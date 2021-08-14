The Indiana Free Library has announced it is adding more hours to enjoy the library in person.
The library will now be open on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for collection browsing in addition to the hours on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Interlibrary Loan is back. Interlibrary Loan services will assist patrons in locating a book not in the library’s collection and retrieving it from any Pennsylvania library. Interlibrary Loan service is available to any patron in good standing through the library’s participation in the ACCESS PA project. If the requested material cannot be found in Pennsylvania, then a national search will be requested through the District Center Library in Johnstown. To request materials via Interlibrary Loan, patrons must fill out a request form in person at 845 Philadelphia St. Library officials hope patrons will take full advantage of greater access to a larger catalog.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday:
MONDAY
7 to 8 p.m., We Be Book N’ IFL Tween Book Club, “The Woman’s Hour,” by Elaine Weiss (ages 8-12). The We Be Book N’ Book Club is a book club suitable for children ages 9-14 unless otherwise noted. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even include some popular graphic novels. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using GrabNGo service. Please email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com at least one day before the discussion for the location of the meeting.
THURSDAY
3 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs. All Crafternoon videos will be posted on the Indiana Free Library website and Facebook page.
Did you know with your library card you have access to a wide variety of free courses from Gale Courses? Gale Courses offers a wide range of highly interactive, instructor-led courses that you can take entirely online. As a library card holder in good standing, you are entitled to these courses at no cost. Available 24/7, Gale Courses provides more than 360 six-week-long, online programs taught by college instructors. New courses begin each month, and lessons are assigned twice a week, enhanced with images, videos and games to support varied learning styles. You will enjoy a self-paced learning environment and engagement with fellow students and instructors through weekly discussion boards all free of charge.