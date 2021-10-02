Indiana Free Library’s Code Brave program starts Thursday, and there is still time to register for this fun coding camp.
Code Brave, a free coding program, is open to third- to eighth-graders and is offered by the library in collaboration with the American Association of University Women.
Students in third through fifth grades will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Students in sixth through eighth grades will meet from 3 to 4 p.m.
The coding workshops will be on Thursday and Oct. 14, 21 and 28.
Registration is required and space is limited.
Register by visiting the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org. Follow the What We Do tab and click on Code Brave under the Youth Services tab.
This program will take place at the library in the community room on the second floor. Students and staff will be required to wear a mask and social distance while in the library. The surfaces will be cleaned before each class.
The library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday:
Monday
11 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program introduces your baby, birth to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Each week, the library will showcase a brand-new, easy picture book that recently joined the collection. This virtual program will be posted to the IFL website before 11 a.m. each Monday.
Tuesday
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club, “H.J. Heinz,” by Quentin R. Skrabec Jr. The True Story Book Club meets at 11 a.m. Read and discuss many different subjects and issues from countries around the world. For meeting details, email Val at: iflkdisfun@gmail.com. Books can be found near the front desk and checked out before the club meets.
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Val’s chickens are back and at it again this fall. Spoiler alert: There are more of them to enjoy the story with. Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday. Follow the link on the website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Thursday
• 3 to 4 p.m., The Craft House (new Arts and Crafts Club). In this weekly virtual meeting, participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects.
Participants also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. A local artist may even pop in for a brief interview of why they love their profession. Each club meeting will have a little bit of a history lesson, with some subjects such as chemistry, biology, American culture and culinary science thrown in.
Many projects will be nature-themed.
Some endeavors such as book sculpture or watercolor painting may carry over for a couple of weeks. Most of the materials for the art and crafts can be found at home or at low cost at a dollar store.
Many times, materials (like the books for the book sculptures) will be provided by the library and Val will announce when those are needed and available for pickup in the Children’s Department. Each week will be a simple introduction to the unbelievably huge world of arts and crafts and the people that have and still do work in that great big world. Some projects may be simple and some may be a little difficult, but participants should all have fun and take pride in their creations.
The group will also discuss an art exhibition at the library if there are enough interested individuals. The program is free and open to the public.
• 3 to 4 p.m., Code Brave Teens; spaces are still available.
• 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Code Brave Kids. Register today to save a spot.
o o o
The annual Evening in the Stacks will be held Friday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. The theme is a “‘Spooktacular’ Evening in the Stacks” and the event will be held at the library with music, hors d’oeuvres and desserts with beverages and coffee.
There will also be a silent auction with “fa-boo-lous” baskets, which begins online Oct. 18 and ends Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the event. No need to be present to win.
Please plan to attend and reserve your ticket by calling the Library at (724) 465-8841 or stop in and buy a ticket. The admission ticket price is only $20 per person. We would love to encourage costumes with masks to this “Spooktacular” event and a not-so-scary prize will be awarded to the winning costume. We would like to remind the community that Evening in the Stacks directly benefits the services and programs of the Indiana Free Library. If you cannot attend, please consider making a donation to the event or purchasing a star to support our programs. Stars may be purchased online at www.indianafreelibrary.org.