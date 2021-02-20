The Indiana Free Library has announced its lineup of free programs for the week of Feb. 22.
MONDAY
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten — www.in dianafreelibrary.org; Facebook; YouTube. The class this week is “Bedtime.” For registration information, contact Val at iflkids fun@gmail.com.
• 7-8 p.m.: We Be Book N’ Tween Book Club — “Doll Bones” by Holly Black (ages 10-14)
The We Be Book N’ Book Club is a book club suitable for children ages 9-14 unless otherwise noted. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even includes some popular graphic novels. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout using the GrabNGo service. Email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com at least a day before our meeting so you can get a Zoom link to the discussion.
TUESDAY
• 11-noon: IFL American History Book Club — “Five Days” by Wes Moore
The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss its latest reading in American history. Materials are chosen from member and moderator suggestions along a chronological path in American history. Hard copies of all title can be checked out using our GrabNGo service.
For a Zoom invitation to the monthly meeting, email Val at iflkids fun@gmail.com at least one day before the discussion.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House — www.indianafreelibrary.org; IFL Facebook Page; YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for our little ones ages birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome. The theme for this week is “Tell a Fairy Tale.”
• 6-7 p.m.: Dr. Veronica Watson and the Short Stories of Frank Yerby
Frank Yerby (1916-1991) was the author of 33 novels and was the first African-American writer to sell more than a million copies of his work. IUP Libraries and Indiana Free Library host a virtual conversation with Dr. Veronica Watson, professor in the IUP Department of English and director of Graduate Studies in Literature & Criticism, to discuss this groundbreaking author and her book “The Short Stories of Frank Yerby.” Student attendance vouchers will be available. To join the conversation, visit https://iupvideo.zoom.us/j/99226852881#success.
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m.: Crafternoon … on Facebook
Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. You will learn new skills and fun techniques as we make a variety of different crafts. A list of supplies and detailed instructions will be provided.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Stories and Stars
We’ll read a story about stars in the current night sky or grab a book from the science collection. After story time, we’ll look at astronomy websites or explore stars on our own by using a star app. The recorded video will be posted onto the IFL Facebook page by 3 p.m. every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
• 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Classics Book Club on Zoom — Awakening Land trilogy; The Fields by Conrad Richter
Join us as we read and discuss many of the great works of classic literature. Contact Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House — www.indianafreelibrary.org; IFL Facebook Page; YouTube. Thursdays are mainly for children ages 4-8. The theme for this week is “Tell a Fairy Tale.”
• 4-5 p.m.: Code Brave
Open the door to the future. Join us for a program that offers innovative whole group activities that build teamwork and communication, and tutorials in which students learn and practice computer coding. Code Brave, a free virtual coding program, is open to students in grade six through 12.