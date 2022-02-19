The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Story Room in the Children’s Department.
Due to COVID restrictions in the library, we must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to 10 children and 10 adults. We also must ask that masks be worn by anyone older than 3 so that we can provide a safe space for everyone.
Please only register one adult per child(ren) so that we can allow as many kids to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now. You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page on the library website at www.indianafreelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend.
You will receive a confirmation of your reservation before the program.
• 6 to 7 p.m., We Be Book ‘N Tween Book Club, “The Twenty-One Balloons,” by William Pène du Bois, (ages 8-12). The We Be Book ‘N Tween Book Club is a book club suitable for children ages 9-14. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even includes some popular graphic novels. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout using the GrabNGo service. The group will meet in the Children’s Department.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Read Around the World Book Club, “House on Endless Waters,” by Emuna Elon. Join the Indiana Free Library’s newest book club as it reads around the world! Each month the club will be traveling somewhere new through books, discussion and sometimes maybe even a snack or two. The club will meet on the second floor of the library in the Community Room. For more information, please contact Elin at elinthelibrarian@gmail.com.
• 7 to 8 p.m., The Craft House. Join us twice each week in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for kids 6 to 12. Participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects.
Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public. Registration is required via the library website at www.indianafreelibrary.org as space is limited.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, American History Book Club, “Harriet Tubman: The Road to Freedom,” by Catherine Clinton (Book discussion only).
The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss its latest reading in American History. Materials are chosen from member and moderator suggestions along a chronological path in American history. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using the GrabNGo service. The club meets on the second floor of the library in the Community Room. For more information email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for children ages 2 to 6 that takes place on Tuesday in the Story Room and Craft Area of the library at 1 p.m.
Sometimes, the fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. We’ll read a short story together, perhaps a new one, and then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft with all materials provided.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the library, staff must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to the first 10 children and 10 adults. Masks must be worn by anyone over the age of 3 to provide a safe space for everyone.
Please only register one adult per child(ren) to allow as many children to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now.
You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page of the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend. Participants will receive a confirmation of their reservation before the day of the program.
WEDNESDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten, ages 3 to 5 (preschoolers or just starting kindergarten), Story Room and Craft Area.
There will be 16 Wednesday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write and play your way to learning.” Registration is required for this weekly event and one parent or guardian must attend.
For more information, contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club, “Slaughterhouse-Five,” by Kurt Vonnegut. The IFL Classics book club will meet on the second floor of the library in the Community Room. Books are available at the library.
• 3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly produced 30-minute episodes.
Each weekly episode also includes segments featuring storytelling, author interviews, art projects, science experiments, interactive games, contests, comedy, magic and exciting short films that will have children on the edge of their seats.
Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Thursday around 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, Community Writing Center Workshop Series: Comic Writing. Writing doesn’t start in adulthood; the fundamental love for creative writing begins at a young age.
It is this love for storytelling that we aim to foster in children of all ages by holding a Comic Book Writing workshop. Participants will be given pictures and be encouraged to create dialogue and a storyline to go with them.
By the end of this workshop, participants will be able to work with dialogue, create backstory for characters and learn how to title their work. Their end product will be a simple comic book for sharing with friends and family.
• 1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. The Saturday program is a repeat of the Monday program.