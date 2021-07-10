The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m., Code Brave (grades 3-5) and 3 to 4:30 p.m., Code Brave (Grades 6-8)
Open the door to the future! Code Brave is a beginner course that will teach coding, critical thinking and creativity. Join this exciting coding camp that offers innovative whole group activities that build teamwork and communication and tutorials in which students learn and practice computer coding. This two-week coding camp will meet Monday through Friday from July 12 to 23. Signup is required and space is limited. Students in grades 3 through 8 are welcome at this program.
This program will take place at the library in the community room on the second floor.
Students and staff will be required to wear a mask and social distance while in the library. The surfaces will be cleaned before each class. Code Brave is offered by the Indiana Free Library in collaboration with the American Association of University Women.
• 3 to 4 p.m., Tails and Tales — Wee Tales (ages birth to 5 years). This week the theme is “Our Wild Tales.” The deadline to register for Summer Reading is Friday. Visit the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org to register your child.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club. This summer the book club meetings will be at Getty Heights Park at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month (weather permitting). Sign up now by emailing Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com to be included in the email list. This month the club will read “Waterproof” by Judith Coopey. “Waterproof” is a novel set against the aftermath of the Johnstown Flood of 1889. It’s the story of Pamela Gwynedd, a young woman who lost almost everything to the flood: her fiance, her father, her mother and her beloved little brother, Geordie.
TUESDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m., Code Brave (Grades 3-5)
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club, “Charlie Chaplin,” by Peter Ackroyd. True Story Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. on Zoom. Participants read and discuss many different subjects and issues from countries around the world. It just has to be a true story. For a Zoom invite, email Val at: iflkdisfun@gmail.com. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using GrabNGo service.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Teen Tales: “The Twelve Dancing Princesses.” Impoverished generous home-bound soldier Val, lost in the forest, feeds and heeds a hungry old woman. To he who finds where 12 princesses go dancing every night, their father promises “his kingdom and a daughter.” Will Val succeed where so many have failed? Programming will be found online at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
• 3 to 4:30 p.m., Code Brave (Grades 6-8)
WEDNESDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m – Code Brave (Grades 3-5)
• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wild Wednesday at Waterworks Park. The program will be held at Waterworks Conservation Area (768 Waterworks Road, Indiana) and registration is necessary. This week we will continue with the theme “Our Wild Tales.”
Lisa Meadows, environmental educator from Yellow Creek State Park, will bring her fur pelts and talk about the critters that wear those furs. In case of inclement weather, the program will be rescheduled to Friday and registrants will be notified via email, Facebook and on the website calendar.
• 3 to 4:30 p.m., Code Brave (Grades 6-8)
THURSDAY
• 3 to 4 p.m., Tails and Tales, Short Tales (ages 6-12). Virtual 2021 summer reading library program. Stories, activities, crafts and lots of fun included! We will continue with the theme “Our Wild Tales.”
All programming today will be found at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
• 3 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
FRIDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m., Code Brave (grades 3-5)
• 3 to 4:30 p.m., Code Brave (grades 6-8)
SATURDAY
• 10:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m., “Crick” Critter Hunt, Evergreen Conservancy Park, Rayne Church Road, Tanoma.
Gather at the park at 10:30 to get wet and hunt for the critters that live in the wetlands. Wear old shoes and clothing.
Afterward, participants will do something really cool with the help of a member of the wetland staff and will tie-dye a bandanna using the iron collected from the wetland ponds.
This event is free and open to the public but participants must register so enough supplies are available.
Register at www.indianafreelibrary.org or email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.