is an opportunity for to show respect and gratitude to all men and women for their service to our country.
In addition to inviting all veterans, invitations have been extended to all military personnel, retired Brig. Gen. Rodney Ruddock, Veterans Affairs Department Director Allen Lockard, Indiana County Commissioners R. Michael Keith, Robing Gorman and Sherene Hess, Sen. Joe Pittman, Rep. Jim Struzzi, Indiana County Sheriff Bob Fyock and individuals in leadership positions in the Indiana community and throughout Indiana County.
Mayor Joe Trimarchi will present a proclamation honoring veterans.
Patriotic music selections sung by Indiana Area High School students under the direction of Dr. Julianna Laird will entertain veterans and guests during this event.
Scouts will welcome and assist the veterans when they arrive and during the breakfast event.
The Fraternal Order of Elks honors its longstanding motto: “So long as there are Veterans the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”