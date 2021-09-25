The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
Tuesday
• 11 a.m. to noon, IFL American History Book Club, “A Few Acres of Snow,” by Robert Leckie. The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss the latest reading in American history.
Materials are chosen from member and moderator suggestions along a chronological path in American history. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using the library’s GrabNGo service.
For information on the monthly meeting, please email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com at least one day before the discussion.
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Val’s chickens are back and at it again this fall. Spoiler alert: There are more of them to enjoy the story with. Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday. Follow the link on the website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Thursday
3 to 4 p.m., The Craft House (new Arts and Crafts Club). In this weekly virtual meeting, participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects.
Participants also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. A local artist may even pop in for a brief interview of why they love their profession. Each club meeting will have a little bit of a history lesson, with some subjects such as chemistry, biology, American culture and culinary science thrown in.
Many projects will be nature-themed.
Some endeavors such as book sculpture or watercolor painting may carry over for a couple of weeks. Most of the materials for the art and crafts can be found at home or at low cost at a dollar store.
Many times, materials (like the books for the book sculptures), will be provided by the library and Val will announce when those are needed and available for pickup in the Children’s Department. Each week will be a simple introduction to the unbelievably huge world of arts and crafts and the people that have and still do work in that great big world. Some projects may be simple and some may be a little difficult, but participants should all have fun and take pride in their creations.
The group will also discuss an art exhibition at the library if there are enough interested individuals. The program is free and open to the public.
Saturday
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Leaf Scavenger Hunt at Tanoma AMD Wetlands, 3900 Rayne Church Road, Tanoma.
Come learn while you search for leaves. The library is having a Fall Leaf Scavenger Hunt at Tanoma Wetlands. Explore the many different kinds of trees in Indiana County. Learn to identify trees by the leaves and bark. There also will be a fun craft that fits right into your fall decorations at home.
The event is free and open to the public, but participants must register so organizers know how many to expect for craft time. Find the registration link on the website www.indianafree library.org on the News and Events Page. Find Saturday, Oct. 2, click “Leaf Scavenger Hunt” and then click the registration link in the top right corner of the page.
o o o
Registration has begun for Code Brave Fall Workshops.
Join Code Brave workshops to practice coding, learn new skills and build a community of coders.
Students in sixth through eighth grades will meet from 3 to 4 p.m., and students in third through fifth grades will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Meetings will be on Thursdays in October. The dates are Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Registration is required and space is limited. Register via the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org, under What We Do, Youth Programs, Code Brave.
This program will take place at the library in the Community Room on the second floor. Students and staff will be required to wear a mask and social distance while in the library. The surfaces will be cleaned before each class.
Code Brave is a free coding program, open to third- to eighth-graders, offered by Indiana Free Library in collaboration with the American Association of University Women.