The Indiana Free Library is now open to foot traffic for browsing. Hours coincide with Grab-N-Go, which will remain available to patrons who cannot wear a mask or prefer to check out books without coming into the library.
Hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Patrons should save the date for the Summer Reading Kick-Off Party, set for June 14 at Yellow Creek State Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this time find how to register for summer reading and for the reading log. Staff will help register kids who do not have internet capabilities at home and go over how to navigate the website for the virtual programs and other online resources, browse the catalog to search for books and how to use GrabNGo service to get books.
Healthy activities and games will be provided for those who want to play.
A small snack and refreshments for a quick lunch will be provided, as well as and June’s Make & Take bags and other library swag.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
MONDAY
Open to foot traffic browsing and Grab-N-Go, 4 to 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
IFL American History Book Club: “A Kingdom Strange,” by James Horn, 11 a.m. to noon. The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss their latest reading in American History. Materials are chosen from member and moderator suggestions along a chronological path in American history. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using our Grab-N-Go service. For an invitation, please email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com at least one day before the discussion.
WEDNESDAY
Crafternoon…on Facebook, 3 p.m. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
THURSDAY
Classics Book Club on Zoom: “Jane Eyre,” by Charlotte Bronte, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Orphaned as a child, Jane has felt an outcast her whole young life. Her courage is tested once again when she arrives at Thornfield Hall, where she has been hired by the brooding, proud Edward Rochester to care for his ward Adèle.
Jane finds herself drawn to his troubled yet kind spirit. She falls in love. Hard. But there is a terrifying secret inside the gloomy, forbidding Thornfield Hall. What is Rochester hiding from Jane? Will Jane be left heartbroken and exiled once again?
To join this club please email Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com to be added to the list. You can read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or you can get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving your copy through our Grab-N-Go service. Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.