Indiana Free Library’s online auction is back.
The Evening in the Stacks Auction will launch on Monday, with more than 55 items available. All bids will be placed online and will conclude on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Items include artwork, thematic baskets, gift certificates, a unique Steelers offering and more. While you’re bidding, take a moment to purchase a star, which will be hung from the ceiling at the event and also be placed online. Access the auction via the website www.indianafreelibrary.org. Please contact the library if assistance with online bidding is needed.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week:
MONDAY
• Online auction for Evening in the Stacks begins.
• 11 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program introduces your baby, age newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. This virtual program will be posted to the IFL website before 11 a.m. each Monday.
• 6 to 6:30 p.m., We Be Book N’ IFL Tween Book Club, “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,” by John Boyne (ages 12 and older) The club now meets in-house in the Community Room on the second floor. The We Be Book N’ Book Club is a book club suitable for children ages 9 to 14 unless otherwise noted. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even include some popular graphic novels. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout on the book club material shelf. For more information, contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Val’s chickens are back and at again this fall. Spoiler alert: There’s more of them to enjoy the story with. Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday. Follow the link on our website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
• 3 to 4 p.m., The Craft House is an arts and crafts club for children ages 6 to 12. At this weekly virtual meeting, participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. As always, the program is free and open to the public.
• 3 to 4 p.m., Code Brave Teens
• 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Code Brave Kids
o o o
Evening in the Stacks will be held Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. Don’t wait to buy your ticket to the “Spooktacular” Evening in the Stacks, which will be held at the library. Make your reservation today by calling the library at (724) 465-8841 or stop in to purchase a ticket. The admission ticket price is $20 per person. Officials encourage costumes with masks, and a not-so-scary prize will be awarded to the winning costume. Evening in the Stacks directly benefits the services and programs of Indiana Free Library. If you cannot attend, please consider donating to the event or purchasing a star to support library programs. Stars may be purchased online at www.indianafreelibrary.org.